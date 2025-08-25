QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / DPZ
DPZ: Domino's Pizza Inc

428.71 USD 1.37 (0.32%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DPZ ha avuto una variazione del -0.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 427.43 e ad un massimo di 432.70.

Segui le dinamiche di Domino's Pizza Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
427.43 432.70
Intervallo Annuale
397.16 500.55
Chiusura Precedente
430.08
Apertura
432.70
Bid
428.71
Ask
429.01
Minimo
427.43
Massimo
432.70
Volume
1.637 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.32%
Variazione Mensile
-6.64%
Variazione Semestrale
-6.42%
Variazione Annuale
-0.44%
