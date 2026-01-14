📊 Technical Analysis – January 14, 2026

— “Short-term USD selling & JPY strength, daily trend still JPY weakness, Gold and BTC as the main capital shelters”

💱 Multi-Timeframe Summary (Key Updates)

🔹 Dollar Pairs

Pair Short-term (5–15m) 1 Hour Daily Change EUR/USD 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy 🟥 Strong Sell Short-term rebound accelerating, daily trend still bearish GBP/USD 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy ⚪ Neutral Buying pressure continues, selling momentum fading AUD/USD 🟥 Strong Sell 🟥 Strong Sell ⚪ Neutral Only the Oceania currency remains weak

👉 Dollar pairs have shifted to “USD selling led by EUR and GBP.”

However, on the daily timeframe this is not yet a full trend reversal.

🔹 USD/JPY & Dollar Crosses

Pair Short-term Daily Assessment USD/JPY 🟥 Strong Sell 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Healthy correction within an uptrend USD/CAD 🟥 Strong Sell 🟩 Strong Buy ⚠️ Intraday: sell rallies / Daily: buy dips USD/CHF 🟥 Strong Sell 🟩 Strong Buy ⚠️ Short-term counter-trend structure USD/NZD ⚪ Neutral 🟩 Strong Buy ⏸ Waiting-for-dip zone

👉 “USD/JPY remains the strongest structure,” but

the major change is a broad short-term USD selling correction.

🔹 Yen Crosses (Structure Unchanged)

Pair Short-term Daily Comment EUR/JPY 🟥 Strong Sell 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Pullback formation GBP/JPY 🟥 Strong Sell 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Waiting for dip AUD/JPY 🟥 Strong Sell 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Correction phase CAD/JPY 🟥 Strong Sell 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Same structure NZD/JPY 🟥 Strong Sell 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ JPY weakness intact

👉 The JPY selling trend is completely intact.

This is now the “perfect pullback-building phase.”

🔹 Gold & Bitcoin

Asset Assessment XAU/USD (Gold) 🟩 Strong Buy on all timeframes + breakout into new highs BTC/USD 🟩 Strong Buy on daily, reigniting after short-term correction

👉 Gold is now the ultimate “safe haven + trend capital” magnet.

BTC is also seeing a clear return of funds.

🧭 Updated Big Picture

🔺 Gold

🔺 BTC

🔺 Yen crosses (daily)

🔁 USD/JPY (short-term correction)

🔻 USD (short-term)

=

“Short-term USD selling × Medium-term JPY weakness × Real assets & Crypto dominance.”

🎯 Trading Strategy (Latest)

🟩 Priority Longs

XAU/USD (Gold): Buy every dip

BTC/USD: Buy dips around 92k–93k

GBP/JPY / EUR/JPY / AUD/JPY: Accumulate once short-term selling weakens

USD/JPY: Long again if it holds above 157

🟥 Priority Shorts (Short-term only)

USD/JPY

USD/CAD / USD/CHF

📝 One-line Summary