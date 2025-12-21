Tick Chart Service


═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
                            ENGLISH VERSION
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
TICK CHART SERVICE - Professional Tick Chart Service for MT5
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

📊 OVERVIEW

Tick Chart Service is an innovative service for MetaTrader 5 that creates full-featured tick charts from any instrument in real-time. The system converts the tick stream into a custom symbol, allowing you to trade and analyze the market with maximum detail.

Unlike classic timeframes (M1, M5, H1), tick charts show every price movement, which is critical for scalping, high-frequency trading, and accurate volatility analysis.

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
✨ KEY FEATURES
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

🎯 TICK CHART CREATION:

   ✓ Convert any symbol to tick chart
   ✓ Create custom symbol with suffix (e.g., GOLD → GOLD_TICK)
   ✓ Full copy of source instrument properties
   ✓ Works 24/7 in background as service

📈 DISPLAY MODES:

   • 1 Tick = 1 Bar (line chart) - each tick is a separate point
   • N Ticks = 1 Bar (candle chart) - grouping ticks into candles
   • Customizable ticks per bar (1, 10, 50, 100+)
   • Real OHLC data for each bar
   • Floating spread - real market values
   • Auto-update every N ticks for CPU efficiency

💾 HISTORY MANAGEMENT:

   • Unlimited history accumulation
   • Automatic old data cleanup (optional)
   • Customizable bar limit in history
   • Global tick counter - unique time for each bar
   • Protection against data overwrite

⚡ PERFORMANCE:

   • Minimum processing delay (Sleep 1ms)
   • Deferred chart updates for CPU efficiency
   • Optimized writing to custom symbol
   • High-frequency data support
   • Automatic market synchronization

📊 ADDITIONAL FEATURES:

   • Auto-open chart on startup
   • Market Depth (Level II) support beta
   • Chart colors and style customization
   • Line or candle display mode
   • EA and indicator integration

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
🔧 HOW IT WORKS
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

1. SERVICE INITIALIZATION
   └─ Creates custom symbol with _TICK suffix
   └─ Copies all properties from source symbol
   └─ Adds symbol to Market Watch
   └─ Opens chart (optional)

2. TICK STREAM PROCESSING
   └─ Subscribes to source instrument ticks
   └─ Processes each new tick in real-time
   └─ Filters duplicates by time_msc
   └─ Accumulates OHLC data

3. BAR FORMATION
   └─ 1 tick = 1 bar mode: writes each tick separately
   └─ N ticks = 1 bar mode: groups ticks into candles
   └─ Saves real spread (Ask - Bid)
   └─ Assigns unique time to each bar
   └─ Automatic chart scrolling

4. MEMORY MANAGEMENT
   └─ Periodically cleans old history (optional)
   └─ Saves last N bars
   └─ Optimizes disk usage
   └─ Overflow protection

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
⚙️ SETTINGS
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

📊 Basic:
   • SourceSymbol ("EURUSD") - source instrument
   • TickSymbolSuffix ("_TICK") - tick symbol suffix
   • TicksPerBar (1) - ticks per bar
     └─ 1 = line chart (each tick separately)
     └─ 10+ = candle chart (tick grouping)

🎨 Visualization:
   • AutoOpenChart (true) - auto-open chart
   • ChartUpdateEvery (10) - update chart every N ticks

💾 Data Management:
   • MaxHistoryBars (50000) - max bars in history
     └─ 0 = unlimited (unlimited history)
   • CleanupEvery (10000) - cleanup every N ticks
     └─ 0 = disable auto-cleanup

📡 Advanced:
   • UseBookData (false) - use Market Depth data

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
🎯 TICK CHART SERVICE CAPABILITIES
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

✅ TRADING CAPABILITIES:

   • Scalping with micro-timeframes
   • High-Frequency Trading (HFT)
   • Accurate volatility analysis
   • Market microstructure detection
   • Tick-level pattern finding
   • Spread-based trading

✅ ANALYTICAL CAPABILITIES:

   • Visualization of every tick
   • Floating spread analysis
   • Price velocity study
   • Slippage detection
   • Liquidity monitoring
   • Order Flow research

✅ TECHNICAL CAPABILITIES:

   • Unlimited tick chart creation
   • Works with any instruments (Forex, Metal, Crypto, Stocks)
   • Compatible with all MT5 EAs and indicators
   • Tick data export for analysis
   • Backtesting on tick data
   • Strategy optimization with tick precision

✅ INTEGRATION:

   • Direct work with Expert Advisors (EA)
   • Support for all MT5 indicators
   • Trade copying from tick charts
   • Scripts and utilities for tick data
   • API for third-party applications

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
💡 TICK CHART ADVANTAGES
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

🎯 COMPARED TO M1/M5 TIMEFRAMES:

   ✓ No missed movements - every tick counted
   ✓ Precise entry/exit points - enter between M1 candles
   ✓ Real market speed - see when movement slows down
   ✓ True volatility - not time-averaged
   ✓ Manipulation detection - see stop-hunting at tick level

🎯 FOR SCALPERS:

   ✓ Work with micro-movements 1-5 points
   ✓ Entries between timeframe candles
   ✓ Precise entry timing
   ✓ Minimum risk - see reversals instantly
   ✓ Maximum profit - exit at movement peak

🎯 FOR ALGORITHMIC TRADING:

   ✓ Eliminate "timeframe artifacts"
   ✓ True market patterns
   ✓ Tick-precision optimization
   ✓ Backtesting on real data
   ✓ Anomaly detection

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
📚 USE CASES
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

🔹 EXAMPLE 1: Gold Scalping

   Settings:
   - SourceSymbol = "GOLD"
   - TicksPerBar = 1 (each tick separately)
   - DrawAskLine = true (see spread)
   - MaxHistoryBars = 10000

   Result:
   └─ Line chart where each point = 1 tick
   └─ Visible micro-movements 0.1-0.5$
   └─ Entries between M1 candles
   └─ Working with 3-10 point spread

🔹 EXAMPLE 2: EUR/USD Candle Analysis

   Settings:
   - SourceSymbol = "EURUSD"
   - TicksPerBar = 50 (group 50 ticks into 1 candle)
   - DrawAskLine = false
   - MaxHistoryBars = 50000

   Result:
   └─ Time-independent candle chart
   └─ Each candle = 50 ticks (about 5-30 seconds depending on activity)
   └─ Even candles during high/low volatility periods
   └─ Patterns work more accurately than on M1

🔹 EXAMPLE 3: Spread Monitoring

   Settings:
   - SourceSymbol = "GBPJPY"
   - TicksPerBar = 1
   - DrawAskLine = true
   - ChartUpdateEvery = 1 (each tick)

   Result:
   └─ Visual tracking of spread widening
   └─ High volatility moment detection
   └─ Finding optimal entry time
   └─ Protection from trading with wide spread

🔹 EXAMPLE 4: High Frequency Trading (HFT)

   Settings:
   - SourceSymbol = "BTCUSD"
   - TicksPerBar = 1
   - MaxHistoryBars = 100000
   - CleanupEvery = 50000

   Result:
   └─ Unlimited tick history
   └─ Market microstructure analysis
   └─ Order flow pattern detection
   └─ HFT algorithm optimization

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
🎓 USAGE RECOMMENDATIONS
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

📌 INSTALLATION AND STARTUP:

   1. Compile TickChartService.mq5 (.ex5 should appear)
   2. Go to "Services" section in MT5 (Tools → Options → Expert Advisors)
   3. Allow service execution in settings
   4. Open "Navigator" tab → "Services"
   5. Drag TickChartService onto any chart
   6. Configure parameters and click "OK"
   7. GOLD_TICK chart will open automatically!

📌 MODE SELECTION:

   • TicksPerBar = 1
     └─ For scalping and maximum detail
     └─ Line chart, each point = tick
     └─ Recommended for GOLD, indices, crypto

   • TicksPerBar = 10-50
     └─ For candle analysis
     └─ Time-independent candles
     └─ Recommended for high-activity Forex pairs

   • TicksPerBar = 100+
     └─ For "slower" analysis
     └─ Larger candles = less noise
     └─ Recommended for exotic pairs

📌 PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION:

   • DrawAskLine = false if Ask line not needed (saves CPU)
   • ChartUpdateEvery = 10-50 to reduce chart load
   • MaxHistoryBars = 10000-50000 to limit memory
   • CleanupEvery = 10000+ for periodic cleanup

📌 SPREAD VISUALIZATION:

   • DrawAskLine = true for visual spread control
   • Red Ask line always above blue Bid line
   • Distance between lines = current spread
   • Distance widening = volatility increase
   • Narrowing = calm market, good entry time

📌 WORKING WITH EA:

   • Attach EA to tick chart (GOLD_TICK)
   • EA will receive signals on every tick
   • Open trades on real symbol (GOLD)
   • Configure RealSymbol in EA if suffix used
   • Test on tick data for maximum accuracy

📌 HISTORY MANAGEMENT:

   • MaxHistoryBars = 0 → unlimited history (watch disk!)
   • MaxHistoryBars = 50000 → about 1-2 days on active instrument
   • CleanupEvery → periodic cleanup without service stop
   • Data saved in: MQL5\Bases\TickCharts\...

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
⚠️ TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

✅ Platform: MetaTrader 5 (build 3300+)
✅ File Type: Service (runs in background)
✅ Permissions: Custom symbol creation allowed
✅ CPU: Medium load (optimized)
✅ Memory: 100-500 MB depending on history
✅ Disk: 10-100 MB per 100,000 ticks
✅ Internet: Stable connection for tick stream

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
🚀 EXPANSION CAPABILITIES
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

Tick Chart Service provides foundation for:

   • Tick indicator development
   • HFT trading system creation
   • Order Flow and Market Profile analysis
   • Market microstructure research
   • Tick-precision backtesting
   • Real-time trade copying
   • Spread and liquidity monitoring
   • Manipulation and anomaly detection

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
💼 TARGET AUDIENCE
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

• Scalpers and day traders
• HFT system developers
• Algorithmic traders
• Market analysts
• Microstructure researchers
• Professional traders requiring maximum precision

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
🎁 WHAT'S INCLUDED
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

✓ TickChartService.mq5 source code
✓ Compiled .ex5 file
✓ Detailed documentation
✓ Settings examples for different instruments
✓ EA integration instructions
✓ Technical support

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
⭐ KEY ADVANTAGES
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

🏆 Works 24/7 in background mode
🏆 Support for any instruments
🏆 Floating spread visualization if TickChartAskLine indicator installed
🏆 Unlimited history
🏆 Optimized performance
🏆 Full MT5 ecosystem integration
🏆 Open source code for modifications

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

READY TO ACCEPT FEEDBACK FOR IMPROVEMENT
OPEN A NEW DIMENSION IN TRADING - TICK CHARTS!
SEE WHAT IS HIDDEN FROM OTHER TRADERS!
おすすめのプロダクト
BVCandleStream
Katsura Yamanouchi
ユーティリティ
Product name BVCandleStream ##概要 スキャルピングおよびプライスアクション分析のために、カスタムのティックベースシンボル（等ティックバー）を自動生成するバックグラウンドサービスです。 標準シンボルの生ティックを、1本あたりのティック数が固定されたカスタムバーに変換し、これらの合成ティックチャートに対して任意の標準MT5インジケーターやEAを適用できるようにします。 主な特長 1. ティックベースのバー生成 開いているチャートのシンボルを監視し、ティックを指定本数（ InpTicksPerBar ）ごとにまとめたバーを自動生成 Bid / Ask / Mid いずれかの価格基準を選択可能 TickVolumeの表示で、バーの生成程度を目視判定可能 2. 履歴＋リアルのシームレス連結 過去ティックをさかのぼってヒストリカルバーを構築。 ヒストリ生成完了後、リアルタイムティックへ即接続し、バーを継続更新。 3. カスタムシンボルによるチャート表示 標準のインジケータが適用可能。 4. マルチチャート対応 MT5 上で開いた複数チャートを自動スキャンし、対象シン
FREE
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
インディケータ
インディケータは現在のクオートを作成し、これを過去のものと比較して、これに基づいて価格変動予測を行います。インジケータには、目的の日付にすばやく移動するためのテキスト フィールドがあります。 オプション: シンボル - インジケーターが表示するシンボルの選択; SymbolPeriod - 指標がデータを取る期間の選択; IndicatorColor - インジケータの色; HorisontalShift - 指定されたバー数だけインディケータによって描画されたクオートのシフト; Inverse - true は引用符を逆にします。false - 元のビュー。 ChartVerticalShiftStep - チャートを垂直方向にシフトします (キーボードの上下矢印)。 次は日付を入力できるテキストフィールドの設定で、「Enter」を押すとすぐにジャンプできます。
Order and Risk Management MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
ユーティリティ
自動注文とリスク管理のためのユーティリティ。利益を最大化し、損失を抑えることができます。トレーダーのための練習トレーダーによって作成されました。このユーティリティは使いやすく、トレーダーが手動で、またはアドバイザーの助けを借りて開いた成行注文で機能します。マジックナンバーで取引をフィルタリングできます。このユーティリティは、同時に任意の数の注文を処理できます。 次の機能があります。 1.ストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベルの設定; 2. トレーリング ストップ レベルで取引を終了します。 3. 損益分岐点の設定。 ユーティリティは次のことができます。 1. オーダーごとに個別に作業します (レベルはオーダーごとに個別に設定されます)。 2. 一方向注文のバスケットを操作します (レベルはすべての注文に共通に設定され、BUY と SELL は個別に設定されます)。 3. 多方向注文のバスケットを操作します (レベルはすべての注文に共通に設定され、BUY と SELL が一緒に設定されます)。 オプション: STOPLOSS - =-1 が使用されていな
ChartMaster TradePad for MT5
Anna Russel Abanes
ユーティリティ
Take control of your trading with ChartMaster TradePad – a powerful all-in-one trading panel designed to simplify order execution, risk management, and market analysis. Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, ChartMaster TradePad gives you the speed, clarity, and precision you need to maximize your trading performance. Key Features Market Dashboard Real-time Market Data : Symbol, spread, RSI(14), ATR(14), trend direction, volume, and trading signals at a glance. Clear Trend & S
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
インディケータ
プレミアムレベルは、正しい予測の精度が80％を超える独自の指標です。 この指標は、最高のトレーディングスペシャリストによって2か月以上テストされています。 あなたが他のどこにも見つけられない作者の指標！ スクリーンショットから、このツールの正確さを自分で確認できます。 1は、1キャンドルの有効期限を持つバイナリーオプションの取引に最適です。 2はすべての通貨ペア、株式、商品、暗号通貨で機能します 手順： 赤い矢印が表示されたらすぐにダウントレードを開き、青い矢印が表示されたら閉じます。青い矢印の後に開くこともできます。 試してテストしてください！推奨設定はデフォルトです！ 日足チャートで最高の精度を示します！ インディケータは、2600 Pipsの収益性に対して、約10Pipsという非常に小さなマージンを使用します。
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
インディケータ
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
インディケータ
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
Heikin Ashi RSI Oscillator
TECHAURORA - FZCO
インディケータ
Let us introduce the Heikin Ashi RSI Oscillator! This indicator combines the concepts of Heikin Ashi candles with the RSI (Relative Strength Index) to produce an oscillator-like format that can be used to filter out some of the noise associated with standard RSI readings. This provides traders with a smoother representation of market conditions. Here are some articles to read more about the RSI and Heikin Ashi candles: https://www.investopedia.com/terms/r/rsi.asp https://www.investopedia.com/ter
TradePad
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
TradePad は、手動取引とアルゴリズム取引の両方に使用できるツールです。複数の取引商品での迅速な取引操作とポジション管理のためのシンプルなソリューションを提供します。 注意: アプリケーションは戦略テスターでは動作しません。 デモアカウント用のアプリケーションの試用版とすべてのツールの説明 アプリケーション インターフェイスは高解像度のモニターに適応しており、シンプルで直感的です。快適な作業のために、トレーダーには次のツール セットが提供されます: 取引操作の管理、メイン チャートの期間の切り替え、TradePad 商品の切り替えを行うホット キー マネージャー。 ポジションを開くときや保留中の注文を設定するときに、ドローダウンのリスクを評価し、潜在的な利益を計算するために取引レベルをマークするツール。 複数の取引シンボルを視覚的に監視し、アルゴリズム取引の取引シグナルを受信するための MultiCharts ツール。利便性のために、取引ペアのセットを整理できます。これにより、複数の時間枠で価格を監視し、複数の通貨取引を行うことができます。 履歴の任意の期間の取引統計を表示するた
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
インディケータ
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
エキスパート
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
インディケータ
MT4版  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator は、 Bill Williams の高度なフラクタル、市場の正しい波構造を構築する Valable ZigZag、エントリの正確なレベルをマークする Fibonacci レベルなどの一般的な市場分析ツールを含む 1 つのインジケーター内の完全な取引システムです。 利益を得るために市場と場所に。 戦略の詳細な説明 インジケータを操作するための指示 顧問-取引助手 プライベートユーザーチャット ->購入後に私に書いて、私はプライベートチャットにあなたを追加し、あなたはそこにすべてのボーナスをダウンロードすることができます 力はシンプルさにあります！ Owl Smart Levels 取引システムは非常に使いやすいので、専門家にも、市場を勉強し始めて自分で取引戦略を選択し始めたばかりの人にも適しています。 戦略と指標に秘密の数式や計算方法が隠されているわけではなく、すべての戦略指標は公開されています。 Owl Smart Levels を使用すると、取引を開始するためのシグナルをすばやく確認し、注文を出すための
Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT5 The Easy Trade Panel is a dedicated trading tool designed to enhance risk control and capital management. This expert advisor includes two main sections: ·         Order execution, position sizing, and risk-reward configuration ·         Trade management features for active positions Features and Specifications Category Capital Management – Risk Management – Trading Utilities Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Risk & Capital Control Time Fr
ClusterSecondForex
Rafil Nurmukhametov
4.67 (3)
ユーティリティ
The utility allows you to build different types of graphs: Seconds chart from 1 second to 86400 seconds Tick chart from 1 tick and above The volume chart Delta chart Renko chart Range chart Product demo https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/clustersecondforex Built-in indicators for volumetric analysis: daily market profile and market profile of the selected timeframe, Cluster Search Imbalance VWAP Dynamic POC, VAH, VAL the profile depth of the market vertical volume with various display options, del
Goodx goodtrade smart fastcopy system
Fei Zeng
インディケータ
Based on the trading model/strategy/system of gold double-position hedging and arbitrage launched by Goodtrade Brokers, problems encountered in daily operations: 1. Account B immediately places an order immediately following account A. 2: After account A places an order, account B will automatically copy the stop loss and take profit. 3: Account A closes the position of Account B and closes the position at the same time. 4: When account B closes the position, account A also closes the position.
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
インディケータ
SMC Venom Model BPR インジケーターは、スマート マネー (SMC) コンセプトで取引するトレーダー向けのプロフェッショナル ツールです。価格チャート上の 2 つの主要なパターンを自動的に識別します。 FVG   (フェアバリューギャップ) は、3 本のローソク足の組み合わせで、最初のローソク足と 3 番目のローソク足の間にギャップがあります。ボリュームサポートのないレベル間のゾーンを形成し、価格修正につながることがよくあります。 BPR   (バランス価格範囲) は、2 つの FVG パターンの組み合わせで、「ブリッジ」を形成します。これは、価格がボリュームアクティビティの少ない動きで動くときに、ブレイクアウトしてレベルに戻るゾーンで、ローソク足の間にギャップを作成します。 これらのパターンは、大規模な市場プレーヤーと一般参加者の相互作用が発生するチャート上のボリュームと価格動向の分析に基づいて、トレーダーが主要なサポート/レジスタンス レベル、ブレイクアウト ゾーン、エントリ ポイントを識別するのに役立ちます。 インジケーターは、長方形と矢印の形でパターンを視覚
Advanced Trading Chaos
Sergei Gurov
5 (1)
インディケータ
Advanced Trading Chaos  The main purpose of the indicator is to help the trader detect the signals described by Bill Williams in his books to make a quick and correct trading decision. 1)Bullish/Bearish Reversal Bar(BDB) 2) Divergent Bar(DB) 3) Second Sage Signal — the third consecutive Awesome Oscillator bar  4) Working fractals (Fractals that worked above/below the red forehead  5) Three bar coloring modes 5.1) Coloring of bars according to the AO indicator (Including the squatting bar) 5.2
Trading Assistent
Denis Khokhlov
ユーティリティ
Trading Assistent is a multifunctional trading panel that combines all necessary tools for professional trading. The panel provides complete control over positions, in-depth risk analysis, and fast order execution. MAIN FUNCTIONAL BLOCKS Position Management: - Real-time viewing of all open positions - Sorting by symbol, profit, volume, and type - Visual indication of profitable and losing positions - Bulk closing operations - Breakeven function for profit protection Trading Operations: - I
DG trade scalper
Xuan Long Hoang
ユーティリティ
EA 自動テイクプロフィット、自動買い/売り、ボリューム マネージャー、サイドウェイ トレード、トレーリング オープン ポイント 1 – 自動買い/売りオープン EA は、設定 (利益、ストップロス、ボリューム) に従って、買いまたは売りを自動的にオープンします。 ボリューム管理: 注文の総数と固定サイズ 2 – 自動テイクプロフィット: 設定に従って最小利益でテイクプロフィット、最小および最大利益に従ってテイクプロフィット ボタン 3 – 注文処理: EA で設定されたピップ数に従って、ポジションのストップロスには 3 つのレベルがあります 4 – サイドウェイ トレード: サイドウェイ ピーク領域で売り注文をオープン – サイドウェイ ボトム領域で買いをオープン、サイドウェイ ピークとボトムの値は EA で設定されています。 5 – トレーリング オープン ポジション: 1 つの価格ポイントを追跡し、価格がそのポイントに達すると売りをオープンし、EA の設定に従ってピップ数を減らします。価格が買いウォッチ ポイントに達し、価格が設定のピップ数に回復すると買いをオープンします。
ClusterSecond
Rafil Nurmukhametov
4.78 (32)
ユーティリティ
The utility allows you to build different types of graphs: Seconds chart from 1 second to 86400 seconds Tick chart from 1 tick and above The volume chart Delta chart Renko chart Range chart Demo version of the utility https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/clustersecond Built-in indicators for volumetric analysis: daily market profile and market profile of the selected timeframe, Cluster Search Imbalance VWAP Dynamic POC, VAH, VAL the profile depth of the market vertical volume with various display op
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
エキスパート
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Wolf Panel
Tiziano Zambelli Sopalu
ユーティリティ
Welcome to the Wolf Panel , an advanced MetaTrader 5 tool designed to enhance your trading experience. With its intuitive interface and powerful features, the Wolf Panel facilitates quick order entry, enabling traders to act promptly on market opportunities. Among its strengths, the Wolf Panel excels in providing constant control over profits and losses, allowing users to monitor the performance of their trades in real-time. Moreover, the indicator streamlines the closure of all orders at a pred
Golden Route home MT5
Gao Sun Liu
ユーティリティ
Golden Route home MT5 calculates the average prices of BUY (LONG) and SELL (SHORT) open positions, taking into account the size of open positions, commissions and swaps. The indicator builds the average line of LONG open positions, after crossing which, from the bottom up, the total profit for all LONG positions for the current instrument becomes greater than 0. The indicator builds the average line of SHORT open positions, after crossing which, from top to bottom, the total profit for all SH
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
インディケータ
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Autogrids Light
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
ユーティリティ
Autogrids Light – Smart Grid Trading EA for Hedge Accounts Autogrids Light carries the unmistakable DNA of the original Autogrids, preserving its powerful logic and precision while delivering a lighter, more streamlined version. Focused exclusively on the Spot Grid strategy, Autogrids Light dynamically constructs a customizable grid of buy and sell orders around a reference price, automatically placing pending orders according to user-defined distances, volumes, and number of levels. Every o
Global Economy
Sara Sabaghi
ユーティリティ
Ziwox Global Economy Tools What are the Ziwox Global Economy Tools? The Ziwox Global Economy Tool is a comprehensive solution for forex traders, providing historical economic data and index charts for the most critical countries in global trading. Designed to enhance trading decisions, this tool allows you to easily access, analyze, and visualize key economic indicators from countries like the EU, US, GB, CA, AU, NZ, JP, CH, CN, IT, DE, FR, BR, MX, ZA, SG, HK, IN, NO, KR, ES, and SE. Traders can
Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
インディケータ
Advanced Volume Profile Analysis Tool for MetaTrader 5 The Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder provides traders with volume profile analysis capabilities. This MT5 indicator combines volume profile visualization with statistical calculations to help identify potential trading opportunities and suggests entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on market structure. Market Profile Visualization Transform your chart with customizable volume profile visualizations: Multiple visualization options
Lock Bot
Artem Alekseev
ユーティリティ
This utility is designed to automatically maintain a "locking" position and reopen it when necessary, which is suitable for position maintenance and protection strategies. A simple utility (hereinafter referred to as the bot) that implements a locking strategy with an infinitely reloadable locking trade. How the bot works: - When launched, select a buy or sell order with a specified TP - Set the SL parameter for the locking trade - The bot monitors the distance between the opening price of the f
Hull Heikin Ashi Smoothed
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
インディケータ
Heikin Ashi candlesticks are a powerful tool for traders, offering a clear and smooth visualization of market trends. Unlike traditional candlesticks, they filter out market noise, providing a cleaner view of the market's direction and strength, which helps traders make more informed decisions. The Hull Heikin Ashi Smoothed indicator from Minions Labs takes this a step further by integrating the Hull Moving Average for enhanced smoothing and precision. This indicator not only simplifies trend id
GerFX EA Protection Filter MT5
Exler Consulting GmbH
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
The EA Protection Filter ( MT4 version here ) provides a news filter as well as a stock market crash filter, which can be used in combination with other EAs. Therefore, it serves as an additional protective layer for other EAs that do provide such filters.  During backtest analysis of my own night scalpers, which already use a stock market crash filter, I noticed that the historic drawdown,  especially during stock market crash phases like 2007-2008, was reduced significantly by using such a fil
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
ユーティリティ
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
GT Trade Manager
Alexander Martin Koenig
ユーティリティ
This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
Mt5BridgeBinary
Leandro Sanchez Marino
ユーティリティ
私は連星の利用に対するその商用戦略をMT5で自動化しました、そして、我々のMt5BridgeBinaryで、私はそのBinary口座に命令を送りました、そして、私は以下をリストします：簡単なもののこの方法を操作し始めてください！ 専門家のアドバイザーは、頑健さテストを最適化して、認識するために、作るのが簡単です;また、テストでは、その長期の収益性（我々がその最高の戦略をBinaryに接続するためにMt5BridgeBinaryをつくった理由です）を、我々は推定することができます。 特徴： - それは、私が望んだくらい多くの戦略を使用することができます。（専門家のアドバイザー）。 - 彼は、更なるプログラムを必要としません。 - 時間枠を輸入することなく、我々のEAを囲んでください。 - それは、すべての開いた活動を視覚化することができます。 - 彼だけは、すべての命令を受けるために1つのグラフだけの中で我々のEAを実行する必要があります。 - 我々のEAが働くように、それは複雑な構成を必要としません。 入場パラメータ： - メール：電子メールは、Binaryのその報告に関するも
Xrade EA
Yao Maxime Kayi
ユーティリティ
Xrade EA is an expert advisor as technical indicator. For short period trade it's the best for next previsions of the trend of the market. +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Very Important Our robot(data anylizer) does'nt take a trade procedure. If using only our robot you must take positions by yoursels +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The technical indiator provide for a given sma
Nasdaq Piploader NY Open
Tawanda Tinarwo
ユーティリティ
PROMOTION!! $499 until 1 Mar. After that, EA will be $1,050 Developed and tested for over 3 years, this is one of the safest EAs on the planet for trading the New York Open. Trading could never be easier.  Trade On NASDAQ US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) S&P 500  What Does The EA do? The EA will open a Buy Stop Order and a Sell Stop Order(With SL and TP) on either side of the market just a few seconds before the NY Open.  As soon as 1 of the 2 trades is triggered, the EA automatically delete
Market book saver
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
ユーティリティ
Saving data from the order book. Data replay utility: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71640 Library for use in the strategy tester: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81409 Perhaps, then a library will appear for using the saved data in the strategy tester, depending on the interest in this development. Now there are developments of this kind using shared memory, when only one copy of the data is in RAM. This not only solves the memory issue, but gives faster initialization on each
Hedge Ninja
Robert Mathias Bernt Larsson
3 (2)
ユーティリティ
Make sure to join our Discord community over at www.Robertsfx.com , you can also buy the EA at robertsfx.com WIN NO MATTER IN WHICH DIRECTION THE PRICE MOVES This robot wins no matter in which direction the price moves by following changing direction depending on in which direction price moves. This is the most free way of trading to this date. So you win no matter which direction it moves (when price moves to either of the red lines as seen on the screenshot, it wins with the profit target you
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
ユーティリティ
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
Gold Wire Trader MT5
Yu You Zhang
ユーティリティ
Gold Wire Trader MT5 trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many customizable RSI trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. The EA implements the following entry strategies, that can be enabled or disabled at will: Trade when the RSI Indicator is oversold or overbought Trade when the RSI comes back from an oversold or overbought condition Four different trading behavio
Gold trend scanner MT5
Li Yun Zhang
ユーティリティ
Gold trend scanner MT5 a multi symbol multi timeframe dashboard that monitors and analyzes Average True Range indicator value in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes  in 3 modes :  It shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum or minimum in a given duration. Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio: It shows ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods. It's useful in detecting short term volatility and explosive moves. ATR Value/Spread ratio: S
Carousel Triple gold MT5
Hong En Wang
ユーティリティ
Attention: this is a multicurrency EA, which trades by several pairs from one chart!  Therefore, in order to avoid duplicate trades, it is necessary to attach EA only to one chart, ---> all trading in all pairs is conducted only from one chart! we can trade simultaneously in three different pairs, as by default (EURUSD + GBPUSD + AUDUSD), which take into account the correlation when entering the market for all three; we can trade only EURUSD (or any currency pair) and at the same time take into
Gold Triangular Arbitrage MT5
Jin Feng Liu
ユーティリティ
A triangular arbitrage strategy exploits inefficiencies between three related currency pairs, placing offsetting transactions which cancel each other for a net profit when the inefficiency is resolved. A deal involves three trades, exchanging the initial currency for a second, the second currency for a third, and the third currency for the initial. With the third trade, the arbitrageur locks in a zero-risk profit from the discrepancy that exists when the market cross exchange rate is not aligned
Gold index expert MT5
He Ming Lai
ユーティリティ
Gold index expert MT5 Wizard uses Multi-timeframe analysis. In simpler terms, the indicator monitors 2 timeframes. A higher timeframe and a lower timeframe. The indicator determines the trend by analyzing order flow and structure on the higher timeframe(4 hour for instance). Once the trend and order flow have been determined the indicator then uses previous market structure and price action to accurately determine high probability reversal zones. Once the high probability reversal zone has bee
Gold looks at several MT5
Yi Shan Hou
ユーティリティ
Do you want an EA with small stoploss? Do you want an EA that is just in and out of market? Gold looks at several MT5 It is ONLY buying when the market opens and with a window of 10 minutes or less. It uses pre-market price so be sure your broker has that.   This strategies (yes, it is 2 different strategies that can be used with 3 different charts) have tight stoplosses and a takeprofit that often will be reached within seconds! The strategies are well proven. I have used them manually for
Bionic Forex
Pablo Maruk Jaguanharo Carvalho Pinheiro
ユーティリティ
Bionic Forex - Humans and Robots for profit. Patience is the key. The strategies are based on: - Tendency - Momentum + High Volatility - Dawn Scalper + Support Resistence. Again, patience is the key. No bot is flawless, sometimes it will work seamlessly, sometimes it simply won't.  it's up to you manage its risk and make it a great friend to trade automatically with fantastic strategies. Best regards, Good luck., Pablo Maruk.
GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy A
Shan Chen Mei
ユーティリティ
基于Goodtrade/GoodX 券商推出的黄金双仓对冲套利的交易模型/策略/系统，在日常的操作遇到的问题： 1、B账户跟随A账户即刻下单。 2：A账户 下单后  B账户 自动抄写止损止盈。 3：A账户平仓B账户同时平仓。 4：B账户平仓A账户也平仓。 5：不利点差下拒绝下单。 6：增加有利点值因子。 通过解决以上问题，改变了熬夜、手工出错、长期盯盘、紧张、恐慌、担心、睡眠不足、饮食不规律、精力不足等问题 目前解决这些问题后,有效提升了工作效率和盈利比例，由原来月10%盈利率提升到月45%的最佳盈利率。 原来的一名交易员只能管理操作两组账户，通过此EA提高到操作管理高达16组交易账户，或许你可以超越我们的记录，期待你的经验交流。 此EA分为： GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy A       GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy B     是一个组合EA，假设您购买的额  GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy   A  必须同时购买 GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy   B  两个组合使用会到最佳效果。   
MK Trade Helper mt5
Mikhail Kulagin
ユーティリティ
Отличный помощник для тех кто грамотно распоряжается своими рисками. Данный помощник просто не заменим если у вас всегда должен быть фиксированный риск на сделку. Помогает автоматически высчитывать лот в зависимости от вашего риска. Теперь можно не беспокоиться о том каким будет ваш Stoploss, риск всегда будет одинаковый. Считает объем сделок как для рыночных ордеров так и для отложенных. Удобный и интуитивно понятный интерфейс, так же есть некоторые дополнительные функции для упрощения вашей то
FTMO Sniper 7
Vyacheslav Izvarin
ユーティリティ
Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100  Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before  US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special  Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------
TEAB Trading EA Builder
Suresh Kumar
ユーティリティ
Introducing TEAB Builder - The Ultimate MT5 Expert Advisor for Profoundly Profitable and Customizable Trading!     Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Meet TEAB Builder, an advanced MT5 Expert Advisor designed to provide unparalleled flexibility, high-profit potential, and an array of powerful features to enhance your trading experience. With TEAB Builder, you can effortlessly trade with any indicator signal, allowing you to capitalize on a wide range of trading strategies.  
Chart Walker Analysis Engine
Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman
ユーティリティ
Chart Walker X Engine | Machine-led instincts Powerful MT5 chart analysis engine equipped with a sophisticated neural network algorithm. This cutting-edge technology enables traders to perform comprehensive chart analysis effortlessly on any financial chart. With its advanced capabilities, Chart Walker streamlines the trading process by providing highly accurate trading entries based on the neural network's insights. Its high-speed calculations ensure swift and efficient analysis, empowering tra
The Wall Street Player master
Lancine Stanislas Traore
ユーティリティ
The Wall Street Player (Master version). This EA tailored as a Discipline, Money and Risk Management tool is a powerful Trade Station utility designed for Forex, Cryptos, Commodities, Shares, Deriv synthetic pairs and any CFDs Market. It is designed to fit your strategy as a winner, and take your Edge of the market to the NEXT-LEVEL. The only thing to do is to get It on your chart and appreciate the possibilities and chart management abilities it has to offer for realizing that discipline and a
Trade Panel by Profectus AI
New Capital B.V.
ユーティリティ
Cheers, traders! In today's video, dive into the world of advanced trading with our exclusive Trade Panel. This Cyber Monday, we're offering a special deal – get access for only $27 instead of the usual $60! In this tutorial, we explore a semi-automated trading system that empowers manual traders to seize opportunities effectively. Watch as we demonstrate using real market scenarios, showing you how to set up trades, manage risk, and maximize profits. Key Features of the Trade Pan
The Wall Street Player ultimatum
Lancine Stanislas Traore
ユーティリティ
The Wall Street Player (Ultimatum version). This EA tailored as a Discipline, Money and Risk Management tool is a powerful Trade Station utility designed for Forex, Cryptos, Commodities, Shares, Deriv synthetic pairs and any CFDs Market. It is designed to fit your strategy as a winner, and take your Edge of the market to the NEXT-LEVEL. The only thing to do is to get It on your chart and appreciate the possibilities and chart management abilities it has to offer for realizing that discipline and
Position trend arbitrage
Song Sun
ユーティリティ
Discover a New Wave Trading Strategy - Suitable for Currency Pairs like AUDUSD.s Strategy Highlights : Specially Designed Trend Indicator Graphics : Our strategy offers a unique graphical interface to help traders identify and capitalize on market fluctuations. Backtesting Validation : Traders are encouraged to backtest currency pairs like AUDUSD.s to validate the effectiveness of our strategy. Flexible Time Frames : Default recommendation is to trade in the 15-minute (M15) time frame,
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sabira Reactive
Gounteni Dambe Tchimbiandja
ユーティリティ
IMPORTANT NOTE THIS EA IS NOT FULLY AUTOMATED, IT ONLY TAKES POSITIONS IN ZONES YOU DEFINE IT ASSISTS YOU. SO YOU NEED TO WATCH THE CHART CLOSELY THE MAIN POINT OF THIS EA IS TO FORCE THE TRADER TO RESPECT ENTRY RULES <<CONFIRMATION IS THE KEY>>. SO THE TRADER WILL ONLY LOOK FOR ZONES THE EA WILL LOOK FOR CONFIRMATION CANDLES AND ENTER IF A CONFIRMATION IS FOUND FOR EXAMPLE: If price is in a Bullish zone. Rule, look for buys. If Bullish Candlestick Pattern  or any other bullish candle pattern s
Modify TP SL in batches MT5
Xin You Lin
ユーティリティ
The main function of this EA: Quick batch modification stop profit stop loss to the specified price position. For example: you have five XAUUSD  BUY orders, the opening price is 2510, 2508, 2506, 2504, 2495you can through this EA, batch unified change the profit is 2530, stop loss is 2480.Good luck with your deal! Wechat：FX-AIEA QQ：2813871972 Email：lxy284628@163.com Wechat public account: Xinyou Jinke FXAIEA.com Welcome to your attention ( Xinyou Jinke FXAIEA.com) Around A1, big data, cloud com
News Trapper EA MT5
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
ユーティリティ
Hi, all.  News trapper EA It is an expert for trading news very safe expert  Automated Trading on the news of the economic calendar. It shows stable trading during last 10  years. EA doesn't use dangerous technologies like martingale, grid. The Expert is very simple to use. how to install it and set files       read the blog        after purchase contact me to add you to VIP channel   The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the economic calendar. It cannot be checked in
作者のその他のプロダクト
TickChartAskLine Ask Line For TickChartService
Semyon Isakov
インディケータ
TickChartAskLine is a specialized indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to visualize floating spread on tick charts created with TickChartService. The indicator displays two lines on the chart: a blue Bid line (main price) and a red Ask line,  allowing traders to visually track spread dynamics in real-time. This is critically important for scalpers and high-frequency traders who need to  monitor entry costs at every tick level. The indicator automatically reads the saved spread from the custom sy
FREE
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信