Valute / BCYC
BCYC: Bicycle Therapeutics plc - American Depositary Shares
6.93 USD 0.23 (3.21%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BCYC ha avuto una variazione del -3.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.92 e ad un massimo di 7.27.
Segui le dinamiche di Bicycle Therapeutics plc - American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
BCYC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.92 7.27
Intervallo Annuale
6.10 28.67
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.16
- Apertura
- 7.27
- Bid
- 6.93
- Ask
- 7.23
- Minimo
- 6.92
- Massimo
- 7.27
- Volume
- 681
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.21%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.68%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -15.80%
- Variazione Annuale
- -69.65%
20 settembre, sabato