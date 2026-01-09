Technical Analysis — January 9, 2026

— “Euro extends losses × USD/JPY re-accelerates × Gold bought on dips”

💱 Multi-Timeframe Summary (Key Changes)

🔹 Dollar pairs — euro breakdown confirmed

Pair Short-term (5–15m) 1-hour Daily Status EUR/USD 🟩 → ⚪ 🟥 Strong sell 🟥 Strong sell ❌ Firm break below 1.17 GBP/USD 🟥 Strong sell 🟥 Strong sell 🟥 Sell ⛔ Weak rebounds AUD/USD 🟩 → ⚪ 🟥 Strong sell 🟩 Buy 🔄 Rebounds remain limited

👉 EUR/USD has slipped toward the 1.165 area.

➡ Short-term buy signals are merely corrective bounces, while the 1-hour and daily trends remain bearish.

🔹 USD/JPY & Dollar crosses — USD/JPY back in the lead

Pair Short-term Daily View USD/JPY ⚪ → 🟩 🟩 Strong buy ⭐ Re-acceleration USD/CAD 🟩 Buy 🟩 Strong buy ⭐ Dollar dominance USD/CHF ⚪ → 🟩 🟩 Strong buy 🔄 Rebound after dip USD/NZD 🟩 Strong buy 🟩 Strong buy ⭐ Trend intact

👉 USD/JPY’s recovery into the 157s signals another attempt toward recent highs.

➡ The broader dollar remains biased higher, even as short-term pullbacks appear.

🔹 Yen crosses — pullback vs. re-ignition

Pair Short-term Daily Comment EUR/JPY 🟥 → ⚪ ⚪ ❌ Dragged by euro weakness GBP/JPY 🟥 → ⚪ 🟩 ⭐ Recovering after pullback AUD/JPY ⚪ → 🟩 🟩 ⭐ Re-igniting CAD/JPY 🟥 → ⚪ ⚪ ⚠️ Awaiting direction CHF/JPY 🟥 → ⚪ ⚪ ⚠️ Momentum slowing

👉 Currency selection within yen crosses has become even clearer.

➡ AUD and GBP are rebounding, while euro-linked crosses remain heavy.

🔹 Gold & Bitcoin — contrasting momentum

Market View XAU/USD (Gold) 🟩 Strong daily trend; short-term dip-buying BTC/USD 🟥 Bearish short- to mid-term

👉 Gold is quickly bought back even on dips toward the 4,47xx area.

BTC shows weak rebound momentum, with limited capital inflows.

🧭 Current Market Structure

🔺 Dollar (leading against the yen)

🔻 Euro (broad-based weakness)

🔁 Selective yen-cross performance

🔺 Gold (stable near highs)

🔻 Bitcoin

➡ “USD/JPY in the spotlight × Persistent euro selling × Gold in a separate lane.”

🎯 Trading Strategy (Updated)

🟩 Preferred longs

USD/JPY

USD/NZD / USD/CAD

AUD/JPY — on pullbacks

XAU/USD — short-term dips

🟥 Preferred shorts

EUR/USD — sell rallies

GBP/USD

EUR/JPY

⚠️ Caution

Avoid blanket longs across all yen crosses

BTC: rebound trades not recommended

📝 One-line takeaway