Timeframes Trend Scanner MT5

5

Timeframes Trend Scanner is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in all timeframes of selected symbol you are watching.
This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis.

How it works

Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators)
Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best practices to find out component trends 
Step 3: Combine all component trend signals using Safe Algorithm
Step 4: Provide final trustable signal

Why it works

  • All indicators used to analyze are popular technical indicators that traders use and trust
  • Signals are based on best practices that used and tested for a long time
  • Signal from multiple indicators in difference types combined is always much more trustable than just 1 or 2 indicators
  • Safe Algorithm is a smart trading algorithm that can use for rating final signal

  • If you're looking for an indicator that show the trend of selected timeframe of all symbols you are watching, please check this Market Trend Scanner
  • Please note that this indicator doesn't work with Strategy Tester because of heavy calculation. Sorry for that!

How to use it

Timeframes Trend Scanner indicator provides these main analyzed data:

  • Safe Score: Trend score calculated by Safe Algorithm
  • Safe Rating: Final signal by using Safe Algorithm. It can be Neutral, Buy, Strong Buy, Sell, Strong Sell
  • Oscillator Rating (OS Rating) : Combination signal of oscillator indicators
  • Moving Average Rating (MA Rating): Combination signal of moving average indicators
  • Indicator Signals: Signal of component indicators

The way to use these analyzed data:

- When Safe Rating is Neutral => No clearly trend. Don't be hurry! Keep monitoring
- When Safe Rating turns from Neutral to Buy/Strong Buy => It's bullish now. Buy!
- When Safe Rating turns from Neutral to Sell/Strong Sell => It's bearish now. Sell!
- If you want to enter a position earlier for better price but less reliable => Follow MA Rating
- If you want to trade on Overbought/Oversold events => Follow OS Rating
- If you are an experienced trader with lot of experiences and want to build complex strategies => More details provided in Safe Score & Indicator Signals

Who should use this indicator

- If you are a fundamental trader, this indicator is totally useless. It can't help you. Please keep searching for other indicators.
- If you are a technical trader who believes on data, history and technical indicators, you have to own this indicator. Trust me, bro!
- If you are a new trader, this indicator is very strong and simple to use. No setup required. Using selected and trusted indicators. Using best practices...
- If you are an experienced trader, this indicator still be helpful. Are you able to monitor and combine many indicator signals quickly? Do you have a good algorithm to rate analyzed signals? Let this indicator saves your effort and helps you build more profit strategies.

Something you should know

- This indicator works as a monitoring dashboard. It won't draw anything on chart candles
- You can pick all 21 standard timeframes to analyze and scan at the same time. Live setting. No pre-setup required!
- You can show up to 10 component indicators you prefer to monitor their values/signals on the dashboard but you can't change indicators used for scoring & rating (they are selected and fixed)
- Analyzed data can be auto-refreshed by interval or manual refreshed. It's up to you!
- You can create alerts and receive alerts via terminal/email/mobile notification with alert manager
- You can easy save & load your settings with friendly save/load feature
- There is a button on dashboard that let you able to switch between light & dark mode easily
- This indicator needs to calculate a lot of data for final signal. Because of that, it just shows latest signal and don't show historical signals
- Don't worry about the powerful of your computer, we optimized this indicator carefully to let it works smoothly on a typical PC or VPS
- You can get more details by reading Timeframes Trend Scanner Guidelines

Be Safe and Happy Trading!


レビュー 1
Kevin Smith
67
Kevin Smith 2025.03.24 18:20 
 

All good so far. Indicator seems reliable and accurate on the pair I have been using. Simple to use and configure. Looks good so far.

