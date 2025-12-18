Norion Candle Range Levels is a professional indicator designed to highlight the maximum and minimum price range of a user-defined number of candles.

By selecting a specific candle count, the indicator automatically calculates and plots the highest high and lowest low of that range, providing a clear visual reference of recent market structure, consolidation zones, and potential breakout areas.

This tool is especially useful for traders who operate using price action, range expansion, and liquidity-based strategies.

Key Features:

User-defined number of candles

Automatic calculation of high and low range

Clear and professional level visualization

Works on any timeframe

Suitable for Forex, indices, stocks, and futures

How It Helps Traders:

Identify consolidation and accumulation zones

Detect potential breakout and fakeout areas

Define risk levels for stop-loss and take-profit

Improve range-based and structure-based strategies

Norion Candle Range Levels delivers objective market context by transforming raw price data into actionable structure.