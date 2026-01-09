Technical Analysis — January 9, 2026
— “Euro extends losses × USD/JPY re-accelerates × Gold bought on dips”
💱 Multi-Timeframe Summary (Key Changes)
🔹 Dollar pairs — euro breakdown confirmed
|Pair
|Short-term (5–15m)
|1-hour
|Daily
|Status
|EUR/USD
|🟩 → ⚪
|🟥 Strong sell
|🟥 Strong sell
|❌ Firm break below 1.17
|GBP/USD
|🟥 Strong sell
|🟥 Strong sell
|🟥 Sell
|⛔ Weak rebounds
|AUD/USD
|🟩 → ⚪
|🟥 Strong sell
|🟩 Buy
|🔄 Rebounds remain limited
👉 EUR/USD has slipped toward the 1.165 area.
➡ Short-term buy signals are merely corrective bounces, while the 1-hour and daily trends remain bearish.
🔹 USD/JPY & Dollar crosses — USD/JPY back in the lead
|Pair
|Short-term
|Daily
|View
|USD/JPY
|⚪ → 🟩
|🟩 Strong buy
|⭐ Re-acceleration
|USD/CAD
|🟩 Buy
|🟩 Strong buy
|⭐ Dollar dominance
|USD/CHF
|⚪ → 🟩
|🟩 Strong buy
|🔄 Rebound after dip
|USD/NZD
|🟩 Strong buy
|🟩 Strong buy
|⭐ Trend intact
👉 USD/JPY’s recovery into the 157s signals another attempt toward recent highs.
➡ The broader dollar remains biased higher, even as short-term pullbacks appear.
🔹 Yen crosses — pullback vs. re-ignition
|Pair
|Short-term
|Daily
|Comment
|EUR/JPY
|🟥 → ⚪
|⚪
|❌ Dragged by euro weakness
|GBP/JPY
|🟥 → ⚪
|🟩
|⭐ Recovering after pullback
|AUD/JPY
|⚪ → 🟩
|🟩
|⭐ Re-igniting
|CAD/JPY
|🟥 → ⚪
|⚪
|⚠️ Awaiting direction
|CHF/JPY
|🟥 → ⚪
|⚪
|⚠️ Momentum slowing
👉 Currency selection within yen crosses has become even clearer.
➡ AUD and GBP are rebounding, while euro-linked crosses remain heavy.
🔹 Gold & Bitcoin — contrasting momentum
|Market
|View
|XAU/USD (Gold)
|🟩 Strong daily trend; short-term dip-buying
|BTC/USD
|🟥 Bearish short- to mid-term
👉 Gold is quickly bought back even on dips toward the 4,47xx area.
BTC shows weak rebound momentum, with limited capital inflows.
🧭 Current Market Structure
🔺 Dollar (leading against the yen)
🔻 Euro (broad-based weakness)
🔁 Selective yen-cross performance
🔺 Gold (stable near highs)
🔻 Bitcoin
➡ “USD/JPY in the spotlight × Persistent euro selling × Gold in a separate lane.”
🎯 Trading Strategy (Updated)
🟩 Preferred longs
-
USD/JPY
-
USD/NZD / USD/CAD
-
AUD/JPY — on pullbacks
-
XAU/USD — short-term dips
🟥 Preferred shorts
-
EUR/USD — sell rallies
-
GBP/USD
-
EUR/JPY
⚠️ Caution
-
Avoid blanket longs across all yen crosses
-
BTC: rebound trades not recommended
📝 One-line takeaway
The euro keeps sliding, USD/JPY re-accelerates.
Gold stays bid on dips.
Yen crosses are a selective market.