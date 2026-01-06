📊 Technical Outlook — January 6, 2026
分析と予測

6 1月 2026, 10:28
Masayuki Sakamoto
“Euro selling takes the spotlight — the dollar is firm, but still choppy”

💱 Multi-Timeframe Summary (Key Updates)

🔹 Dollar Pairs — euro stands out as the weakest

Pair 5–15m 1h Daily View
EUR/USD 🔻 Strong Sell 🔻 Strong Sell 🔻 Sell Clear weakness
GBP/USD 🔻 Strong Sell ⚪ Neutral 🔺 Strong Buy Uptrend pausing
AUD/USD 🔺 Strong Buy 🔺 Buy 🔺 Strong Buy Firm tone

👉 The dollar strength has shifted into a “euro-focused sell theme.”
Pullback selling in EUR/USD remains the higher-probability setup.

🔹 USD/JPY & Dollar Crosses — trend points higher, but short-term noise

Pair Short-term Daily Comment
USD/JPY 🔻 Sell 🔺 Buy Noisy / whipsaw risk
USD/CAD 🔻 Sell ⚪ Neutral Unclear direction
USD/CHF 🔺 Buy ⚪ Neutral Tilting higher
USD/NZD 🔺 Buy 🔻 Strong Sell Mixed signals

👉 The dollar is gradually firming,
but short- and medium-term signals are not fully aligned.

➡ Dollar longs are better treated as short-term trades for now.

🔹 Cross-Yen — consolidating at high levels

Pair Short-term Daily View
EUR/JPY 🔻 Entering correction
GBP/JPY 🔻 🔺 Still strong
AUD/JPY 🔺 Pullback mode
CAD/JPY Neutral zone
CHF/JPY 🔻 🔺 Waiting for a bounce

👉 This is not yen-strength reversal —
more like a cooling-off phase after overheating.

🔹 Gold & Bitcoin — clear difference in “temperature”

Asset View
XAU/USD (Gold) Daily trend still bullish — dips are bought
BTC/USD Trend intact — continuation bias

👉 Gold refuses to break lower,
while BTC remains in a trend-following environment.

🧭 Big Picture

🔻 Euro
🔺 Dollar (gradually firmer)
🔁 Cross-yen — sideways at highs
🔺 Gold & BTC

= “Euro-selling × firm dollar × risk assets still resilient.”

🎯 Trade Ideas (Current Bias)

🟩 Preferred Longs

  • XAU/USD (Gold)

  • BTC/USD

  • Pullback-only: AUD/USD, GBP/USD

🟥 Preferred Shorts

  • EUR/USD (sell rallies)

  • EUR/JPY (short-term only)

⚠ Risk Notes

  • USD/JPY: short-term sell vs. daily buy → direction mismatch

  • Expect choppy moves tied to the Dollar Index swings

📝 One-Line Summary

The main theme is euro selling.
The dollar is firm — but still uneven.
Buy dips in gold and BTC.


