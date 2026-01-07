Technical Analysis — January 7, 2026

📊 Market Technical Update

— “Dollar catching its breath — euro rallies remain selling opportunities.”

💱 Multi-Timeframe Summary (key revisions)

🔹 Dollar pairs — euro weakness persists

Pair Short-term (5–15m) 1-hour Daily Status EUR/USD 🟩 Buy ⚪ Neutral 🟥 Sell ↘ Still in a rebound phase GBP/USD 🟩 Buy 🟥 Strong sell 🟩 Strong buy 🔁 Mixed signals AUD/USD 🟩 Buy ⚪ Neutral 🟩 Strong buy 😀 Dips still supported

👉 Only the euro continues to face “sell the rallies” pressure.

➡ Waiting for bounces offers better risk–reward.

🔹 USD/JPY & Dollar crosses — dips tend to be bought back

Pair Short-term Daily View USD/JPY 🟥 Sell 🟩 Buy ⚠️ Pullback, then likely higher USD/CAD 🟥 Strong sell ⚪ Neutral 😐 Choppy / unstable USD/CHF ⚪ Neutral 🟩 Buy 🔁 Gradual move toward dollar strength USD/NZD 🟥 Strong sell ⚪ Neutral ⛔ Not a chase trade

👉 This looks less like a true “dollar downtrend”

and more like an up-range that corrects, then recovers.

🔹 Yen crosses — widening divergence

Pair Short-term Daily Comment EUR/JPY 🟩 🟥 ↘ Dragged by euro weakness GBP/JPY 🟩 🟩 ⭐ Still strong AUD/JPY ⚪ 🟩 🔄 Building a dip CAD/JPY 🟩 🟥 🤔 Heavy topside CHF/JPY ⚪ ⚪ 😐 Wait-and-see

👉 The broader yen-selling trend continues,

but euro and CAD are struggling to keep up.

🔹 Gold & Bitcoin — diverging paths

Market View XAU/USD (Gold) 🟩 Daily trend remains firm — dip-buying favored BTC/USD ⚪ Losing momentum — short-term selling bias

👉 Gold: dips are being bought.

BTC: consolidating near highs — entering a pause phase.

🧭 “Big Picture” Takeaways

🔻 Euro

🔺 Dollar (gradual strength)

🔁 Yen crosses: growing divergence by pair

🔺 Gold firm / BTC stalling

➡ “Sell euro rallies × Gradual dollar strength × Gold remains resilient.”

🎯 Strategy ideas (current stance)

🟩 Preferred longs

XAU/USD (Gold)

GBP/JPY

AUD/USD — on pullbacks only

🟥 Preferred shorts

EUR/USD — sell rallies

EUR/JPY — short-term only

⚠️ Caution

USD/JPY: tug-of-war — “no trade” is also a valid choice.

BTC: chasing longs carries higher risk.

📝 One-line takeaway