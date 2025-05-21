货币 / CLNN
CLNN: Clene Inc
6.17 USD 0.16 (2.53%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CLNN汇率已更改-2.53%。当日，交易品种以低点6.14和高点6.47进行交易。
关注Clene Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CLNN新闻
- Benchmark lowers Clene stock price target to $31 on funding concerns
- Clene stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on Parkinson’s data
- Clene stock price target lowered to $48 from $83 at Canaccord Genuity
- Clene Posts 70% Revenue Drop in Q2
- Clene Inc. (CLNN) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (MGTX) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Absci Corporation (ABSI) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Clene files prospectus supplement for $2 million stock offering under existing agreement
- Clene stock advances as FDA meetings approach for ALS treatment
- Clene stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on ALS drug progress
- Clene receives FDA feedback on ALS biomarker analysis plan
- Clene Inc. Chief Executive Officer Rob Etherington to Present at the Investor Summit Virtual on June 10, 2025
- Clene Inc. shareholder General Resonance sells $2,472 in stock
- Clene stock touches 52-week low at $2.5 amid market challenges
日范围
6.14 6.47
年范围
2.28 7.08
- 前一天收盘价
- 6.33
- 开盘价
- 6.38
- 卖价
- 6.17
- 买价
- 6.47
- 最低价
- 6.14
- 最高价
- 6.47
- 交易量
- 116
- 日变化
- -2.53%
- 月变化
- 14.05%
- 6个月变化
- 98.39%
- 年变化
- 36.50%
