FileFindFirst

指定されたフィルタを使用してファイル検索を始めます。

int  FileFindFirst(
  const string  filter,        // 検索フィルタ
  string&      file_name      // 文字列の参照
  ）

パラメータ

filter

[in]  検索フィルタ。

file_name

[out]  初めに見つかったファイルの文字列参照

戻り値

If successful, it returns the handle that can be used for further file search using FileFindNext, or it returns INVALID_HANDLE if there isn't any file corresponding to the filter specified.

注意事項

作業フォルダは SetCommon() で設定された FILE_COMMON フラグに依存します。