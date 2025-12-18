Norion Candle Range Levels

Norion Candle Range Levels is a professional indicator designed to highlight the maximum and minimum price range of a user-defined number of candles.

By selecting a specific candle count, the indicator automatically calculates and plots the highest high and lowest low of that range, providing a clear visual reference of recent market structure, consolidation zones, and potential breakout areas.

This tool is especially useful for traders who operate using price action, range expansion, and liquidity-based strategies.

Key Features:

  • User-defined number of candles

  • Automatic calculation of high and low range

  • Clear and professional level visualization

  • Works on any timeframe

  • Suitable for Forex, indices, stocks, and futures

How It Helps Traders:

  • Identify consolidation and accumulation zones

  • Detect potential breakout and fakeout areas

  • Define risk levels for stop-loss and take-profit

  • Improve range-based and structure-based strategies

Norion Candle Range Levels delivers objective market context by transforming raw price data into actionable structure.


