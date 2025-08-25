Valute / DPZ
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
DPZ: Domino's Pizza Inc
428.71 USD 1.37 (0.32%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DPZ ha avuto una variazione del -0.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 427.43 e ad un massimo di 432.70.
Segui le dinamiche di Domino's Pizza Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DPZ News
- Why Investors Are Buying Chipotle’s (CMG) Burritos, But Not Its Stock - TipRanks.com
- Darden Restaurants (DRI) Misses Q1 Earnings Estimates
- Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Here Are the 2 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying
- FedEx, Lennar To Report Earnings As Investors Await Fed Rate Decision
- Domino's Stock: A Strong Contender in the Pizza Market
- Domino’s Pizza stock maintains Buy rating at UBS on sales momentum
- Restaurant promotions to intensify as consumer spending weakens
- Domino's Pizza (DPZ)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross
- 2 Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That Should be on Your Radar
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- The companies where investors have the highest hopes and dreams have some predictable, and surprising, results
- Billionaire Warren Buffett Sold 41% of Berkshire's Stake in Bank of America and Is Piling Into 2 Magnificent Stocks for a 4th Straight Quarter
- Warren Buffett Sells Apple Stock and Buys a Restaurant Stock Up 4,270% Since 2005
- Top 15 High-Growth Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- 3 ‘Boring’ Stocks that May Outrun Big Tech And Let You Sleep At Night - TipRanks.com
- 12 Stocks Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Has Been Loading Up On in 2025
- Amphenol and Molson Coors have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Is Chipotle's Digital-Only Push a Long-Term Growth Engine?
- 3 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Right Now
- Papa John’s to re-enter India with plan for 650 pizza stores by 2035
- What Is the Highest Domino's Pizza Stock Has Ever Been?
- My 3 Favorite Stocks to Buy Right Now
Intervallo Giornaliero
427.43 432.70
Intervallo Annuale
397.16 500.55
- Chiusura Precedente
- 430.08
- Apertura
- 432.70
- Bid
- 428.71
- Ask
- 429.01
- Minimo
- 427.43
- Massimo
- 432.70
- Volume
- 1.637 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.32%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.64%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.42%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.44%
20 settembre, sabato