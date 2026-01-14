📊 Technical Analysis – January 14, 2026
Masayuki Sakamoto
— “Short-term USD selling & JPY strength, daily trend still JPY weakness, Gold and BTC as the main capital shelters”

💱 Multi-Timeframe Summary (Key Updates)

🔹 Dollar Pairs

Pair Short-term (5–15m) 1 Hour Daily Change
EUR/USD 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy 🟥 Strong Sell Short-term rebound accelerating, daily trend still bearish
GBP/USD 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy ⚪ Neutral Buying pressure continues, selling momentum fading
AUD/USD 🟥 Strong Sell 🟥 Strong Sell ⚪ Neutral Only the Oceania currency remains weak

👉 Dollar pairs have shifted to “USD selling led by EUR and GBP.”
However, on the daily timeframe this is not yet a full trend reversal.

🔹 USD/JPY & Dollar Crosses

Pair Short-term Daily Assessment
USD/JPY 🟥 Strong Sell 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Healthy correction within an uptrend
USD/CAD 🟥 Strong Sell 🟩 Strong Buy ⚠️ Intraday: sell rallies / Daily: buy dips
USD/CHF 🟥 Strong Sell 🟩 Strong Buy ⚠️ Short-term counter-trend structure
USD/NZD ⚪ Neutral 🟩 Strong Buy ⏸ Waiting-for-dip zone

👉 “USD/JPY remains the strongest structure,” but
the major change is a broad short-term USD selling correction.

🔹 Yen Crosses (Structure Unchanged)

Pair Short-term Daily Comment
EUR/JPY 🟥 Strong Sell 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Pullback formation
GBP/JPY 🟥 Strong Sell 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Waiting for dip
AUD/JPY 🟥 Strong Sell 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Correction phase
CAD/JPY 🟥 Strong Sell 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Same structure
NZD/JPY 🟥 Strong Sell 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ JPY weakness intact

👉 The JPY selling trend is completely intact.
This is now the “perfect pullback-building phase.”

🔹 Gold & Bitcoin

Asset Assessment
XAU/USD (Gold) 🟩 Strong Buy on all timeframes + breakout into new highs
BTC/USD 🟩 Strong Buy on daily, reigniting after short-term correction

👉 Gold is now the ultimate “safe haven + trend capital” magnet.
BTC is also seeing a clear return of funds.

🧭 Updated Big Picture

🔺 Gold
🔺 BTC
🔺 Yen crosses (daily)
🔁 USD/JPY (short-term correction)
🔻 USD (short-term)

=
“Short-term USD selling × Medium-term JPY weakness × Real assets & Crypto dominance.”

🎯 Trading Strategy (Latest)

🟩 Priority Longs

  • XAU/USD (Gold): Buy every dip

  • BTC/USD: Buy dips around 92k–93k

  • GBP/JPY / EUR/JPY / AUD/JPY: Accumulate once short-term selling weakens

  • USD/JPY: Long again if it holds above 157

🟥 Priority Shorts (Short-term only)

  • USD/JPY

  • USD/CAD / USD/CHF

📝 One-line Summary

The market is “catching its breath through USD selling,”
but the real leaders remain JPY weakness, Gold, and BTC.
This is the best possible preparation phase for the next trend expansion.


