통화 / CLNN
CLNN: Clene Inc

6.39 USD 0.07 (1.11%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CLNN 환율이 오늘 1.11%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 6.18이고 고가는 6.39이었습니다.

Clene Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

6.18 6.39
2.28 7.08
6.32
6.36
6.39
6.69
6.18
6.39
94
1.11%
18.11%
105.47%
41.37%
20 9월, 토요일