Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 4

The Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 4 is an advanced trading utility designed to optimize execution, strengthen capital efficiency, and enhance risk management within the MT4 environment.

Featuring a fully interactive and intuitive control panel, this expert advisor automates key functions such as Break Even, adaptive Trailing Stops, and precise multi-symbol trade management. Built with seven customizable configuration panels, it supports disciplined trading behavior and improves the performance of rule-based strategies. Its smart alert and notification system makes it especially suitable for traders following prop firm trading guidelines.

Specification Overview

Category Capital Management – Risk Control – Trade Automation Platform MetaTrader 4 Experience Level Advanced Type Trade & Risk Management Tool Time Frame Support Multi–Time Frame Trading Styles Scalping, Intraday, Day Trading Applicable Markets Forex, Equities, Indices

Key Features

The Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert promotes structured and rule-driven execution by allowing traders to define lot sizing, entry logic, risk parameters, and symbol limitations. Designed with prop firm challenges in mind, it focuses on consistency, disciplined capital allocation, and adherence to strategic rules.

Its clean interface gives traders instant access to essential features such as dynamic Break Even, advanced trailing approaches, partial closes, and pyramiding tools—all built around industry-standard money management principles.

Licensing Instructions

A personal license is required to activate this expert advisor. To request your activation key or complimentary access, contact live support via Telegram or WhatsApp.







Example: Buy Order Execution

For example, on a USDJPY 5-minute chart, a buy setup was executed using the EA. Traders can define volume and stop loss based on:

Pip value

Percentage of capital

Fixed monetary risk

Multiple risk-to-reward configurations are available, enabling precise exposure control and structured returns aligned with professional risk management frameworks.

Example: Pending Sell Order Setup

On a 1-hour SOLANA (SOL) chart, traders can use the Visual interface to define SL, TP, and entry levels directly on the chart. Once levels are placed, the system automatically determines whether the pending order should be a Stop or Limit order.

This visual approach enhances accuracy, timing, and overall clarity during order setup.

Detailed Functional Overview

Trade Tab

Provides complete control over execution parameters:

Position Type: Market or pending

Lot Size: Based on your risk model

Stop Loss: Points, account %, or fixed risk

Take Profit: Points, dollar value, %, or R:R ratio

Quick Execution: Instant or pending via Buy/Sell and Buy.p/Sell.p

Ensures every position follows a structured, rule-compliant plan.

Visual Order Placement

A visual-first module offering real-time representation of:

Entry (OP)

Stop Loss (SL)

Take Profit (TP)

Risk/Reward and projected P/L

Includes instant pending order buttons (Buy.p, Sell.p) and toggles for SL/TP visibility. Designed for traders who rely on visual confirmation and accuracy.

Money Management (MM) Tab

Provides professional tools for risk protection and automation:

BreakEven and Trailing Stop configuration

One-tap controls (Close All, Cancel Pendings, Break Even All)

Direct access to the Account Protector (AP) panel

Supports mechanical and rule-driven risk reduction.

Volume Limits Tab

Enforces emotional discipline and exposure control:

Maximum trade volume limits (per trade/day/week)

Limits for consecutive wins/losses

Restrictions to prevent revenge trading and overexposure

This ensures strict adherence to prop-firm-style capital rules.

Time Restrictions

Implements schedule-based trading limits:

Define trading windows for each weekday

Block trading during non-optimal or restricted hours

Align trading activity with high-liquidity sessions

Perfect for disciplined, session-based strategies.

Profit/Loss Thresholds

Allows traders to set daily and weekly:

Profit caps

Drawdown limits

Percent- or value-based thresholds

Once breached, the EA automatically stops trading to prevent emotional decision-making.

Symbol Filtering Tab

Ensures focus by restricting which assets can be traded:

Current chart

All charts

Market Watch

Custom symbol list

Prevents accidental trades on non-strategic or unmonitored markets.

Trades Overview Panel

Displays real-time performance metrics:

Floating P/L

Daily/weekly starting balances

Win/loss streak tracking

Drawdown insights

Optional minimalist HUD keeps the information visible without cluttering the chart.





TP/SL Enforcement

Maintains strict risk boundaries:

Mandatory SL/TP settings

Alerts if missing after X minutes

Limits on how many times SL/TP can be edited

Prevents emotional adjustments and protects overall strategy discipline.

News Filter

Helps avoid volatility around economic events:

Customize pre/post-news display time

Enable alerts only for specific pairs

Highlight high-impact news

Allows traders to avoid entering trades during unpredictable market spikes.

Conclusion

The Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 4 is a fully integrated management system built for serious traders and prop firm practitioners. Supporting methodologies such as Smart Money and ICT, it provides the tools needed to maintain emotional control, execute with precision, and follow a systematic trading approach.

With advanced tools for planning, risk-to-reward structuring, volume control, and psychological discipline, this EA stands out as a comprehensive solution for traders seeking professional, consistent, and risk-managed performance.