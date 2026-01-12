📊 Technical Analysis — January 12, 2026
分析と予測

📊 Technical Analysis — January 12, 2026

12 1月 2026, 10:39
Masayuki Sakamoto
Masayuki Sakamoto
0
17

📊 Technical Analysis — January 12, 2026

“USD/JPY strongest × Yen crosses re-ignite × Gold accelerates again”

💱 Multi-Timeframe Summary (Key Changes)

🔹 Dollar pairs

Pair Short-term (5–15m) 1-hour Daily Key Change
EUR/USD 🟥 Strong sell → ⚪ 🟩 Strong buy ⚪ Neutral Decline has stopped, shifting into consolidation
GBP/USD 🟥 → 🟩 🟩 Strong buy ⚪ Neutral Selling pressure fading, rebound phase
AUD/USD 🟥 → 🟩 🟩 Strong buy 🟩 Strong buy Full trend reversal

👉 The market is moving away from a one-way “sell dollar pairs” mindset.
A structure of pullback → renewed upside is starting to take shape.

🔹 USD/JPY & Dollar crosses

Pair Short-term Daily View
USD/JPY 🟩 Strong buy 🟩 Strong buy ⭐ Strongest trend
USD/CAD 🟩 Buy 🟩 Strong buy ⭐ Dollar strength maintained
USD/CHF ⚪ Neutral ⚪ Neutral ⚠️ Signs of losing momentum
USD/NZD 🟥 → ⚪ 🟩 Strong buy 🔄 In correction

👉 USD/JPY has fully reclaimed the leadership role.
The 157.9 area is a key zone for another breakout attempt.

🔹 Yen crosses (broad re-ignition)

Pair Short-term Daily Comment
EUR/JPY 🟥 → 🟩 🟩 Strong buy ⭐ Revival
GBP/JPY 🟩 Strong buy 🟩 Strong buy ⭐ Core leader
AUD/JPY 🟩 Strong buy 🟩 Strong buy ⭐ Strongest
CAD/JPY 🟩 Buy ⚪ Neutral 🔄 Recovering from pullback
CHF/JPY 🟥 → 🟩 🟩 Strong buy 🔄 Re-accelerating

👉 The market has shifted back from “currency selection” to
a broad bullish phase across yen crosses.

🔹 Gold & Bitcoin

Market Key Change
XAU/USD (Gold) Re-accelerating after breaking above 4,590, no sign of a top
BTC/USD Strong selling trend continues, no capital inflow

👉 Gold has entered a “separate-class strength phase.”
Bitcoin remains completely left behind.

🧭 Current Market Structure

🔺 USD/JPY
🔺 Yen crosses
🔺 Gold
🔁 Dollar pairs rebuilding structure
🔻 Bitcoin

“Yen selling + concentration into real assets.”

🎯 Trading Strategy (Updated)

🟩 Preferred longs

  • USD/JPY

  • GBP/JPY / AUD/JPY / EUR/JPY

  • XAU/USD (buy every pullback)

  • AUD/USD (on dips)

🟥 Preferred shorts

  • BTC/USD

  • EUR/GBP

  • EUR/AUD (sell rallies)

⚠️ Caution

  • EUR/USD: neither buy nor sell — wait

  • USD/CHF / USD/NZD: momentum temporarily slowing

📝 One-line takeaway

USD/JPY and yen crosses are back in the spotlight,
Gold has entered an “extreme bullish zone,”
And Bitcoin is completely out of the game.


#Technical, Analysis