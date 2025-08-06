QuotesSections
Currencies / EMR
EMR: Emerson Electric Company

129.39 USD 6.29 (4.64%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EMR exchange rate has changed by -4.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 129.31 and at a high of 132.87.

Follow Emerson Electric Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
129.31 132.87
Year Range
90.06 150.27
Previous Close
135.68
Open
131.94
Bid
129.39
Ask
129.69
Low
129.31
High
132.87
Volume
4.197 K
Daily Change
-4.64%
Month Change
-0.96%
6 Months Change
18.33%
Year Change
18.52%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%