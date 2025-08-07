FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / EMR
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

EMR: Emerson Electric Company

132.32 USD 0.41 (0.31%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

EMR fiyatı bugün 0.31% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 130.86 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 132.64 aralığında işlem gördü.

Emerson Electric Company hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EMR haberleri

Günlük aralık
130.86 132.64
Yıllık aralık
90.06 150.27
Önceki kapanış
131.91
Açılış
131.90
Satış
132.32
Alış
132.62
Düşük
130.86
Yüksek
132.64
Hacim
4.106 K
Günlük değişim
0.31%
Aylık değişim
1.29%
6 aylık değişim
21.01%
Yıllık değişim
21.21%
21 Eylül, Pazar