Cosmos Dance EA

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.

Cosmos Dance EA – A Dynamic Bollinger Bands-Based Expert Advisor

Overview

Cosmos Dance EA is a powerful and customizable trading tool designed for traders looking to capitalize on market volatility. This EA utilizes Bollinger Bands to detect potential breakout or reversal points and executes trades based on dynamic price movements. With built-in risk management and execution validation, Cosmos Dance EA offers a structured yet adaptable trading experience.

Key Features:

  • Uses Bollinger Bands for trade signals
  • Implements fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Smart risk validation and trade execution filters
  • Configurable visual panel for enhanced user experience
  • Built-in alerts and notifications (email, push, sound)

Trading Logic

Cosmos Dance EA identifies trading opportunities by analyzing price movements relative to the Bollinger Bands' middle line.

  • Buy Signal: When price crosses above the Bollinger Bands' middle line and bands are expanding.
  • Sell Signal: When price crosses below the middle line and bands are expanding.
  • Ensures a minimum bar delay before executing new trades for controlled risk.

Customizable Parameters

Trading Settings:

  • Lot Size: Adjustable per risk preference
  • Take Profit & Stop Loss: Fixed in points
  • Bars Delay: Controls how often new signals can be acted upon

Bollinger Bands Settings:

  • BB Period & Deviation: Customizable to fit different market conditions

Notification & Alert Settings:

  • Enable/disable alerts, push notifications, and sound alerts

Risk Management & Validation

  • Ensures lot size validity based on broker settings
  • Checks for sufficient margin before placing a trade
  • Prevents stop levels that are too close to market price

Price & Availability

Cosmos Dance EA is available for $80, offering traders a comprehensive and structured trading tool with high adaptability. Ideal for traders looking for a Bollinger Bands-based strategy with strong risk control.

Explore More of My Expert Advisors Here

Trade Smart. Trade with Confidence. Trade with Cosmos Dance EA!

