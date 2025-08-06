Currencies / EMR
EMR: Emerson Electric Company
129.39 USD 6.29 (4.64%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EMR exchange rate has changed by -4.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 129.31 and at a high of 132.87.
Follow Emerson Electric Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
EMR News
Daily Range
129.31 132.87
Year Range
90.06 150.27
- Previous Close
- 135.68
- Open
- 131.94
- Bid
- 129.39
- Ask
- 129.69
- Low
- 129.31
- High
- 132.87
- Volume
- 4.197 K
- Daily Change
- -4.64%
- Month Change
- -0.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.33%
- Year Change
- 18.52%
