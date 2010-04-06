Pro BTB Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MT4

Pro BTB (Back To Break Even) Poursamadi Strategy Indicator for MetaTrader 4

The Pro BTB Strategy Indicator, developed based on the proprietary analytical methodology of Poursamadi, is designed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform.

By utilizing advanced internal calculations, this indicator detects sudden market movements known as price spikes. After analyzing price behavior, it identifies potential market reversals and displays buy and sell signals directly on the chart.

In addition to signal generation, the Pro BTB Indicator features a statistical data panel that provides real-time insights into market conditions and signal activity, helping traders make more informed decisions.

 

Pro BTB Poursamadi Strategy Indicator Specifications

Feature

Description

Indicator Categories

Price Action MT4 Indicators
Signal & Forecast MT4 Indicators
Trading Assist MT4 Indicators

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Trading Skill Level

Intermediate

Indicator Type

Reversal Indicator

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style

Swing Trading
Scalping
Day Trading

Trading Instruments

Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Stocks

 

Pro BTB Strategy Indicator Overview

The Pro BTB Poursamadi Strategy Indicator first identifies bullish or bearish spikes using its internal logic. It then evaluates whether the price is likely to return to the Break Even (BTB) level.

·        When the price revisits the break-even zone after a bullish spike, a green arrow appears, indicating a buy signal.

·        In bearish conditions, once price returns to the break-even level, a red arrow is displayed as a sell signal.

 

How to Install and Activate Pro BTB Indicator in MT4

Step 1: Enable DLL Imports

To ensure proper functionality of the indicator, DLL imports must be enabled.

Steps to activate DLL in MetaTrader 4:

1.     Open the Tools menu

2.     Select Options

3.     Go to the Expert Advisors tab

4.     Enable:

o   Allow automated trading

o   Allow DLL imports

 

Step 2: Obtain the License Key

To receive your license code, contact the TradingFinder support team through:

·        Official website support section

·        Telegram

·        WhatsApp

 

Step 3: Enter the License Code

After receiving the license:

·        Open the indicator settings

·        Enter the code in the “Your Key” field

·        Confirm and apply the settings

 

Pro BTB Strategy Indicator Data Panel

The indicator includes a built-in statistical information table that displays real-time market and signal data.

Information Displayed in the Panel

Parameter

Description

Countdown

Time remaining until the current candle closes

Spike Number

Total number of detected spikes

Triggers

Number of times signal conditions were activated

Buy Trades

Total buy signals generated

Sell Trades

Total sell signals generated

 

Buy Signal Example

On the Cardano (ADA) chart in the 30-minute timeframe, the indicator detects a bullish spike and highlights it with a green box.
When the price revisits the break-even zone, a green arrow appears, signaling a buy opportunity.

 

Sell Signal Example

On the GBP/USD chart in the 15-minute timeframe, a bearish spike is marked with a red box.
After the price returns to the break-even level, the indicator generates a red arrow, confirming a sell signal.

 

Pro BTB Poursamadi Strategy Indicator Settings

Indicator Configuration Options

Setting Category

Parameters

License Settings

Your Key – License activation code

Calculation Settings

Candles to consider – Number of candles used for analysis
Spike size based on average distribution

Alert Settings

Sending alert – On/Off
Sending notification – On/Off

 

Conclusion

The Pro BTB Poursamadi Strategy Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful analytical tool based on the Back to Break-Even trading concept.

By detecting price spikes, evaluating retracement conditions, and issuing clear buy and sell signals, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability trade setups.
The inclusion of a statistical data panel and flexible settings makes it an effective solution for enhanced trade management and precise market analysis.


Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
ユーティリティ
MetaTrader4のコピー機を取引します。     それは任意の口座からの外国為替取引、ポジション、注文をコピーします。 それは最高の貿易コピー機の1つです     MT4 - MT4、MT5 - MT4     のために     COPYLOT MT4     バージョン（または     MT4 - MT5  MT5 - MT5     のために     COPYLOT MT5     バージョン）。 MT5のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 のコピー機 バージョン       MetaTrader 5 ターミナル（   МТ5 - МТ5、МТ4 - МТ5   ）-   コピーロットクライアントMT5 独自のコピーアルゴリズムにより、すべての取引がマスターアカウントからクライアントアカウントに正確にコピーされます。 また、動作速度が速いことでも知られています。タフなエラー処理。 強力な機能セット。 プログラムは、複数
Just Copier MT4
Agung Imaduddin
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
"Just copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT4, please purchase "Just copier" for MT4 and "Just copier" for MT5 separately. Just Copier can copy
Heaven Assistent Easy Managment EA
Nicolae Stelian Raiu
ユーティリティ
Heaven Assistant: Simplify Your MT4 Management Simplify the management of the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform with the Heaven Assistant . This Expert Advisor (EA) is a robust tool that allows you to control and customize your trading environment in an efficient and user-friendly manner. Key Features: Multiple Pairs Opening: Quick access to most currency pairs, both major and minor, plus exotic pairs. The ability to open indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies with a single click. Template Change: Easi
Golden Gestion TP SL
Matthias Hubert Patrick Snidaro
ユーティリティ
Auto SL/TP Manager EA – Gestion Automatique Intelligente Auto SL/TP Manager EA est un Expert Advisor conçu pour automatiser la gestion des commandes avec une efficacité maximale et une grande discrétion. Il gère automatiquement : Le Stop Loss (SL) et le Take Profit (TP) Le Profit Lock (verrouillage progressif des bénéfices) Le Trailing Stop avec plusieurs méthodes avancées L' affichage masqué du SL et du TP pour plus de discrétion (non visible par le courtisan) C'est l'outil idéal pour les
Exp Swing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.49 (57)
エキスパート
これは、Swinger（Pendulum、Cheburashka）と呼ばれる有名な戦略のモデルを使用しています。 戦略は、2つの反対の保留中の注文を出すことにあります。価格が特定の方向に移動すると、一方の保留中の注文がトリガーされ、もう一方の注文のロットサイズが増加します。 EAは3種類のオープン保留中の注文を提供します（TypeofTrade） 配置後の自動オープン（インスタントオープンAutoTrade） 手動開封後の開封と管理（手動開封ManualTrade） 高/低レベルで開く（過去のバーTFTradeの高低） OCO（One-Cancels-the-Other）注文は、2つの注文で構成される条件付き注文の一種です。2つ目の注文が約定すると、1つ目の注文は自動的にキャンセルされます。 スイング-完全な説明 MT5 version 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 使い方？ 開始時に、エキスパートアドバイザーは2つの注文を出します-現在の価格から StopOrderDe
FREE
Modify Order SL TP
Konstantin Kulikov
ユーティリティ
The utility places stop loss and take profit for opened orders. It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Parameters magic - magic number. If less than 0, orders with any magic number are processed. Select_Symbol  - selection of symbols. Positions with selected symbols will be accompanied by. Take_Profit - take profit (TP). If the value is less than 0, then TP does not change. If the value
DAX Scalping Bracket
Chantal Sala
1 (1)
ユーティリティ
Dax Scalping Bracket is a new generation Expert Advisor Panel. This a very professional tool for SCALPING. The usability makes this tool an excellent ally for FAST operations of SCALPING on Index instruments and Forex market. The main feature of this EA is the ability to open multiple operations with a single click. Each position is autonomous and you can set different take profit and stop loss for each position. Special functionalities: STOP MOVE to manage your stop chasing the price BREAK EVEN
Trade Auto Close
Makarii Gubaydullin
ユーティリティ
自動決済：時間指定、または利益/損失トリガー このユーティリティを使用すると、特定の条件で取引を自動的に決済できます。 多機能ユーティリティ : 66+ 機能、このツールを含む  |   質問がある場合は連絡してください   |   MT5版 自動決済を有効にするには、次のパラメータを設定する必要があります（パネル上）： 1. シンボル   機能が適用される： 特定の   [Symbol]   / または   [ALL]   すべてのシンボル。 2.   条件、   決済タイミング： [if total] / [if single] / [at time]:   このパラメータに応じて、  利益/損失達成時 に決済するか、  指定時間 に決済するかのオプションが表示されます。 [close at Profit / Loss] オプションの設定： 1. [if total] / [if single]:   P/L計算方法：すべての  選択された取引を  まとめて、  または各取引を  個別に計算； 2. [Floating] / [Potential]:  浮動P/L  （未決済取引
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 – Download The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced tool designed for capital management, risk control, and streamlined trading within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. With its functional and specialized interface, this expert advisor allows traders to effortlessly set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. In addition to simplifying trade execution, the tool provides features for defining acceptable risk, expected profit (R/R), and adv
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
インディケータ
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
MACD Consensus Dashboard Trade Executor
Jerome Tommy Bodden
ユーティリティ
This Trade Executor is meant to be purchase with the MACD Consensus Dashboard which generates signals and with the Trade Executor can place trades.  The Trade Executor also comes with some trade management features such as rolling counter, grid management and the number of signals per trade.  Place it on the chart and it will Executor trade received from the MACD Consensus Dashboard.  
Simple and Easy MT4 Trade Panel
Salvador Martinez Ramos
ユーティリティ
Simple and Easy MT4 Trade Panel by Winidecorw I created this EA to make your life easier by making it easier and faster to open your trades. The price will increase progressively, take advantage now! Simplify Your Trading with the Simple and Easy MT4 Trade Panel Are you tired of wasting time setting up each trade in MetaTrader 4? With the simple and easy MT4 trading dashboard, taking your trading to the next level has never been so quick and easy! This Trade Assistant dashboard is the Simple an
BuyLimit and SellLimit Buttons
Leonid Basis
ユーティリティ
BuyLimit and SellLimit Buttons opens any combination of Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders and closes all existing pending orders. If boolSL = true, then the EA will add a Stop Loss value to all pending orders. If boolTP = true, then the EA will add a Take Profit value to all pending orders. Inputs Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters: DeleteAllPendings:  if true , then all pending orders (for the current currency) can be
TradeWise EA
Mark Norada
ユーティリティ
TradeWise EA is a compact yet powerful tool loaded with robust features. It offers a 30-trades compounding challenge , Risk-Management, Performance Tracking, Break-Even Calculation, Automated SR Zones, Trailing Stop-loss by ATR or PIPS, Automatic Risk-to Reward Ratio based on Stop-loss, Easy Order Adjustments, Calculates Total Stop Loss and Take Profit, Automatic buy and sell orders on manually placed SR Zones, and more. These features are designed to cater to both scalpers and long-term traders
QuantumGuard Pro Safe Trading with Risk Panel
Nan Wang
ユーティリティ
QuantumGuard Pro - Intelligent Quantum Risk Management Trading System Core Features Five independent fund management groups for smart risk diversification Triple protection mechanism: profit target + drawdown protection + global risk control Professional trading panel for one-stop trade execution 24/7 real-time risk monitoring and protection Automatic display of average price lines for each group One-click close single group orders for precise control Order group highlighting for clear status o
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
ユーティリティ
Trade Copierは、取引口座間の取引をコピーして同期するように設計された専門的なユーティリティです。 コピーは、同じコンピューターまたはvps にインストールされている、サプライヤーのアカウント/端末から受信者のアカウント/端末に行われます。 購入する前に、デモ アカウントでデモ バージョンをテストできます。 デモ版 こちら 。 詳細な説明は こちら 。 主な機能と利点： MT5ネッティングアカウントを含む、MT4> MT4、MT4> MT5、MT5> MT4のコピーをサポートします。 高いコピー速度（0.5秒未満）。 ベンダーモードと受信者モードは同じ製品内に実装されています。 チャートから直接リアルタイムでコピーを制御できる、簡単で直感的なインターフェイス。 接続が切断されたり、端末が再起動されたりしても、設定と位置が失われることはありません。 コピーするシンボルを選択できます。また、受信者のシンボルを置き換えることもできます（例：EURUSD> USDJPY）。 バックコピーをサポートします。 特定の注文のみのコピーを有効にする機能。 取引開始価格の最大差と最大遅延時間を
CopierMT4
Dmitry Fedoseev
ユーティリティ
Copier for the MetaTrader4 terminal. Designed to copy trade from one terminal to another. Compatible with the version for the MetaTrader5 terminal; if available, copying can be performed between different terminals (regardless of the type of accounts: hedging or netting). The number of accounts to which copying is possible is not limited (depends only on the computing power of your computer). Directions for copying the version for MetaTrader 4 together with the version for MetaTrader 5: MT5 Net
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
インディケータ
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
EAsy ClickTrade
Isaac Alvira
ユーティリティ
EAsy ClickTrade is the easiest way in the Forex market to: Execute trades instantly as a function of selected Equity Risk and your desired StopLoss Level for ANY CURRENCY PAIR . Calculate the risk exposure to the market in terms of equity at risk per currency and direction. Calculate how attractive a potential trade is in terms of Risk and Spread Cost (excellent for scalpers and short-term traders). Inputs Select Risk for Lots Calculation [% Equity]. By default 1%. This is the initial value for
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven
Thi Ngo
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
Online Accounts Manager MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p
DFGX Dashboard
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Take your trading to the next level with DFGX - our second generation Dynamic Fibonacci Grid. This new, powerful and easy to use application is specially designed and optimized for contrarian intraday trading, scalping and news trading on the Forex market. This system is the ideal solution for active professional traders and scalpers who are looking for innovative ways to optimize their strategy. The system also provides excellent opportunity for new traders who want to learn to trade in a syste
Copier4Fee Advanced
Vladimir Tkach
4.75 (16)
ユーティリティ
The utility copies trades from the signal provider accounts (master accounts, one or multiple providers) to unlimited number of receiver accounts (slave accounts).  Attention! Y ou need to use identifiers (Provider number) of the same length if you use several master copiers. For example. 1, 2, 3 or 11, 13, 22. The copying can be set in the opposite direction. The comments with all the recently performed actions are displayed on the screen to monitor the utility actions in slave mode. To avoid p
FX28 Trader
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
FX28 Trader Dashboardをご紹介します - あなたの究極のトレードマネージャー FX28 Trader Dashboardは、あなたの外国為替（Forex）取引を新たな高みに押し上げるために設計された包括的で直感的なトレードマネージャーです。経験豊富なトレーダーでも、まだ金融の旅を始めたばかりの方でも、この強力なツールは取引活動を効率化し、意思決定プロセスを向上させるために開発されました。 主な特徴： ユーザーフレンドリーなインターフェース： FX28 Trader Dashboardは、あらゆるレベルのトレーダーに適したユーザーフレンドリーなインターフェースを備えています。さまざまな機能やツールを簡単にナビゲートし、わずか数クリックでトレードを完全にコントロールできます。 リアルタイムマーケットデータ： リアルタイムのマーケットデータフィードで先を見越してください。通貨ペア、トレンド、マーケットの変動に関する最新の情報を提供し、情報を元に自信を持ってトレードを実行できます。 高度なトレードアナリティクス： FX28 Trader Dashboardでは、高度なアナ
Smart Stop FX
Mayuran Sokkan
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop FX - Never let a winning trade become a losing trade, ever again. Smart Stop FX is an intelligent trade management robot that gives you the flexibility to manage your trades even when you can't be on the charts. Either sleeping, a long flight, or the myriad of other commitments that life throws our way, Smart Stop FX can give you the security that your positions won't go into unnecessary losses.  There are three ways to use Smart Stop FX.  Breakeven Mode - In this mode, Smart Stop F
King Box Thor
Nguyen Cong Hoan
エキスパート
The product has a great combination of pending orders and trends to help investors manage capital effectively. The bot does not have a martingale, so it is always safe of capital. Run the D1 timeframe pairs. The main parameters can be installed: Lot -  Startot . Auto-Grid   -    ON/OFF AutoLot  - ON/OFF TP - Takeprofit   -pips. SL - StopLoss  - Pips. Magic -  Number magic. TralllingStop  - ON/OFF Comment  - KING Tralling - pips
Close All Selected Chart
Sakda Prempreenon
ユーティリティ
Close All Selected Chart Overview: This is one of the smart choices to help you make your trading management a lot easier. Especially when you have to manage a large number of orders. This utility will work like a helping hand to close all the unrelated order windows in less than no time, plus without making any kind of unwanted effects. :: 3 simple steps to use :: 1. Select your chart window.  2. Click "Close All" 3. Click "OK" Note: For the better understanding on how this utility works, plea
Trades Time Manager
Omar Alkassar
ユーティリティ
革新的な Trades Time Manager を使用して、取引ルーチンを簡単に管理できます。この強力なツールは、指定された時間に注文執行を自動化し、取引アプローチを変革します。 購入から注文の設定まで、すべて手動介入なしで、さまざまな取引アクションのためのパーソナライズされたタスク リストを作成します。 Trades Time Manager のインストールと入力ガイド EA に関する通知を受け取りたい場合は、MT4/MT5 ターミナルに URL を追加してください (スクリーンショットを参照)。 MT4のバージョン     https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103716 MT5のバージョン     https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103715 手動監視に別れを告げ、合理化された効率を採用します。直感的なインターフェイスにより、シンボル、約定時間、価格、ストップロス (SL)、テイクプロフィット (TP) ポイント、ロットサイズなどの正確なパラメーターを設定できます。 このツールの柔軟性は、市
MRKD Vector
Jay Benedict Alfaras
ユーティリティ
MRKD Vector — Smart Trade Management Utility MRKD Vector is a powerful and intuitive order execution tool designed for efficient manual trading in MetaTrader 5. Built with precision and speed in mind, MRKD Vector simplifies trade management by giving you full control over entries, stops, and targets — all from a sleek interface. Key Features: Quick Order Execution Place trades with ease using a clean, fast interface built for active traders. Intuitive SL, TP, and Lot Size Control Adjust sto
MSD Utility
Kevin Beltran Keena
ユーティリティ
Multi Strategy Dashboard Utility Some functions of the MSD Utility can only be used on the full version. Multi instrument and multi time frame scanner, with the best indicators.  Comes with an order management panel. The MSD Utility can be used for manual trading. Click on the '?' button on the dashboard to obtain information about the various elements of the MSD Utility. Uses ATR Take Profits, ATR Stop Losses and ATR Trailing Stops. Comes with an FX Currency Strength meter and a Market Session
