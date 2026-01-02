Meta Risk Manager Pro – Reward-Ratio Logic Manager

Meta Risk Manager Pro is an advanced trade management utility designed for traders who prioritize Risk-to-Reward (RR) discipline over emotional decision-making. Unlike standard EAs that manage trades based on fixed pips, MetaRM Pro calculates every move—Break-Even, Trailing, and Freezing—based on your initial risk unit.

This is the perfect companion for Prop Firm traders and XAUUSD scalpers who need to lock in precise profits while allowing runners to hit major targets.

Key Features

Dynamic RR Management: All management levels (BE, Trailing, TP) are mathematically linked to your initial Risk Points.

Intelligent Break-Even (BE): Moves your Stop Loss to a protected profit zone once your specified RR trigger is hit.

Advanced Trailing with "Freeze Logic": The industry-first Trailing Stop that automatically stops moving once it reaches a specific RR level. This prevents your "runner" from being stopped out by minor noise before hitting the final TP.

Daily Equity Protection: Built-in circuit breakers based on Daily Loss Percent or Amount—essential for passing and keeping Prop Firm accounts.

Time-Based Resets: Daily loss limits reset at a user-defined hour to align with your broker’s server time.

How the Logic Works (Example: 1:10 Target)

Phase 1 (Risk): You set a 200-point Stop Loss. This is your "1R" (Risk Unit). Phase 2 (Safety): Price reaches 3R profit ($Rewardratio\_BE = 3$). The EA moves SL to 1.5R profit, securing a win immediately. Phase 3 (Growth): Price reaches 4R. The Trailing Stop activates, keeping a 2R cushion. Phase 4 (The Freeze): Once the Stop Loss reaches 5R profit ($RewardRatio\_StopTrailing = 5$), the trailing stop parks. It stays there, giving the trade a massive 5R "breathing room" to reach the final 10R Take Profit.

Input Parameters

RiskPoints: Your initial Stop Loss in points.

Rewardratio: Your ultimate Take Profit target (e.g., 10 = 10x your risk).

Rewardratio_BE: The RR level where the Stop Loss moves to a profitable Break-Even.

InitialProfit_of_BE: The multiplier of your BE trigger to lock in (0.5 = 50% of the trigger distance).

UseTrailingStop: Toggle the trailing logic on/off.

RewardRatio4TrailingStopActivation: RR level where trailing begins.

RewardRatio_StopTrailing: The RR "Limit" where the SL stops trailing to allow for volatility.

MaxDailyLossPercent: Maximum daily drawdown allowed before the EA kills all trades.

MaxDailyLossAmount (Money - 0 to disable): This is a "hard cap" on how much money you are willing to lose in a single trading day.

ResetTimeHour (0-23): This defines when a "new day" begins for the EA's risk calculations .

SendNotifications (true/false): This is your communication link to your desktop.

Why Choose Meta Risk Manager Pro?

Most traders fail because they "choke" their trades by trailing too tightly. Meta Risk Manager Pro solves this with Freeze Logic, allowing you to secure a high-RR win while providing the statistical space needed for the market to reach your final target.

Secure your capital. Automate your discipline. Trade like a Pro.



