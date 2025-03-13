货币 / BCYC
BCYC: Bicycle Therapeutics plc - American Depositary Shares
7.11 USD 0.16 (2.30%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BCYC汇率已更改2.30%。当日，交易品种以低点6.98和高点7.12进行交易。
关注Bicycle Therapeutics plc - American Depositary Shares动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BCYC新闻
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd
- Bicycle Therapeutics appoints oncology veterans Dansey and Hoppenot to board
- Bicycle Therapeutics stock price target lowered to $10 at Citizens JMP
- Bicycle Therapeutics stock price target raised to $27 from $25 at RBC Capital
- Bicycle Therapeutics earnings missed by $0.20, revenue fell short of estimates
- Bicycle Therapeutics earnings missed by $0.20, revenue topped estimates
- Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) Soars 5.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- Bicycle Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Cantor Fitzgerald highlights RadioMedix’s radiopharma edge
- Cantor highlights RadioMedix as radiopharmaceutical pioneer
- Citizens JMP highlights key ASCO presentations
- MOBILion Systems to Highlight Customer Use Cases from its MOBIE ® Platform and Unveil Plans for their Next Generation Proteomics Platform at ASMS 2025
- Bicycle Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentations at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting
- Bicycle Therapeutics: Maybe Underwhelming, But It Shouldn't Be This Discounted (BCYC)
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio - Q4 2024 Update
日范围
6.98 7.12
年范围
6.10 28.67
- 前一天收盘价
- 6.95
- 开盘价
- 7.01
- 卖价
- 7.11
- 买价
- 7.41
- 最低价
- 6.98
- 最高价
- 7.12
- 交易量
- 307
- 日变化
- 2.30%
- 月变化
- -2.20%
- 6个月变化
- -13.61%
- 年变化
- -68.86%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值