Sweeper PRO Advanced Candle Sweep Detector MT4

🏷 Sweeper PRO – Advanced Candle Sweep Detector (3-in-1)

For any questions, technical issues, or support requests, feel free to contact us through any of the following channels:

📱 WhatsApp Support:

📧 Email:
Money.transporter@gmail.com

🔍 Overview

Sweeper PRO is a powerful and fully customizable indicator designed to detect three unique types of candle sweeps — smart entry and reversal patterns commonly used by professional price action traders.
It automatically identifies potential fakeouts, liquidity grabs, and continuation signals, helping you anticipate market reversals and confirm strong directional moves.

With Sweeper PRO, you can visualize market structure shifts and candle-based reactions clearly and instantly — without manual chart monitoring.

⚙️ Features

  • 🔹 Detects 3 sweep types: Single Candle, Double Candle, and Same-Direction
  • 🔹 Fully customizable colors, arrows, and candle logic
  • 🔹 Option to enable or disable each detection mode individually
  • 🔹 Automatically removes previous arrows for a clean chart
  • 🔹 Adjustable arrow size and bar scanning limit
  • 🔹 Extremely lightweight and fast — no chart lag
  • 🔹 Compatible with all timeframes and instruments (Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices)

🧩 Input Parameters

Parameter

Description

MaxBarsToCheck

Maximum number of candles to scan

ArrowSize

Thickness of the arrow symbol

DeletePrevious

Automatically clear old arrows

Enable_SingleCandle

Enable/disable the Single Candle sweep

Enable_DoubleCandle

Enable/disable the Double Candle sweep

Enable_SameDirection

Enable/disable the Same-Direction sweep

Color & ArrowCode

Custom color and symbol for each signal type

📈 Signal Types

🟢 Single Candle Sweep (1C)

A fast signal that identifies single-candle reversals — when one candle sweeps previous highs/lows and closes in the opposite direction.

🔵 Double Candle Sweep (2C)

A confirmation pattern with two candles forming a strong reversal, where the second candle confirms the fakeout from the previous one.

🩵 Same-Direction Sweep

Two consecutive candles in the same direction, where the second candle breaks previous highs/lows — often signaling a breakout or continuation.

💡 Trading Tips

  • Combine Sweeper PRO with support/resistance zones, order blocks, or supply & demand areas for best accuracy.
  • Use higher timeframes (H1, H4, Daily) to confirm market direction before acting on lower timeframe sweeps.
  • For optimal setups, add volume or momentum filters like RSI, OBV, or MACD.

🧠 Advantages

  • No repainting or delay
  • Works perfectly with manual or automated trading systems
  • Visually clean and easy to interpret
  • Suitable for scalping, swing trading, and smart money concept strategies

📊 Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
  • Works on: Forex, Metals, Crypto, Indices, Stocks
  • Timeframes: All
  • Chart Types: Candlestick (recommended)

Summary

Sweeper PRO is the ultimate tool for traders who rely on price action and smart market behavior.
It turns raw chart data into clear visual sweeps, allowing you to quickly spot reversal and breakout opportunities.
Simple to use, highly accurate, and visually professional — a must-have indicator for serious traders.

 


