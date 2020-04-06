Scalping Master XAU
- エキスパート
- Angga Anugrawan
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 5
ScalpingMaster XAU EA (MT4) for XAU/USD
ScalpingMaster XAU EA is an automated Expert Advisor for XAU/USD (Gold) on MetaTrader 4. It combines trend-based entries with a controlled grid position management approach. It also includes basket-based risk controls, such as closing all open positions when a basket profit or basket loss threshold (in account currency) is reached.
This product is intended for traders who prefer automated execution and configurable risk parameters. Trading involves risk and results may vary depending on market conditions, broker settings, and configuration.
Key functions
Trend-based entry
-
The EA evaluates trend direction on the selected timeframe (optionally the chart timeframe).
-
It opens an initial position when entry conditions are met.
Grid position management
-
If price moves against the initial position, the EA can add positions based on configurable grid distance and lot scaling parameters.
-
Limits can be set (for example, maximum orders and maximum lot).
Basket close management (by account currency)
-
Close all open positions when basket profit reaches a defined target (in currency).
-
Close all open positions when basket loss reaches a defined limit (in currency), with an option to stop trading after the limit is reached or continue trading.
Breakeven exit function
-
After a defined number of open positions, the EA can close all positions when the basket returns to a small positive profit level. This is intended to reduce time in the market during recovery phases.
Trend reversal protection
-
If a strong trend reversal is detected, the EA can pause further grid additions to reduce exposure during unfavorable conditions. This function does not force-close positions.
Execution reliability
-
Includes a retry mechanism for common MT4 execution errors (such as requotes, off quotes, and trade context busy) using refresh rates and repeat attempts.
Trade permissions
-
Buy allowed / Sell allowed
-
Optional signal reversal
-
Optional buy and sell simultaneously
Information panel
-
Displays EA status, trend state, spread, open order count, basket profit/loss, and key parameters.
-
Can be displayed during visual backtesting.
Recommended account and lot settings (M1/M5/M15)
Standard / ECN / Raw / Zero accounts
-
Recommended balance: 6,000 USD
-
Timeframe: M1/M5/M15
-
Starting lot: 0.01
Cent accounts
-
Recommended balance: 6,000 cents (equivalent to 60 USD)
-
Starting lot: 0.01
These settings are examples for a conservative starting point. Users should adjust settings based on broker conditions and personal risk tolerance.
Recommended environment
-
Symbol: XAU/USD
-
Broker: low spread and fast execution
-
Account type: ECN / Raw spread / Zero is commonly used for scalping strategies
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher may be required due to margin usage in grid strategies
Set files and support
Recommended configuration sets are provided in the product comments section. Please use the set file that matches your account type (Standard/ECN/Raw/Zero/Cent). Parameters may be adjusted to suit broker spread, execution speed, and volatility.
Risk notice
Trading involves risk. This product does not guarantee profits. Grid-based strategies can increase exposure during strong directional moves. Always test on a demo account and use appropriate risk controls before trading on a live account. A VPS may improve execution stability.