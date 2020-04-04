Norion Candle Range Levels
- インディケータ
- Fernando Baratieri
- バージョン: 1.1
- アップデート済み: 23 12月 2025
Norion Candle Range Levels is a professional indicator designed to highlight the maximum and minimum price range of a user-defined number of candles.
By selecting a specific candle count, the indicator automatically calculates and plots the highest high and lowest low of that range, providing a clear visual reference of recent market structure, consolidation zones, and potential breakout areas.
This tool is especially useful for traders who operate using price action, range expansion, and liquidity-based strategies.
Key Features:
-
User-defined number of candles
-
Automatic calculation of high and low range
-
Clear and professional level visualization
-
Works on any timeframe
-
Suitable for Forex, indices, stocks, and futures
How It Helps Traders:
-
Identify consolidation and accumulation zones
-
Detect potential breakout and fakeout areas
-
Define risk levels for stop-loss and take-profit
-
Improve range-based and structure-based strategies
Norion Candle Range Levels delivers objective market context by transforming raw price data into actionable structure.