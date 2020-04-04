Norion Daily Key Levels is a professional indicator designed to display the most relevant price reference levels of the trading day in a clear and objective way.

The indicator automatically plots essential daily levels such as:

Previous day close

Current day open

Daily high

Daily low

In addition, the indicator allows the inclusion of other custom daily reference levels, making it adaptable to different trading styles and market strategies.

These levels are widely used by professional traders as key decision points for price reaction, liquidity, and intraday market structure.

Key Features:

Automatic plotting of daily key levels

Previous close, daily open, high, and low

Clean and professional chart layout

Works on any intraday timeframe

Suitable for Forex, indices, stocks, and futures

How It Helps Traders:

Identify important intraday support and resistance areas

Improve timing for entries and exits

Support breakout and mean-reversion strategies

Provide clear daily market context

Norion Daily Key Levels is ideal for traders who operate intraday and require precise daily reference points to guide their decision-making process.