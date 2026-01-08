Technical Analysis — January 8, 2026
📊 Technical Overview Update
— “Dollar re-accelerates × Euro loses traction × Gold consolidates near highs”
💱 Multi-Timeframe Summary (Key Changes)
🔹 Dollar pairs — euro weakness deepens
|Pair
|Short-term (5–15m)
|1-hour
|Daily
|Status
|EUR/USD
|🟩 Buy
|⚪ Neutral
|🟥 Strong sell
|❌ Rallies fail to extend
|GBP/USD
|⚪ Neutral
|🟥 Strong sell
|⚪ Neutral
|⏸ Clear topside resistance
|AUD/USD
|⚪ Neutral
|🟥 Strong sell
|🟩 Strong buy
|🔄 Pullback not yet complete
👉 EUR/USD has clearly shifted from “buy-the-dip” to “sell-the-rally.”
➡ The 1.17 area is no longer support — it is a supply zone where selling emerges.
🔹 USD/JPY & Dollar crosses — dollar regains leadership
|Pair
|Short-term
|Daily
|View
|USD/JPY
|🟩 Strong buy
|🟩 Strong buy
|⭐ Dollar in control
|USD/CAD
|🟩 Strong buy
|🟩 Strong buy
|⭐ Broad dollar strength
|USD/CHF
|🟥 → ⚪
|🟩 Buy
|🔄 Rebound after a dip
|USD/NZD
|🟩 Strong buy
|🟩 Strong buy
|⭐ Trend acceleration
👉 This is no longer a “dollar catching its breath” phase —
the dollar is reasserting itself as the main driver.
🔹 Yen crosses — divergence becomes clear
|Pair
|Short-term
|Daily
|Comment
|EUR/JPY
|🟩
|🟥
|❌ Dragged down by euro weakness
|GBP/JPY
|🟩
|🟩
|⭐ Relatively strong
|AUD/JPY
|🟩
|🟩
|⭐ Yen selling dominates
|CAD/JPY
|🟩
|🟥
|⚠️ Impacted by dollar strength
|CHF/JPY
|🟩
|🟥
|⚠️ Heavy topside
👉 This is no longer a simple “sell yen across the board” market —
we are fully in a currency-selection phase.
🔹 Gold & Bitcoin — momentum diverges
|Market
|View
|XAU/USD (Gold)
|🟩 Strong daily trend, short-term correction
|BTC/USD
|🟥 Bearish short- to mid-term
👉 Gold: a healthy consolidation near highs.
BTC: weak rebound power, with capital staying away.
🧭 Current Market Structure
🔺 Dollar (re-accelerating)
🔻 Euro
🔁 Selective yen crosses
🔺 Gold (holding firm while correcting)
🔻 Bitcoin
➡ “Dollar-led × Euro selling × Gold in a separate lane.”
🎯 Trading Strategy (Updated)
🟩 Preferred longs
-
USD/JPY
-
USD/CAD / USD/NZD
-
AUD/JPY & GBP/JPY (selective)
-
XAU/USD — pullbacks only
🟥 Preferred shorts
-
EUR/USD — sell rallies
-
EUR/JPY
-
EUR/AUD
⚠️ Caution
-
Going long all yen crosses is risky
-
BTC: wait for trend recovery
📝 One-line takeaway
The dollar is back in the driver’s seat.
Euro rallies continue to fail.
Gold is resting — Bitcoin is still asleep.