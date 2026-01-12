📊 Technical Analysis — January 12, 2026

— “USD/JPY strongest × Yen crosses re-ignite × Gold accelerates again”

💱 Multi-Timeframe Summary (Key Changes)

🔹 Dollar pairs

Pair Short-term (5–15m) 1-hour Daily Key Change EUR/USD 🟥 Strong sell → ⚪ 🟩 Strong buy ⚪ Neutral Decline has stopped, shifting into consolidation GBP/USD 🟥 → 🟩 🟩 Strong buy ⚪ Neutral Selling pressure fading, rebound phase AUD/USD 🟥 → 🟩 🟩 Strong buy 🟩 Strong buy Full trend reversal

👉 The market is moving away from a one-way “sell dollar pairs” mindset.

A structure of pullback → renewed upside is starting to take shape.

🔹 USD/JPY & Dollar crosses

Pair Short-term Daily View USD/JPY 🟩 Strong buy 🟩 Strong buy ⭐ Strongest trend USD/CAD 🟩 Buy 🟩 Strong buy ⭐ Dollar strength maintained USD/CHF ⚪ Neutral ⚪ Neutral ⚠️ Signs of losing momentum USD/NZD 🟥 → ⚪ 🟩 Strong buy 🔄 In correction

👉 USD/JPY has fully reclaimed the leadership role.

The 157.9 area is a key zone for another breakout attempt.

🔹 Yen crosses (broad re-ignition)

Pair Short-term Daily Comment EUR/JPY 🟥 → 🟩 🟩 Strong buy ⭐ Revival GBP/JPY 🟩 Strong buy 🟩 Strong buy ⭐ Core leader AUD/JPY 🟩 Strong buy 🟩 Strong buy ⭐ Strongest CAD/JPY 🟩 Buy ⚪ Neutral 🔄 Recovering from pullback CHF/JPY 🟥 → 🟩 🟩 Strong buy 🔄 Re-accelerating

👉 The market has shifted back from “currency selection” to

a broad bullish phase across yen crosses.

🔹 Gold & Bitcoin

Market Key Change XAU/USD (Gold) Re-accelerating after breaking above 4,590, no sign of a top BTC/USD Strong selling trend continues, no capital inflow

👉 Gold has entered a “separate-class strength phase.”

Bitcoin remains completely left behind.

🧭 Current Market Structure

🔺 USD/JPY

🔺 Yen crosses

🔺 Gold

🔁 Dollar pairs rebuilding structure

🔻 Bitcoin

➡ “Yen selling + concentration into real assets.”

🎯 Trading Strategy (Updated)

🟩 Preferred longs

USD/JPY

GBP/JPY / AUD/JPY / EUR/JPY

XAU/USD (buy every pullback)

AUD/USD (on dips)

🟥 Preferred shorts

BTC/USD

EUR/GBP

EUR/AUD (sell rallies)

⚠️ Caution

EUR/USD: neither buy nor sell — wait

USD/CHF / USD/NZD: momentum temporarily slowing

📝 One-line takeaway