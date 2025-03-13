KurseKategorien
BCYC: Bicycle Therapeutics plc - American Depositary Shares

7.16 USD 0.24 (3.47%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von BCYC hat sich für heute um 3.47% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 6.97 bis zu einem Hoch von 7.23 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Bicycle Therapeutics plc - American Depositary Shares-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
6.97 7.23
Jahresspanne
6.10 28.67
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
6.92
Eröffnung
7.02
Bid
7.16
Ask
7.46
Tief
6.97
Hoch
7.23
Volumen
706
Tagesänderung
3.47%
Monatsänderung
-1.51%
6-Monatsänderung
-13.00%
Jahresänderung
-68.64%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K