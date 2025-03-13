通貨 / BCYC
BCYC: Bicycle Therapeutics plc - American Depositary Shares
7.16 USD 0.24 (3.47%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BCYCの今日の為替レートは、3.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.97の安値と7.23の高値で取引されました。
Bicycle Therapeutics plc - American Depositary Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BCYC News
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd
- Bicycle Therapeutics appoints oncology veterans Dansey and Hoppenot to board
- Bicycle Therapeutics stock price target lowered to $10 at Citizens JMP
- Bicycle Therapeutics stock price target raised to $27 from $25 at RBC Capital
- Bicycle Therapeutics earnings missed by $0.20, revenue fell short of estimates
- Bicycle Therapeutics earnings missed by $0.20, revenue topped estimates
- Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) Soars 5.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- Bicycle Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Cantor Fitzgerald highlights RadioMedix’s radiopharma edge
- Cantor highlights RadioMedix as radiopharmaceutical pioneer
- Citizens JMP highlights key ASCO presentations
- MOBILion Systems to Highlight Customer Use Cases from its MOBIE ® Platform and Unveil Plans for their Next Generation Proteomics Platform at ASMS 2025
- Bicycle Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentations at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting
- Bicycle Therapeutics: Maybe Underwhelming, But It Shouldn't Be This Discounted (BCYC)
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio - Q4 2024 Update
1日のレンジ
6.97 7.23
1年のレンジ
6.10 28.67
- 以前の終値
- 6.92
- 始値
- 7.02
- 買値
- 7.16
- 買値
- 7.46
- 安値
- 6.97
- 高値
- 7.23
- 出来高
- 706
- 1日の変化
- 3.47%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.51%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -13.00%
- 1年の変化
- -68.64%
