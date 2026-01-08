Technical Analysis — January 8, 2026

📊 Technical Overview Update

— “Dollar re-accelerates × Euro loses traction × Gold consolidates near highs”

💱 Multi-Timeframe Summary (Key Changes)

🔹 Dollar pairs — euro weakness deepens

Pair Short-term (5–15m) 1-hour Daily Status EUR/USD 🟩 Buy ⚪ Neutral 🟥 Strong sell ❌ Rallies fail to extend GBP/USD ⚪ Neutral 🟥 Strong sell ⚪ Neutral ⏸ Clear topside resistance AUD/USD ⚪ Neutral 🟥 Strong sell 🟩 Strong buy 🔄 Pullback not yet complete

👉 EUR/USD has clearly shifted from “buy-the-dip” to “sell-the-rally.”

➡ The 1.17 area is no longer support — it is a supply zone where selling emerges.

🔹 USD/JPY & Dollar crosses — dollar regains leadership

Pair Short-term Daily View USD/JPY 🟩 Strong buy 🟩 Strong buy ⭐ Dollar in control USD/CAD 🟩 Strong buy 🟩 Strong buy ⭐ Broad dollar strength USD/CHF 🟥 → ⚪ 🟩 Buy 🔄 Rebound after a dip USD/NZD 🟩 Strong buy 🟩 Strong buy ⭐ Trend acceleration

👉 This is no longer a “dollar catching its breath” phase —

the dollar is reasserting itself as the main driver.

🔹 Yen crosses — divergence becomes clear

Pair Short-term Daily Comment EUR/JPY 🟩 🟥 ❌ Dragged down by euro weakness GBP/JPY 🟩 🟩 ⭐ Relatively strong AUD/JPY 🟩 🟩 ⭐ Yen selling dominates CAD/JPY 🟩 🟥 ⚠️ Impacted by dollar strength CHF/JPY 🟩 🟥 ⚠️ Heavy topside

👉 This is no longer a simple “sell yen across the board” market —

we are fully in a currency-selection phase.

🔹 Gold & Bitcoin — momentum diverges

Market View XAU/USD (Gold) 🟩 Strong daily trend, short-term correction BTC/USD 🟥 Bearish short- to mid-term

👉 Gold: a healthy consolidation near highs.

BTC: weak rebound power, with capital staying away.

🧭 Current Market Structure

🔺 Dollar (re-accelerating)

🔻 Euro

🔁 Selective yen crosses

🔺 Gold (holding firm while correcting)

🔻 Bitcoin

➡ “Dollar-led × Euro selling × Gold in a separate lane.”

🎯 Trading Strategy (Updated)

🟩 Preferred longs

USD/JPY

USD/CAD / USD/NZD

AUD/JPY & GBP/JPY (selective)

XAU/USD — pullbacks only

🟥 Preferred shorts

EUR/USD — sell rallies

EUR/JPY

EUR/AUD

⚠️ Caution

Going long all yen crosses is risky

BTC: wait for trend recovery

📝 One-line takeaway