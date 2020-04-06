Zenova – Futuristic Zen Trading for EURUSD H1 (Introductory Release)

Discover the calm power of disciplined, patient trading. Slowly but surely.

Zenova is a premium Expert Advisor meticulously crafted and extensively tested exclusively for the EURUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. It combines precise trend detection (ADX strength + RSI divergence filters) with intelligent price action confirmation to enter only high-probability, slow-moving trends—delivering a proven win rate of ~89% and a solid profit factor of 2.23 in long-term backtests.

What sets Zenova apart:

Patient & Low-Frequency Trading – No scalping, no overtrading. Entries occur only when the market aligns perfectly, resulting in steady equity growth with minimal stress.

– No scalping, no overtrading. Entries occur only when the market aligns perfectly, resulting in steady equity growth with minimal stress. Smart Capped Recovery Engine – Limited to just 2 additional fixed-lot trades after deep pullbacks, with built-in profit targets and protections. This is not unlimited martingale —it's controlled drawdown management designed for faster recovery during rare adverse moves.

– Limited to just 2 additional fixed-lot trades after deep pullbacks, with built-in profit targets and protections. This is —it's controlled drawdown management designed for faster recovery during rare adverse moves. Robust Risk Controls – Wide stop loss with profit locker (breakeven at 50% TP), basket trailing, daily loss limit, spread filter, and full basket persistence across restarts.

– Wide stop loss with profit locker (breakeven at 50% TP), basket trailing, daily loss limit, spread filter, and full basket persistence across restarts. Hardcoded Exclusivity – Locks itself to EURUSD H1 only. Attach it elsewhere and it politely refuses to run—ensuring you use it exactly as optimized.

Proven Resilience in Challenging Markets

Zenova has demonstrated remarkable survivability even in the tough conditions of 2024—a year marked by heightened volatility from the US election, geopolitical tensions, and shifting central bank policies. Its conservative default settings (0.01 lots, wide SL) allow it to preserve capital effectively, growing steadily even from small accounts starting at just $100.

If you fully trust the system and seek higher returns, experienced users can carefully adjust parameters (e.g., increase lot size or tighten TP) to amplify profits—while always respecting proper risk management.





v1.0.0 – Stable Initial Release

This is the rock-solid foundation of an ambitious long-term project, built single-handedly in my spare time as a passionate independent developer.

Why I'm selling Zenova Your purchase directly funds the next phase of development. The goal is to hire senior engineers with deep expertise in financial technologies to accelerate improvements—adding advanced filters, potential multi-pair expansion, machine-learning enhancements, and more robust live-trading features. I can continue refining it alone, but with your support, Zenova can evolve much faster into a truly world-class tool.

Early adopters receive:

Full ownership at the current premium pricing

Free lifetime updates for all v1.x versions (optimizations, fixes, and minor enhancements)

for all v1.x versions (optimizations, fixes, and minor enhancements) The satisfaction of directly contributing to a growing project built by traders, for traders





Introductory Launch Pricing

Unlimited ownership: $149 (includes free lifetime updates for all v1.x versions) Flexible rentals starting at $30/month – perfect for testing on demo or small live accounts. Early supporters get in at the best price—your purchase directly funds hiring senior fintech engineers for faster evolution toward v2.0.0. Price will increase as reviews and performance build.

Special Notes

Only for EURUSD H1 at the moment – Zenova is intentionally locked to this pair and timeframe for optimal performance. Future updates may explore additional pairs.

– Zenova is intentionally locked to this pair and timeframe for optimal performance. Future updates may explore additional pairs. Adjust Max_Daily_Loss_USD setting lower than your account balance – The default is $150, but for smaller accounts (e.g., $100–$500), reduce this value to protect capital and prevent premature daily shutdowns.

– The default is $150, but for smaller accounts (e.g., $100–$500), reduce this value to protect capital and prevent premature daily shutdowns. Recommended starting account – For comfortable risk with default 0.01 lot size on a Standard account, we suggest a minimum balance of $300. Other type of accounts can still be used by adjusting the lot size proportionally.

Zenova brings a rare blend of futuristic precision and zen-like composure to your EURUSD H1 chart. Trade less, worry less, and let steady trends compound your account. Trading in financial markets involves risk. Results from the Strategy Tester are based on historical data and do not indicate future performance.

Thank you for supporting independent development—join the journey today!