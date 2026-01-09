Technical Analysis — January 9, 2026
分析と予測

Technical Analysis — January 9, 2026

9 1月 2026, 12:03
Masayuki Sakamoto
Masayuki Sakamoto
0
12

Technical Analysis — January 9, 2026

“Euro extends losses × USD/JPY re-accelerates × Gold bought on dips”

💱 Multi-Timeframe Summary (Key Changes)

🔹 Dollar pairs — euro breakdown confirmed

Pair Short-term (5–15m) 1-hour Daily Status
EUR/USD 🟩 → ⚪ 🟥 Strong sell 🟥 Strong sell ❌ Firm break below 1.17
GBP/USD 🟥 Strong sell 🟥 Strong sell 🟥 Sell ⛔ Weak rebounds
AUD/USD 🟩 → ⚪ 🟥 Strong sell 🟩 Buy 🔄 Rebounds remain limited

👉 EUR/USD has slipped toward the 1.165 area.
➡ Short-term buy signals are merely corrective bounces, while the 1-hour and daily trends remain bearish.

🔹 USD/JPY & Dollar crosses — USD/JPY back in the lead

Pair Short-term Daily View
USD/JPY ⚪ → 🟩 🟩 Strong buy ⭐ Re-acceleration
USD/CAD 🟩 Buy 🟩 Strong buy ⭐ Dollar dominance
USD/CHF ⚪ → 🟩 🟩 Strong buy 🔄 Rebound after dip
USD/NZD 🟩 Strong buy 🟩 Strong buy ⭐ Trend intact

👉 USD/JPY’s recovery into the 157s signals another attempt toward recent highs.
➡ The broader dollar remains biased higher, even as short-term pullbacks appear.

🔹 Yen crosses — pullback vs. re-ignition

Pair Short-term Daily Comment
EUR/JPY 🟥 → ⚪ ❌ Dragged by euro weakness
GBP/JPY 🟥 → ⚪ 🟩 ⭐ Recovering after pullback
AUD/JPY ⚪ → 🟩 🟩 ⭐ Re-igniting
CAD/JPY 🟥 → ⚪ ⚠️ Awaiting direction
CHF/JPY 🟥 → ⚪ ⚠️ Momentum slowing

👉 Currency selection within yen crosses has become even clearer.
AUD and GBP are rebounding, while euro-linked crosses remain heavy.

🔹 Gold & Bitcoin — contrasting momentum

Market View
XAU/USD (Gold) 🟩 Strong daily trend; short-term dip-buying
BTC/USD 🟥 Bearish short- to mid-term

👉 Gold is quickly bought back even on dips toward the 4,47xx area.
BTC shows weak rebound momentum, with limited capital inflows.

🧭 Current Market Structure

🔺 Dollar (leading against the yen)
🔻 Euro (broad-based weakness)
🔁 Selective yen-cross performance
🔺 Gold (stable near highs)
🔻 Bitcoin

“USD/JPY in the spotlight × Persistent euro selling × Gold in a separate lane.”

🎯 Trading Strategy (Updated)

🟩 Preferred longs

  • USD/JPY

  • USD/NZD / USD/CAD

  • AUD/JPYon pullbacks

  • XAU/USDshort-term dips

🟥 Preferred shorts

  • EUR/USDsell rallies

  • GBP/USD

  • EUR/JPY

⚠️ Caution

  • Avoid blanket longs across all yen crosses

  • BTC: rebound trades not recommended

📝 One-line takeaway

The euro keeps sliding, USD/JPY re-accelerates.
Gold stays bid on dips.
Yen crosses are a selective market.


#Technical