MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリファイルCFileFileFindFirst
FileFindFirst
指定されたフィルタを使用してファイル検索を始めます。
int FileFindFirst(
パラメータ
filter
[in] 検索フィルタ。
file_name
[out] 初めに見つかったファイルの文字列参照
戻り値
If successful, it returns the handle that can be used for further file search using FileFindNext, or it returns INVALID_HANDLE if there isn't any file corresponding to the filter specified.
注意事項
作業フォルダは SetCommon() で設定された FILE_COMMON フラグに依存します。