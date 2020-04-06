Cable Trinity Pro

Smart GBPUSD London Scalper | Trades Only When Probability Is High

Cable Trinity Pro is a professional GBPUSD (Cable) scalping Expert Advisor designed to trade only when the market statistically performs best — during institutional London-session momentum.

Instead of trading every day and exposing your account to unnecessary noise, Cable Trinity Pro uses a Smart Calendar Logic to trade only on high-probability days:

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

This selective approach helps reduce drawdown, avoid low-quality setups, and focus purely on precision trades.

Why Cable Trinity Pro Is Different

Most EAs trade 24/5 and rely on luck.

Cable Trinity Pro trades less, but smarter.

✔ Skips low-volume Mondays

✔ Avoids unpredictable Fridays

✔ Trades only during London Open volatility

✔ Designed exclusively for GBPUSD

Ideal for traders who prefer quality over quantity.

Strategy Overview

Cable Trinity Pro uses a Momentum Dip-Buy & Pullback Strategy:

Monitors the Asian Session range

Enters trades during London Open (08:00 – 12:00 server time)

Confirms direction using a Higher Timeframe (H1) Moving Average

Avoids “falling knife” entries by trading only in trend direction

The strategy is optimized to capture institutional liquidity moves commonly seen on GBPUSD.

Key Features

Trinity Calendar Logic

Automatically disables trading on Mondays and Fridays to avoid fake breakouts and erratic price action.

Automatically disables trading on Mondays and Fridays to avoid fake breakouts and erratic price action.

Smart Recovery Engine

Uses a controlled recovery mechanism (Multiplier 2.0) designed to efficiently exit trades during strong London volatility.

Uses a controlled recovery mechanism (Multiplier 2.0) designed to efficiently exit trades during strong London volatility.

Auto-Compounding Mode

Optional aggressive growth mode designed for small to medium accounts ($500+).

Optional aggressive growth mode designed for small to medium accounts ($500+).

News & Spread Protection

Built-in spread filter pauses trading during abnormal volatility and low-liquidity spikes.

Built-in spread filter pauses trading during abnormal volatility and low-liquidity spikes.

Professional Dashboard

Real-time monitoring of Profit, Equity, Drawdown, and Trading Status.

Who Should Use This EA?

✔ Traders focused on GBPUSD only

✔ Traders who prefer low-frequency, high-quality setups

✔ Users comfortable with recovery-based systems

✔ Accounts starting from $500+

✔ Traders who want London-session precision

Not recommended for:

• Very small accounts

• Traders seeking high trade frequency

• Users unfamiliar with recovery systems

Recommended Settings

Symbol: GBPUSD only

GBPUSD only Timeframe: M15

M15 Trading Days: Tuesday – Thursday (automatic)

Tuesday – Thursday (automatic) Session: London Open

London Open Minimum Deposit: $500 (Recovery mode)

$500 (Recovery mode) Leverage: 1:500 or higher recommended

1:500 or higher recommended Account Type: Standard / ECN / Raw Spread

Tip: Always test using the Rent option on a demo account before live trading.

Important Risk Warning

This Expert Advisor uses a recovery multiplier system.

While this can help recover losses efficiently and maintain a high win rate, it carries higher risk than non-recovery strategies.

This EA is designed for aggressive growth and should be used only with proper risk understanding.

Always test on a demo account before running on a live account.

Developer Information

Developed by Mohd Feroze (Ferozemd)

Professional Trading Solutions

Check my MQL5 profile for more Expert Advisors and trading tools.