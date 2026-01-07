Technical Analysis — January 7, 2026
Technical Analysis — January 7, 2026

7 1月 2026, 10:30
Masayuki Sakamoto
Masayuki Sakamoto
📊 Market Technical Update

“Dollar catching its breath — euro rallies remain selling opportunities.”

💱 Multi-Timeframe Summary (key revisions)

🔹 Dollar pairs — euro weakness persists

Pair Short-term (5–15m) 1-hour Daily Status
EUR/USD 🟩 Buy ⚪ Neutral 🟥 Sell ↘ Still in a rebound phase
GBP/USD 🟩 Buy 🟥 Strong sell 🟩 Strong buy 🔁 Mixed signals
AUD/USD 🟩 Buy ⚪ Neutral 🟩 Strong buy 😀 Dips still supported

👉 Only the euro continues to face “sell the rallies” pressure.
➡ Waiting for bounces offers better risk–reward.

🔹 USD/JPY & Dollar crosses — dips tend to be bought back

Pair Short-term Daily View
USD/JPY 🟥 Sell 🟩 Buy ⚠️ Pullback, then likely higher
USD/CAD 🟥 Strong sell ⚪ Neutral 😐 Choppy / unstable
USD/CHF ⚪ Neutral 🟩 Buy 🔁 Gradual move toward dollar strength
USD/NZD 🟥 Strong sell ⚪ Neutral ⛔ Not a chase trade

👉 This looks less like a true “dollar downtrend”
and more like an up-range that corrects, then recovers.

🔹 Yen crosses — widening divergence

Pair Short-term Daily Comment
EUR/JPY 🟩 🟥 ↘ Dragged by euro weakness
GBP/JPY 🟩 🟩 ⭐ Still strong
AUD/JPY 🟩 🔄 Building a dip
CAD/JPY 🟩 🟥 🤔 Heavy topside
CHF/JPY 😐 Wait-and-see

👉 The broader yen-selling trend continues,
but euro and CAD are struggling to keep up.

🔹 Gold & Bitcoin — diverging paths

Market View
XAU/USD (Gold) 🟩 Daily trend remains firm — dip-buying favored
BTC/USD ⚪ Losing momentum — short-term selling bias

👉 Gold: dips are being bought.
BTC: consolidating near highs — entering a pause phase.

🧭 “Big Picture” Takeaways

🔻 Euro
🔺 Dollar (gradual strength)
🔁 Yen crosses: growing divergence by pair
🔺 Gold firm / BTC stalling

“Sell euro rallies × Gradual dollar strength × Gold remains resilient.”

🎯 Strategy ideas (current stance)

🟩 Preferred longs

  • XAU/USD (Gold)

  • GBP/JPY

  • AUD/USDon pullbacks only

🟥 Preferred shorts

  • EUR/USDsell rallies

  • EUR/JPYshort-term only

⚠️ Caution

  • USD/JPY: tug-of-war — “no trade” is also a valid choice.

  • BTC: chasing longs carries higher risk.

📝 One-line takeaway

Euro rallies are still being sold.
The dollar edges higher with pauses.
Gold dip-buying still works — for now.


