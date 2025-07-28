Are you ready to dominate the volatile world of synthetic indices trading? The

Golden Boom and Crash Spike Indicator

is the revolutionary MT5 indicator designed exclusively for high-stakes traders targeting explosive spikes in

Boom 300

and

Crash 300

. Optimized for the

M1 (one-minute) timeframe

, this advanced tool leverages proprietary AI-driven spike detection

and precise price action analysis to generate

non-repainting buy/sell arrows

with unparalleled accuracy. Whether you're scalping on

Deriv

or Jp Markets brokers, this indicator delivers

high-probability trade signals

that can transform your trading results.

Works on Crash 300 and Boom 300 (M1 one minute timeframe).

Identify high-probability spikes with clear buy/sell arrows

Automatic profit targets and stop losses

Real-time notifications to phone and computer

Trend insights for smarter trades

Works seamlessly with default settings

Minimum deposit: R200 (Jp Markets), $30 (Deriv)

Learn how the indicator works here .



How to setup notifications here



Join our official channel at mql5.com.



