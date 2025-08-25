FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / DPZ
DPZ: Domino's Pizza Inc

428.71 USD 1.37 (0.32%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DPZ fiyatı bugün -0.32% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 427.43 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 432.70 aralığında işlem gördü.

Domino's Pizza Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
427.43 432.70
Yıllık aralık
397.16 500.55
Önceki kapanış
430.08
Açılış
432.70
Satış
428.71
Alış
429.01
Düşük
427.43
Yüksek
432.70
Hacim
1.637 K
Günlük değişim
-0.32%
Aylık değişim
-6.64%
6 aylık değişim
-6.42%
Yıllık değişim
-0.44%
21 Eylül, Pazar