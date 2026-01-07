Technical Analysis — January 7, 2026
📊 Market Technical Update
— “Dollar catching its breath — euro rallies remain selling opportunities.”
💱 Multi-Timeframe Summary (key revisions)
🔹 Dollar pairs — euro weakness persists
|Pair
|Short-term (5–15m)
|1-hour
|Daily
|Status
|EUR/USD
|🟩 Buy
|⚪ Neutral
|🟥 Sell
|↘ Still in a rebound phase
|GBP/USD
|🟩 Buy
|🟥 Strong sell
|🟩 Strong buy
|🔁 Mixed signals
|AUD/USD
|🟩 Buy
|⚪ Neutral
|🟩 Strong buy
|😀 Dips still supported
👉 Only the euro continues to face “sell the rallies” pressure.
➡ Waiting for bounces offers better risk–reward.
🔹 USD/JPY & Dollar crosses — dips tend to be bought back
|Pair
|Short-term
|Daily
|View
|USD/JPY
|🟥 Sell
|🟩 Buy
|⚠️ Pullback, then likely higher
|USD/CAD
|🟥 Strong sell
|⚪ Neutral
|😐 Choppy / unstable
|USD/CHF
|⚪ Neutral
|🟩 Buy
|🔁 Gradual move toward dollar strength
|USD/NZD
|🟥 Strong sell
|⚪ Neutral
|⛔ Not a chase trade
👉 This looks less like a true “dollar downtrend”
and more like an up-range that corrects, then recovers.
🔹 Yen crosses — widening divergence
|Pair
|Short-term
|Daily
|Comment
|EUR/JPY
|🟩
|🟥
|↘ Dragged by euro weakness
|GBP/JPY
|🟩
|🟩
|⭐ Still strong
|AUD/JPY
|⚪
|🟩
|🔄 Building a dip
|CAD/JPY
|🟩
|🟥
|🤔 Heavy topside
|CHF/JPY
|⚪
|⚪
|😐 Wait-and-see
👉 The broader yen-selling trend continues,
but euro and CAD are struggling to keep up.
🔹 Gold & Bitcoin — diverging paths
|Market
|View
|XAU/USD (Gold)
|🟩 Daily trend remains firm — dip-buying favored
|BTC/USD
|⚪ Losing momentum — short-term selling bias
👉 Gold: dips are being bought.
BTC: consolidating near highs — entering a pause phase.
🧭 “Big Picture” Takeaways
🔻 Euro
🔺 Dollar (gradual strength)
🔁 Yen crosses: growing divergence by pair
🔺 Gold firm / BTC stalling
➡ “Sell euro rallies × Gradual dollar strength × Gold remains resilient.”
🎯 Strategy ideas (current stance)
🟩 Preferred longs
-
XAU/USD (Gold)
-
GBP/JPY
-
AUD/USD — on pullbacks only
🟥 Preferred shorts
-
EUR/USD — sell rallies
-
EUR/JPY — short-term only
⚠️ Caution
-
USD/JPY: tug-of-war — “no trade” is also a valid choice.
-
BTC: chasing longs carries higher risk.
📝 One-line takeaway
Euro rallies are still being sold.
The dollar edges higher with pauses.
Gold dip-buying still works — for now.