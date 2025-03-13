Währungen / BCYC
BCYC: Bicycle Therapeutics plc - American Depositary Shares
7.16 USD 0.24 (3.47%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BCYC hat sich für heute um 3.47% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 6.97 bis zu einem Hoch von 7.23 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Bicycle Therapeutics plc - American Depositary Shares-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
6.97 7.23
Jahresspanne
6.10 28.67
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 6.92
- Eröffnung
- 7.02
- Bid
- 7.16
- Ask
- 7.46
- Tief
- 6.97
- Hoch
- 7.23
- Volumen
- 706
- Tagesänderung
- 3.47%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.51%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -13.00%
- Jahresänderung
- -68.64%
