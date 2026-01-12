Markets Shaken by the Trump Administration

— Focus on Iran Tensions and Risks to Fed Independence

From last weekend into the start of this week, a series of headlines surrounding the Trump administration has once again made financial markets highly sensitive.

In particular, attention is centered on growing concerns over the independence of the Federal Reserve, as well as the administration’s increasingly hardline foreign policy stance (Iran and the Greenland issue).

◆ Intensifying Pressure on the Fed and the Risk to Central Bank Independence

Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that:

“The Department of Justice under the Trump administration has issued a subpoena to the Federal Reserve,”

and that this is “an unprecedented and political move.”

The dispute centers on allegations that:

“Congress may have been misled at the Senate Banking Committee in June last year”

regarding the scale and cost of the Fed headquarters renovation.

Markets view this as an extension of President Trump’s persistent attacks on the Federal Reserve,

and are increasingly pricing it as a direct risk to central bank independence.

◆ Trump Administration’s Hardline Foreign Policy

Geopolitical headlines have also turned increasingly ominous.

Wall Street Journal:

“The U.S. is accelerating planning for potential action against Iran.”

Daily Mail (UK):

“President Trump instructed special forces to prepare plans for an invasion of Greenland.”

Both reports suggest a heightened possibility of military action and an aggressive policy direction.

◆ Initial Market Reaction

Following these reports, markets at the start of the week showed the following moves:

FX Market

Broad USD selling pressure

EUR/USD: from the low 1.16s → to the upper 1.16s

GBP/USD: from below 1.34 → to the mid-1.34s

USD/JPY

Early Asia: rose toward 158.20

After Trump-related headlines: plunged into the 157.50 area

Currently: choppy trading around 158.00

Yen Crosses

The underlying weak-yen trend remains intact:

EUR/JPY: from the high 183s → attempting to move into the mid-184s

GBP/JPY: from the high 211s → into the low 212s

◆ Precious Metals Surge

Driven by geopolitical risk and fears over Fed independence, both gold and silver hit new record highs.

Capital inflows are being fueled by:

Demand for safe-haven assets during crises

The role of precious metals as alternatives to a weakening USD

◆ Key Themes Ahead

In overseas markets, the following remain core drivers:

Further developments from the Trump administration

Geopolitical risks involving Iran and Greenland

The trajectory of pressure on Fed independence

Reactions in U.S. equities and U.S. Treasury markets

For the yen, markets are also watching:

“Speculation about an early dissolution of the House of Representatives under Prime Minister Takaichi.”

◆ Dollar Index: Battle Around the 200-Day Moving Average

In the London session, the Dollar Index pulled back:

High: 99.246

Low: 98.719

200-day MA: 98.817 (broken again)

As political pressure on the Fed intensified, the following moved simultaneously:

U.S. Treasury prices lower

U.S. equity futures lower

The USD weaker

Dollar Index: 98.74 (-0.40 / -0.40%)

🔎 Summary

The Trump administration is once again at the center of market volatility

Risks to Fed independence are becoming a medium- to long-term headwind for the USD

Geopolitical tensions are strongly supportive for precious metals

FX markets are entering a complex phase:

“USD uncertainty × persistent JPY weakness.”

This combination is likely to define market behavior in the near term.