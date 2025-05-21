通貨 / CLNN
CLNN: Clene Inc
6.32 USD 0.15 (2.43%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CLNNの今日の為替レートは、2.43%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.17の安値と6.52の高値で取引されました。
Clene Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
CLNN News
- Benchmark lowers Clene stock price target to $31 on funding concerns
- Clene stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on Parkinson’s data
- Clene stock price target lowered to $48 from $83 at Canaccord Genuity
- Clene Posts 70% Revenue Drop in Q2
- Clene Inc. (CLNN) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (MGTX) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Absci Corporation (ABSI) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Clene files prospectus supplement for $2 million stock offering under existing agreement
- Clene stock advances as FDA meetings approach for ALS treatment
- Clene stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on ALS drug progress
- Clene receives FDA feedback on ALS biomarker analysis plan
- Clene Inc. Chief Executive Officer Rob Etherington to Present at the Investor Summit Virtual on June 10, 2025
- Clene Inc. shareholder General Resonance sells $2,472 in stock
- Clene stock touches 52-week low at $2.5 amid market challenges
1日のレンジ
6.17 6.52
1年のレンジ
2.28 7.08
- 以前の終値
- 6.17
- 始値
- 6.17
- 買値
- 6.32
- 買値
- 6.62
- 安値
- 6.17
- 高値
- 6.52
- 出来高
- 145
- 1日の変化
- 2.43%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 16.82%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 103.22%
- 1年の変化
- 39.82%
