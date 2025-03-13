QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BCYC
Tornare a Azioni

BCYC: Bicycle Therapeutics plc - American Depositary Shares

6.93 USD 0.23 (3.21%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BCYC ha avuto una variazione del -3.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.92 e ad un massimo di 7.27.

Segui le dinamiche di Bicycle Therapeutics plc - American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BCYC News

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.92 7.27
Intervallo Annuale
6.10 28.67
Chiusura Precedente
7.16
Apertura
7.27
Bid
6.93
Ask
7.23
Minimo
6.92
Massimo
7.27
Volume
681
Variazione giornaliera
-3.21%
Variazione Mensile
-4.68%
Variazione Semestrale
-15.80%
Variazione Annuale
-69.65%
20 settembre, sabato