📊 Technical Analysis – January 14, 2026
— “Short-term USD selling & JPY strength, daily trend still JPY weakness, Gold and BTC as the main capital shelters”
💱 Multi-Timeframe Summary (Key Updates)
🔹 Dollar Pairs
|Pair
|Short-term (5–15m)
|1 Hour
|Daily
|Change
|EUR/USD
|🟩 Strong Buy
|🟩 Strong Buy
|🟥 Strong Sell
|Short-term rebound accelerating, daily trend still bearish
|GBP/USD
|🟩 Strong Buy
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⚪ Neutral
|Buying pressure continues, selling momentum fading
|AUD/USD
|🟥 Strong Sell
|🟥 Strong Sell
|⚪ Neutral
|Only the Oceania currency remains weak
👉 Dollar pairs have shifted to “USD selling led by EUR and GBP.”
However, on the daily timeframe this is not yet a full trend reversal.
🔹 USD/JPY & Dollar Crosses
|Pair
|Short-term
|Daily
|Assessment
|USD/JPY
|🟥 Strong Sell
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⭐ Healthy correction within an uptrend
|USD/CAD
|🟥 Strong Sell
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⚠️ Intraday: sell rallies / Daily: buy dips
|USD/CHF
|🟥 Strong Sell
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⚠️ Short-term counter-trend structure
|USD/NZD
|⚪ Neutral
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⏸ Waiting-for-dip zone
👉 “USD/JPY remains the strongest structure,” but
the major change is a broad short-term USD selling correction.
🔹 Yen Crosses (Structure Unchanged)
|Pair
|Short-term
|Daily
|Comment
|EUR/JPY
|🟥 Strong Sell
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⭐ Pullback formation
|GBP/JPY
|🟥 Strong Sell
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⭐ Waiting for dip
|AUD/JPY
|🟥 Strong Sell
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⭐ Correction phase
|CAD/JPY
|🟥 Strong Sell
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⭐ Same structure
|NZD/JPY
|🟥 Strong Sell
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⭐ JPY weakness intact
👉 The JPY selling trend is completely intact.
This is now the “perfect pullback-building phase.”
🔹 Gold & Bitcoin
|Asset
|Assessment
|XAU/USD (Gold)
|🟩 Strong Buy on all timeframes + breakout into new highs
|BTC/USD
|🟩 Strong Buy on daily, reigniting after short-term correction
👉 Gold is now the ultimate “safe haven + trend capital” magnet.
BTC is also seeing a clear return of funds.
🧭 Updated Big Picture
🔺 Gold
🔺 BTC
🔺 Yen crosses (daily)
🔁 USD/JPY (short-term correction)
🔻 USD (short-term)
=
“Short-term USD selling × Medium-term JPY weakness × Real assets & Crypto dominance.”
🎯 Trading Strategy (Latest)
🟩 Priority Longs
-
XAU/USD (Gold): Buy every dip
-
BTC/USD: Buy dips around 92k–93k
-
GBP/JPY / EUR/JPY / AUD/JPY: Accumulate once short-term selling weakens
-
USD/JPY: Long again if it holds above 157
🟥 Priority Shorts (Short-term only)
-
USD/JPY
-
USD/CAD / USD/CHF
📝 One-line Summary
The market is “catching its breath through USD selling,”
but the real leaders remain JPY weakness, Gold, and BTC.
This is the best possible preparation phase for the next trend expansion.