通貨 / DPZ
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
DPZ: Domino's Pizza Inc
430.08 USD 8.13 (1.86%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DPZの今日の為替レートは、-1.86%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり427.32の安値と436.59の高値で取引されました。
Domino's Pizza Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DPZ News
- Darden Restaurants (DRI) Misses Q1 Earnings Estimates
- Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Here Are the 2 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying
- FedEx, Lennar To Report Earnings As Investors Await Fed Rate Decision
- Domino's Stock: A Strong Contender in the Pizza Market
- Domino’s Pizza stock maintains Buy rating at UBS on sales momentum
- Restaurant promotions to intensify as consumer spending weakens
- Domino's Pizza (DPZ)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross
- 2 Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That Should be on Your Radar
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- The companies where investors have the highest hopes and dreams have some predictable, and surprising, results
- Billionaire Warren Buffett Sold 41% of Berkshire's Stake in Bank of America and Is Piling Into 2 Magnificent Stocks for a 4th Straight Quarter
- Warren Buffett Sells Apple Stock and Buys a Restaurant Stock Up 4,270% Since 2005
- Top 15 High-Growth Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- 3 ‘Boring’ Stocks that May Outrun Big Tech And Let You Sleep At Night - TipRanks.com
- 12 Stocks Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Has Been Loading Up On in 2025
- Amphenol and Molson Coors have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Is Chipotle's Digital-Only Push a Long-Term Growth Engine?
- 3 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Right Now
- Papa John’s to re-enter India with plan for 650 pizza stores by 2035
- What Is the Highest Domino's Pizza Stock Has Ever Been?
- My 3 Favorite Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Domino's: Holding Up Better In A Tough Economy (Upgrade) (NASDAQ:DPZ)
1日のレンジ
427.32 436.59
1年のレンジ
397.16 500.55
- 以前の終値
- 438.21
- 始値
- 436.59
- 買値
- 430.08
- 買値
- 430.38
- 安値
- 427.32
- 高値
- 436.59
- 出来高
- 1.465 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.86%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -6.34%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -6.12%
- 1年の変化
- -0.12%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K