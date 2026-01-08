Technical Analysis — January 8, 2026
分析と予測

Technical Analysis — January 8, 2026

8 1月 2026, 10:35
Masayuki Sakamoto
Masayuki Sakamoto
0
10

Technical Analysis — January 8, 2026

📊 Technical Overview Update

“Dollar re-accelerates × Euro loses traction × Gold consolidates near highs”

💱 Multi-Timeframe Summary (Key Changes)

🔹 Dollar pairs — euro weakness deepens

Pair Short-term (5–15m) 1-hour Daily Status
EUR/USD 🟩 Buy ⚪ Neutral 🟥 Strong sell ❌ Rallies fail to extend
GBP/USD ⚪ Neutral 🟥 Strong sell ⚪ Neutral ⏸ Clear topside resistance
AUD/USD ⚪ Neutral 🟥 Strong sell 🟩 Strong buy 🔄 Pullback not yet complete

👉 EUR/USD has clearly shifted from “buy-the-dip” to “sell-the-rally.”
➡ The 1.17 area is no longer support — it is a supply zone where selling emerges.

🔹 USD/JPY & Dollar crosses — dollar regains leadership

Pair Short-term Daily View
USD/JPY 🟩 Strong buy 🟩 Strong buy ⭐ Dollar in control
USD/CAD 🟩 Strong buy 🟩 Strong buy ⭐ Broad dollar strength
USD/CHF 🟥 → ⚪ 🟩 Buy 🔄 Rebound after a dip
USD/NZD 🟩 Strong buy 🟩 Strong buy ⭐ Trend acceleration

👉 This is no longer a “dollar catching its breath” phase
the dollar is reasserting itself as the main driver.

🔹 Yen crosses — divergence becomes clear

Pair Short-term Daily Comment
EUR/JPY 🟩 🟥 ❌ Dragged down by euro weakness
GBP/JPY 🟩 🟩 ⭐ Relatively strong
AUD/JPY 🟩 🟩 ⭐ Yen selling dominates
CAD/JPY 🟩 🟥 ⚠️ Impacted by dollar strength
CHF/JPY 🟩 🟥 ⚠️ Heavy topside

👉 This is no longer a simple “sell yen across the board” market
we are fully in a currency-selection phase.

🔹 Gold & Bitcoin — momentum diverges

Market View
XAU/USD (Gold) 🟩 Strong daily trend, short-term correction
BTC/USD 🟥 Bearish short- to mid-term

👉 Gold: a healthy consolidation near highs.
BTC: weak rebound power, with capital staying away.

🧭 Current Market Structure

🔺 Dollar (re-accelerating)
🔻 Euro
🔁 Selective yen crosses
🔺 Gold (holding firm while correcting)
🔻 Bitcoin

“Dollar-led × Euro selling × Gold in a separate lane.”

🎯 Trading Strategy (Updated)

🟩 Preferred longs

  • USD/JPY

  • USD/CAD / USD/NZD

  • AUD/JPY & GBP/JPY (selective)

  • XAU/USDpullbacks only

🟥 Preferred shorts

  • EUR/USDsell rallies

  • EUR/JPY

  • EUR/AUD

⚠️ Caution

  • Going long all yen crosses is risky

  • BTC: wait for trend recovery

📝 One-line takeaway

The dollar is back in the driver’s seat.
Euro rallies continue to fail.
Gold is resting — Bitcoin is still asleep.


#Technical