DPZ: Domino's Pizza Inc

444.35 USD 5.60 (1.24%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DPZ exchange rate has changed by -1.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 442.66 and at a high of 450.02.

Follow Domino's Pizza Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
442.66 450.02
Year Range
397.16 500.55
Previous Close
449.95
Open
448.08
Bid
444.35
Ask
444.65
Low
442.66
High
450.02
Volume
259
Daily Change
-1.24%
Month Change
-3.24%
6 Months Change
-3.00%
Year Change
3.19%
