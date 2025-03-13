통화 / BCYC
BCYC: Bicycle Therapeutics plc - American Depositary Shares
6.93 USD 0.23 (3.21%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BCYC 환율이 오늘 -3.21%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 6.92이고 고가는 7.27이었습니다.
Bicycle Therapeutics plc - American Depositary Shares 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
BCYC News
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd
- Bicycle Therapeutics appoints oncology veterans Dansey and Hoppenot to board
- Bicycle Therapeutics stock price target lowered to $10 at Citizens JMP
- Bicycle Therapeutics stock price target raised to $27 from $25 at RBC Capital
- Bicycle Therapeutics earnings missed by $0.20, revenue fell short of estimates
- Bicycle Therapeutics earnings missed by $0.20, revenue topped estimates
- Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) Soars 5.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- Bicycle Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Cantor Fitzgerald highlights RadioMedix’s radiopharma edge
- Cantor highlights RadioMedix as radiopharmaceutical pioneer
- Citizens JMP highlights key ASCO presentations
- MOBILion Systems to Highlight Customer Use Cases from its MOBIE ® Platform and Unveil Plans for their Next Generation Proteomics Platform at ASMS 2025
- Bicycle Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentations at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting
- Bicycle Therapeutics: Maybe Underwhelming, But It Shouldn't Be This Discounted (BCYC)
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio - Q4 2024 Update
일일 변동 비율
6.92 7.27
년간 변동
6.10 28.67
- 이전 종가
- 7.16
- 시가
- 7.27
- Bid
- 6.93
- Ask
- 7.23
- 저가
- 6.92
- 고가
- 7.27
- 볼륨
- 681
- 일일 변동
- -3.21%
- 월 변동
- -4.68%
- 6개월 변동
- -15.80%
- 년간 변동율
- -69.65%
20 9월, 토요일