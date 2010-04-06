Hedge and Position Commander MT4

Hedge & Position Commander

The Hedge & Position Commander is an advanced trading utility designed to give traders complete control over their positions with powerful hedging capabilities and comprehensive position management tools. This all-in-one dashboard combines real-time account analytics with one-click trading actions, helping both defensive and active traders manage their portfolio efficiently.

Key Features:

Hedging Capabilities:

  • One-Click Hedging: Instantly hedge positions for your entire account, specific symbols, or just the current chart
  • Auto-Hedge Protection: Set a drawdown percentage that automatically triggers hedging across your account
  • Selective Hedging: Choose which symbols to hedge while filtering others

Position Management:

  • Take Profit Controls: Remove all take profits with a single click (by account, symbol, or chart)
  • Stop Loss Management: Quickly modify or remove stop losses for better risk control
  • Profit-Taking Tools: Close all winning positions with one click
  • Loss Management: Selectively close losing positions when your strategy changes

Real-Time Analytics:

  • Complete Account Overview: Monitor positions, profits, lots, and swaps across your entire account
  • Symbol-Specific Analysis: Get detailed metrics for any symbol or just the current chart
  • Profit/Loss Tracking: Clear separation of winning and losing positions for better performance tracking
  • Visual Metrics Display: Large, readable text display for critical trading information

User-Friendly Interface:

  • Color-Coded Controls: Intuitive button layout with color coding by function:
    • Blue buttons for hedging operations
    • Green buttons for take profit management
    • Orange buttons for stop loss control
    • Pink buttons for closing winning positions
    • Red buttons for closing losing positions
  • Safety Confirmations: Dialog prompts prevent accidental execution of major actions
  • Symbol Selection: Easy dropdown menu for quick symbol switching
  • Auto-Refresh: Real-time data updates with each tick and manual refresh option

Perfect For:

  • Traders managing multiple positions across different instruments
  • Risk-averse traders who need quick hedging capabilities
  • Active portfolio managers who need comprehensive position analytics
  • Traders who want to automate protective measures during market volatility
  • Anyone seeking better organization and control of their trading positions

The Hedge & Position Commander transforms how you manage your trading portfolio by combining powerful hedging capabilities with complete position management controls in a single, intuitive dashboard. Take command of your trading with precise, one-click operations that would otherwise require multiple steps and calculations.


