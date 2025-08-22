クォートセクション
通貨 / DPZ
株に戻る

DPZ: Domino's Pizza Inc

430.08 USD 8.13 (1.86%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DPZの今日の為替レートは、-1.86%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり427.32の安値と436.59の高値で取引されました。

Domino's Pizza Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DPZ News

1日のレンジ
427.32 436.59
1年のレンジ
397.16 500.55
以前の終値
438.21
始値
436.59
買値
430.08
買値
430.38
安値
427.32
高値
436.59
出来高
1.465 K
1日の変化
-1.86%
1ヶ月の変化
-6.34%
6ヶ月の変化
-6.12%
1年の変化
-0.12%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K