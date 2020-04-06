MA7 Agave C3 MT5

Description of work

The MA7 Agave C3 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Agave indicator. When a signal from the built-in indicator appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets the takeprofit and the level for opening an averaging position. When the grid is fully opened, the expert advisor sets a stoploss.

Detailed information about the MA7 Agave indicator.


Features of work

Designed to work on hedge accounts;

Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage;

Only one grid can be opened in the market;

Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself closes positions when these levels are reached.


Note: before ennning the expert advisor, the settings need to be optimized for a specific financial instenment and timeframe.

Detailed information about the expert advisor settings can be found in the article Expert advisors of class C3.


Expert advisor settings

General settings:

Timeframe – timeframe from which signals come;

Magic – designed to identify your positions.


Money management settings:

Position volume – position volume.


Position opening settings:

MA7 Agave settings – settings of the MA7 Agave indicator:

Period.


MA7 Flax settings – settings of the MA7 Flax indicator:

Period;

Method;

Apply to;

Remove subsequent arrows – removes subsequent arrows in one direction.


Position closing settings:

StopLoss – distance to loss limitation;

TakeProfit – distance to profit taking.


Grid settings:

Positions total – number of open positions in the grid;

Distance between positions – distance between the positions in the grid.


Display settings:

StopLoss color;

StopLoss line style;

StopLoss line width;

TakeProfit color;

TakeProfit line style;

TakeProfit line width;

Position price color;

Position price line style;

Position price line width.


MA7 Agave indicators

MA7 Agave MT4

MA7 Agave MT5


Expert advisors based on the MA7 Agave indicator

MA7 Agave C1 MT4

MA7 Agave C1 MT5

MA7 Agave C2 MT4

MA7 Agave C2 MT5

MA7 Agave C3 MT4

MA7 Agave C3 MT5


Subscribe to the MA7 Space channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information.

Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5.

作者のその他のプロダクト
MA7 Agave MT4
Andrey Minaev
インディケータ
Description of work The MA7 Agave indicator is based on the standard Average Directional Movement Index indicator. Shows the intersection of the +DI and -DI lines. Detailed information about the MA7 Agave indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Period . MA7 Flax settings: Period ; Multiplier ; Remove subsequent arrows – removes subsequent arrows in one direction. Message settings: Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert functi
MA7 Flax MT4
Andrey Minaev
インディケータ
Description of work The MA7 Flax indicator is based on the standard Average True Range indicator and candle data. Shows candles that are larger in size relative to the ATR indicator value. Detailed information about the MA7 Flax indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Period ; Multiplier ; Remove subsequent arrows – removes subsequent arrows in one direction. Message settings: Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function; S
MA7 Viola MT4
Andrey Minaev
インディケータ
Description of work The MA7 Viola indicator is based on the standard Moving Average indicator. Shows a sharp increase or decrease in the moving average. Detailed information about the MA7 Viola indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Period ; Method ; Apply to ; Difference – difference between the last two MA values; Remove subsequent arrows – removes subsequent arrows in one direction. Message settings: Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal
MA7 Galega MT4
Andrey Minaev
インディケータ
Description of work The MA7 Galega indicator is based on the standard Moving Average indicator. Shows a puncture of the moving average. Detailed information about the MA7 Galega indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Period ; Method ; Apply to ; Consider the direction of the candle . Message settings: Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function; Send message to the mobile terminal (Push) – permission to send messages to t
MA7 Ixora MT4
Andrey Minaev
インディケータ
Description of work The MA7 Ixora indicator is based on the standard Moving Average indicator. Shows the intersection of the fast and slow moving averages. Detailed information about the MA7 Ixora indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Consider the direction of the candle . Fast moving average settings: Period ; Method ; Apply to . Slow moving average settings: Period ; Method ; Apply to ; Add to FMA period – add to fast MA (0 – not used); Multiply FMA period – multiply fast MA (0 –
MA7 Flax C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
エキスパート
Description of work The MA7 Flax C1 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Flax indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the MA7 Flax indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself closes positi
MA7 Hypnum MT4
Andrey Minaev
インディケータ
Description of work The MA7 Hypnum indicator is based on the standard Commodity Channel Index indicator. Shows overbought and oversold zones. Detailed information about the MA7 Hypnum indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Period ; Apply to ; Upper level ; Lower level . Message settings: Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function; Send message to the mobile terminal (Push) – permission to send messages to the mobile term
MA7 Hypnum C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
エキスパート
Description of work The MA7 Hypnum C1 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Hypnum indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the MA7 Hypnum indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself closes
MA7 Ixora C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
エキスパート
Description of work The 'MA7 Ixora C1' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Ixora indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Ixora' indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself close
MA7 Aster MT4
Andrey Minaev
インディケータ
Description of work The MA7 Aster indicator is based on the standard Moving Average indicator. Shows the price deviation from the moving average. Detailed information about the MA7 Aster indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Period ; Method ; Apply to ; Minimum distance – minimum distance from the moving average to the closing price of the candle. Message settings: Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function; Send messag
MA7 Viola C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
エキスパート
Description of work The 'MA7 Viola C1' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Viola indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Viola' indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself close
MA7 Flax C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
エキスパート
Description of work The 'MA7 Flax C2' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Flax' indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Flax' indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit
MA7 Galega C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
エキスパート
Description of work The 'MA7 Galega C1' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Galega indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Galega' indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself cl
MA7 Hypnum C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
エキスパート
Description of work The 'MA7 Hypnum C2' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Hypnum' indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Hypnum' indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takep
MA7 Clover MT4
Andrey Minaev
インディケータ
Description of work The MA7 Clover indicator is based on candle shapes. Shows the Pin Bar candle pattern. Detailed information about the MA7 Clover indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Min body size ; Max body size ; Min nose size ; Max nose size ; Minimum pattern size ; Maximum pattern size ; Analysis of the candle direction ; Analysis of the position relative to the MA ; Position relative to the MA ; Period . Message settings: Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to s
MA7 Galega C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
エキスパート
Description of work The 'MA7 Galega C2' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Galega' indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Galega' indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takepr
MA7 Clover C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
エキスパート
Description of work The MA7 Clover C1 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Clover indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the MA7 Clover indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself closes
MA7 Aster C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
エキスパート
Description of work The MA7 Aster C1 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Aster indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the MA7 Aster indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself closes pos
MA7 Moss MT4
Andrey Minaev
インディケータ
Description of work The MA7 Moss indicator is based on the standard Accelerator Oscillator indicator. Shows overbought and oversold zones. Detailed information about the MA7 Moss indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Upper level ; Lower level . Message settings: Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function; Send message to the mobile terminal (Push) – permission to send messages to the mobile terminal using push notificat
MA7 Ixora C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
エキスパート
Description of work The 'MA7 Ixora C2' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Ixora' indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information about the   'MA7 Ixora'   indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takep
MA7 Moss C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
エキスパート
Description of work The MA7 Moss C1 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Moss indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the MA7 Moss indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself closes positi
MA7 Aster C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
エキスパート
Description of work The MA7 Aster C2 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Aster indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information about the MA7 Aster indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are
MA7 Clover C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
エキスパート
Description of work The MA7 Clover C2 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Clover indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information about the MA7 Clover indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit a
MA7 Moss C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
エキスパート
Description of work The MA7 Moss C2 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Moss indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information about the MA7 Moss indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are not
MA7 Viola C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
エキスパート
Description of work The MA7 Viola C2 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Viola indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information about the MA7 Viola indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are
MA7 Agave C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
エキスパート
Description of work The MA7 Agave C1 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Agave indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the MA7 Agave indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself closes pos
MA7 Agave C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
エキスパート
Description of work The MA7 Agave C2 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Agave indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information about the MA7 Agave indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are
MA7 Agave C3 MT4
Andrey Minaev
エキスパート
Description of work The MA7 Agave C3 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Agave indicator. When a signal from the built-in indicator appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets the takeprofit and the level for opening an averaging position. When the grid is fully opened, the expert advisor sets a stoploss. Detailed information about the MA7 Agave indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Only one grid can be opened
MA7 Aster C3 MT4
Andrey Minaev
エキスパート
Description of work The MA7 Aster C3 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Aster indicator. When a signal from the built-in indicator appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets the takeprofit and the level for opening an averaging position. When the grid is fully opened, the expert advisor sets a stoploss. Detailed information about the MA7 Aster indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Only one grid can be opened
MA7 Lavender MT4
Andrey Minaev
インディケータ
Work description The MA7 Lavender indicator is based on the standard Stochastic Oscillator indicator. It shows the intersection of the main and signal lines in overbought and oversold zones. Detailed information about the MA7 Lavender indicator. Indicator settings General settings This group contains settings for the Stochastic Oscillator indicator. Message settings This group contains the notification settings when the arrows appear. Arrow display settings This group contains the arrow displ
