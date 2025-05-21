통화 / CLNN
CLNN: Clene Inc
6.39 USD 0.07 (1.11%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CLNN 환율이 오늘 1.11%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 6.18이고 고가는 6.39이었습니다.
Clene Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CLNN News
- Benchmark lowers Clene stock price target to $31 on funding concerns
- Clene stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on Parkinson’s data
- Clene stock price target lowered to $48 from $83 at Canaccord Genuity
- Clene Posts 70% Revenue Drop in Q2
- Clene Inc. (CLNN) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (MGTX) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Absci Corporation (ABSI) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Clene files prospectus supplement for $2 million stock offering under existing agreement
- Clene stock advances as FDA meetings approach for ALS treatment
- Clene stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on ALS drug progress
- Clene receives FDA feedback on ALS biomarker analysis plan
- Clene Inc. Chief Executive Officer Rob Etherington to Present at the Investor Summit Virtual on June 10, 2025
- Clene Inc. shareholder General Resonance sells $2,472 in stock
- Clene stock touches 52-week low at $2.5 amid market challenges
일일 변동 비율
6.18 6.39
년간 변동
2.28 7.08
- 이전 종가
- 6.32
- 시가
- 6.36
- Bid
- 6.39
- Ask
- 6.69
- 저가
- 6.18
- 고가
- 6.39
- 볼륨
- 94
- 일일 변동
- 1.11%
- 월 변동
- 18.11%
- 6개월 변동
- 105.47%
- 년간 변동율
- 41.37%
20 9월, 토요일