Dövizler / EMR
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
EMR: Emerson Electric Company
132.32 USD 0.41 (0.31%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
EMR fiyatı bugün 0.31% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 130.86 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 132.64 aralığında işlem gördü.
Emerson Electric Company hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EMR haberleri
- Bloomberg Dividend Watchlist's 4 Ideal 'Safer' September Sizzlers
- Why Emerson Electric (EMR) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Emerson Electric (EMR) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.27%
- Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Presents at JPMorgan U.S. All Stars Conference Transcript
- Emerson, JPMorgan ABD All Stars Konferansı’nda Stratejik Dönüşüm Bilgilerini Paylaştı
- Emerson at JPMorgan U.S. All Stars Conference: Strategic Transformation Insights
- Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Rockwell Automation: Structural Tailwinds, But With A Stretched Valuation (NYSE:ROK)
- Emerson Electric (EMR) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Emerson Gains From Business Strength Amid Persisting Headwinds
- Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- 5 Ideal 'Safer' Dividend Buys From Bloomberg’s August Watch List
- Investors Heavily Search Emerson Electric Co. (EMR): Here is What You Need to Know
- FieldAI raises $405 million to advance robotics intelligence
- Miami International Holdings prices IPO at $23 per share
- Emerson Electric Can Greatly Benefit From Trade Agreements (NYSE:EMR)
- ENS vs. EMR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is a Trending Stock
- Emerson stock falls despite BofA Securities reiterating Buy rating
- This HubSpot Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday - CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM), Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)
- Barclays upgrades Emerson stock rating to Equalweight on valuation
Günlük aralık
130.86 132.64
Yıllık aralık
90.06 150.27
- Önceki kapanış
- 131.91
- Açılış
- 131.90
- Satış
- 132.32
- Alış
- 132.62
- Düşük
- 130.86
- Yüksek
- 132.64
- Hacim
- 4.106 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.31%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.29%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 21.01%
- Yıllık değişim
- 21.21%
21 Eylül, Pazar