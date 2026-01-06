📊 Technical Outlook — January 6, 2026

“Euro selling takes the spotlight — the dollar is firm, but still choppy”

💱 Multi-Timeframe Summary (Key Updates)

🔹 Dollar Pairs — euro stands out as the weakest

Pair 5–15m 1h Daily View EUR/USD 🔻 Strong Sell 🔻 Strong Sell 🔻 Sell Clear weakness GBP/USD 🔻 Strong Sell ⚪ Neutral 🔺 Strong Buy Uptrend pausing AUD/USD 🔺 Strong Buy 🔺 Buy 🔺 Strong Buy Firm tone

👉 The dollar strength has shifted into a “euro-focused sell theme.”

Pullback selling in EUR/USD remains the higher-probability setup.

🔹 USD/JPY & Dollar Crosses — trend points higher, but short-term noise

Pair Short-term Daily Comment USD/JPY 🔻 Sell 🔺 Buy Noisy / whipsaw risk USD/CAD 🔻 Sell ⚪ Neutral Unclear direction USD/CHF 🔺 Buy ⚪ Neutral Tilting higher USD/NZD 🔺 Buy 🔻 Strong Sell Mixed signals

👉 The dollar is gradually firming,

but short- and medium-term signals are not fully aligned.

➡ Dollar longs are better treated as short-term trades for now.

🔹 Cross-Yen — consolidating at high levels

Pair Short-term Daily View EUR/JPY 🔻 ⚪ Entering correction GBP/JPY 🔻 🔺 Still strong AUD/JPY ⚪ 🔺 Pullback mode CAD/JPY ⚪ ⚪ Neutral zone CHF/JPY 🔻 🔺 Waiting for a bounce

👉 This is not yen-strength reversal —

more like a cooling-off phase after overheating.

🔹 Gold & Bitcoin — clear difference in “temperature”

Asset View XAU/USD (Gold) Daily trend still bullish — dips are bought BTC/USD Trend intact — continuation bias

👉 Gold refuses to break lower,

while BTC remains in a trend-following environment.

🧭 Big Picture

🔻 Euro

🔺 Dollar (gradually firmer)

🔁 Cross-yen — sideways at highs

🔺 Gold & BTC

= “Euro-selling × firm dollar × risk assets still resilient.”

🎯 Trade Ideas (Current Bias)

🟩 Preferred Longs

XAU/USD (Gold)

BTC/USD

Pullback-only: AUD/USD, GBP/USD

🟥 Preferred Shorts

EUR/USD (sell rallies)

EUR/JPY (short-term only)

⚠ Risk Notes

USD/JPY: short-term sell vs. daily buy → direction mismatch

Expect choppy moves tied to the Dollar Index swings

📝 One-Line Summary