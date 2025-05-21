Currencies / CLNN
CLNN: Clene Inc
6.33 USD 0.08 (1.28%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CLNN exchange rate has changed by 1.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.01 and at a high of 6.52.
Follow Clene Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CLNN News
- Benchmark lowers Clene stock price target to $31 on funding concerns
- Clene stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on Parkinson’s data
- Clene stock price target lowered to $48 from $83 at Canaccord Genuity
- Clene Posts 70% Revenue Drop in Q2
- Clene Inc. (CLNN) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (MGTX) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Absci Corporation (ABSI) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Clene files prospectus supplement for $2 million stock offering under existing agreement
- Clene stock advances as FDA meetings approach for ALS treatment
- Clene stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on ALS drug progress
- Clene receives FDA feedback on ALS biomarker analysis plan
- Clene Inc. Chief Executive Officer Rob Etherington to Present at the Investor Summit Virtual on June 10, 2025
- Clene Inc. shareholder General Resonance sells $2,472 in stock
- Clene stock touches 52-week low at $2.5 amid market challenges
Daily Range
6.01 6.52
Year Range
2.28 7.08
- Previous Close
- 6.25
- Open
- 6.15
- Bid
- 6.33
- Ask
- 6.63
- Low
- 6.01
- High
- 6.52
- Volume
- 174
- Daily Change
- 1.28%
- Month Change
- 17.01%
- 6 Months Change
- 103.54%
- Year Change
- 40.04%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev