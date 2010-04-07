Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdawn Limiter Pro in MT4

Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdown Limiter Pro for MetaTrader 4

The Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdown Limiter Pro for MetaTrader 4 is a fully specialized solution built for prop-firm traders who require professional-grade control over their trading activity. It allows Forex traders to precisely manage risk and position sizing, supporting capital protection and long-term consistency.

Designed as a modular, multi-symbol Expert Advisor, the system enables complete order handling with quick and intuitive configuration of stop loss, take profit, break-even rules, and partial close operations.

Its advanced capital-management interface features seven dedicated tabs that let traders customize every parameter according to their trading strategy. Most importantly, the tool enforces strict drawdown rules—whether defined in dollar values or percentages—providing daily protection and preventing violations during prop-firm evaluations.

 

Specifications

Feature

Details

Indicator Categories

Money Management, Trading Assist, Risk Management for MT4

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Advanced

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style

Day Trading, Scalping, Intraday

 

Overview

The Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdown Limiter Pro delivers a full suite of advanced trade-management tools, including multi-level stop loss and take profit configurations, daily and weekly trading limits, session-based time restrictions, and instrument-specific permissions. Traders benefit from improved timing and controlled execution—ideal for prop-firm risk requirements.

It also supports partial close and break-even (risk-free) functions, ensuring disciplined and precise trade handling.

 

License Activation

To activate the Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdown Limiter Pro on MetaTrader 4, a valid license is required. Contact us through live chat, Telegram, or WhatsApp to receive your activation code or complimentary license access.

 

Example Buy Trade (NDQ100, 30-Minute Chart)

On the NDQ100 30-minute chart, a buy order placed using the tool demonstrates structured capital control. The clean interface and dedicated trade box include instant access to BreakEven, Partial Close, and Close functions. The panel also displays order type, volume, real-time profit/loss, and risk parameters—allowing traders to make fast and accurate decisions.

 

Example Sell Trade (GBP/USD, 4-Hour Chart)

A GBP/USD sell example highlights full stop loss placement and multiple take profit targets. With the Multi-TP feature, traders can secure profits at different stages as price progresses. Key functions—Full Close, BreakEven, and Partial Close—are immediately available after entry. Timing tools also align entries with major Forex session opens and closes.

 

Main Trade Management Panel

This central panel enables instant market and pending orders, volume adjustment, and TP/SL customization.

Features include:

  • One-Click Trading
  • Full TP & SL control
  • Virtual TP/SL (server-independent)
  • Automated partial close (e.g., 50%)
  • TP/SL visibility toggle
  • Candle countdown timer
  • Buy/Sell execution buttons
  • Pending order configuration
  • Risk measurement in dollar, %, or pips
  • Single or Multi-TP with R:R settings
  • BreakEven “B All”
  • Close all/close last position
  • Visual R/R metrics
  • Position & Account Protector panels

 

Account Protector Management Panel

A comprehensive risk-control module designed to prevent overtrading and consecutive losses, ideal for prop-firm rules. Seven tabs provide detailed capital-management customization.

Volume Tab

Set limits on individual trade size, daily and weekly volume, number of trades, and sequential win/loss thresholds.

Time Tab

Specify authorized trading hours for each weekday to ensure entries match preferred market conditions.

Profit/Loss Tab

Set daily and weekly profit or loss limits in dollars, percentages, or pips. When limits are reached, trading automatically stops.

Symbol Tab

Allow trading only on approved instruments for focused execution.

Trades Tab

View summaries of daily/weekly balances, win/loss streaks, and drawdowns. A real-time dashboard is available through the Data Tab.

TP & SL Tab

Enforce required stop loss and take profit settings, alerting the trader if they are missing, and preventing unauthorized modifications.

News Tab

Integrate high-impact news filters, with customizable freeze periods before or after events—particularly useful for volatile currency pairs.

 

Conclusion

The Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdown Limiter Pro for MetaTrader 4 delivers a complete capital and risk-management framework for Forex and Crypto prop-firm traders. With extensive customization, this expert advisor helps traders execute with precision and discipline, reduce emotional responses, and align their workflow with Smart Money, ICT, or other professional trading methodologies.

It enhances consistency, accuracy, and risk control—while protecting against unnecessary drawdown and margin exposure.

