MA7 Agave C3 MT5
- Experts
- Andrey Minaev
- 버전: 1.0
- 활성화: 5
Description of work
The MA7 Agave C3 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Agave indicator. When a signal from the built-in indicator appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets the takeprofit and the level for opening an averaging position. When the grid is fully opened, the expert advisor sets a stoploss.
Detailed information about the MA7 Agave indicator.
Features of work
Designed to work on hedge accounts;
Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage;
Only one grid can be opened in the market;
Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself closes positions when these levels are reached.
Note: before ennning the expert advisor, the settings need to be optimized for a specific financial instenment and timeframe.
Detailed information about the expert advisor settings can be found in the article Expert advisors of class C3.
Expert advisor settings
General settings:
Timeframe – timeframe from which signals come;
Magic – designed to identify your positions.
Money management settings:
Position volume – position volume.
Position opening settings:
MA7 Agave settings – settings of the MA7 Agave indicator:
Period.
MA7 Flax settings – settings of the MA7 Flax indicator:
Period;
Method;
Apply to;
Remove subsequent arrows – removes subsequent arrows in one direction.
Position closing settings:
StopLoss – distance to loss limitation;
TakeProfit – distance to profit taking.
Grid settings:
Positions total – number of open positions in the grid;
Distance between positions – distance between the positions in the grid.
Display settings:
StopLoss color;
StopLoss line style;
StopLoss line width;
TakeProfit color;
TakeProfit line style;
TakeProfit line width;
Position price color;
Position price line style;
Position price line width.