📊 Technical Analysis — January 12, 2026
— “USD/JPY strongest × Yen crosses re-ignite × Gold accelerates again”
💱 Multi-Timeframe Summary (Key Changes)
🔹 Dollar pairs
|Pair
|Short-term (5–15m)
|1-hour
|Daily
|Key Change
|EUR/USD
|🟥 Strong sell → ⚪
|🟩 Strong buy
|⚪ Neutral
|Decline has stopped, shifting into consolidation
|GBP/USD
|🟥 → 🟩
|🟩 Strong buy
|⚪ Neutral
|Selling pressure fading, rebound phase
|AUD/USD
|🟥 → 🟩
|🟩 Strong buy
|🟩 Strong buy
|Full trend reversal
👉 The market is moving away from a one-way “sell dollar pairs” mindset.
A structure of pullback → renewed upside is starting to take shape.
🔹 USD/JPY & Dollar crosses
|Pair
|Short-term
|Daily
|View
|USD/JPY
|🟩 Strong buy
|🟩 Strong buy
|⭐ Strongest trend
|USD/CAD
|🟩 Buy
|🟩 Strong buy
|⭐ Dollar strength maintained
|USD/CHF
|⚪ Neutral
|⚪ Neutral
|⚠️ Signs of losing momentum
|USD/NZD
|🟥 → ⚪
|🟩 Strong buy
|🔄 In correction
👉 USD/JPY has fully reclaimed the leadership role.
The 157.9 area is a key zone for another breakout attempt.
🔹 Yen crosses (broad re-ignition)
|Pair
|Short-term
|Daily
|Comment
|EUR/JPY
|🟥 → 🟩
|🟩 Strong buy
|⭐ Revival
|GBP/JPY
|🟩 Strong buy
|🟩 Strong buy
|⭐ Core leader
|AUD/JPY
|🟩 Strong buy
|🟩 Strong buy
|⭐ Strongest
|CAD/JPY
|🟩 Buy
|⚪ Neutral
|🔄 Recovering from pullback
|CHF/JPY
|🟥 → 🟩
|🟩 Strong buy
|🔄 Re-accelerating
👉 The market has shifted back from “currency selection” to
a broad bullish phase across yen crosses.
🔹 Gold & Bitcoin
|Market
|Key Change
|XAU/USD (Gold)
|Re-accelerating after breaking above 4,590, no sign of a top
|BTC/USD
|Strong selling trend continues, no capital inflow
👉 Gold has entered a “separate-class strength phase.”
Bitcoin remains completely left behind.
🧭 Current Market Structure
🔺 USD/JPY
🔺 Yen crosses
🔺 Gold
🔁 Dollar pairs rebuilding structure
🔻 Bitcoin
➡ “Yen selling + concentration into real assets.”
🎯 Trading Strategy (Updated)
🟩 Preferred longs
-
USD/JPY
-
GBP/JPY / AUD/JPY / EUR/JPY
-
XAU/USD (buy every pullback)
-
AUD/USD (on dips)
🟥 Preferred shorts
-
BTC/USD
-
EUR/GBP
-
EUR/AUD (sell rallies)
⚠️ Caution
-
EUR/USD: neither buy nor sell — wait
-
USD/CHF / USD/NZD: momentum temporarily slowing
📝 One-line takeaway
USD/JPY and yen crosses are back in the spotlight,
Gold has entered an “extreme bullish zone,”
And Bitcoin is completely out of the game.