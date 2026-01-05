〇 Technical Analysis — January 5, 2026

—— “Broad Dollar Rebound / Gold Still the Strongest — Even on Dips”

💱 Multi-Timeframe Summary (Key Updates)

🔹 Dollar Pairs (sold off first — then normalized)

Pair Short-term (5–15m) 1-Hour Daily Status EUR/USD 🟥 Sell 🟥 Strong sell 🟥 Strong sell ⤵ Trend pausing GBP/USD 🟩 Strong buy 🟩 Buy 🟩 Buy 😀 Firm AUD/USD 🟩 Strong buy 🟩 Buy 🟩 Buy 😀 Uptrend intact

👉 The standout move was only EUR clearly breaking lower.

→ The market focused on “Dollar strong = Sell EUR”.

🔹 USD/JPY & Dollar Crosses (tracking the dollar rebound)

Pair Short-term Daily Takeaway USD/JPY 🟥 Strong sell 🟩 Buy ⚠️ Noise / countertrend USD/CAD 🟥 Strong sell 🟩 Buy 🔁 Possible turn higher USD/CHF 🟩 Buy 🟩 Buy ⭐ Following the upside USD/NZD 🟥 Strong sell 🟩 Buy 🔁 Bias turning up

👉 Short-term charts are noisy,

but daily bias has tilted back toward dollar strength.

→ Closing dollar shorts and reassessing makes sense.

🔹 Yen Crosses (holding near highs without breaking)

Pair Short-term Daily Comment EUR/JPY 🟥 ⚪️ ⤵ Finally correcting GBP/JPY 🟩 🟩 ⭐ Strength continues AUD/JPY 🟥 🟩 🔄 Pullback phase CAD/JPY 🟥 🟩 🔄 Pullback phase CHF/JPY 🟥 ⚪️ 😐 Taking a breather

👉 This is not a yen-bullish reversal —

it looks more like “a pause inside the yen-weak trend.”

🔹 Gold & BTC (two primary leaders)

Asset View XAU/USD (Gold) 🟩 Daily trend still “strongest” — dips are being bought BTC/USD 🟩 Strong buy across all timeframes

👉 Gold continues to be bought quickly on any dip — even around 4,430.

👉 BTC is in a clean trend — buy pullbacks.

🧭 The “Big Picture”

🔺 Gold

🔺 BTC

🔁 Yen crosses (resting)

🔺 Dollar (recovering — short to medium term)

= A rare regime: “Dollar up — while risk assets stay strong.”

🎯 Strategy (Current Bias)

🟩 Preferred Longs

XAU/USD (Gold)

BTC/USD

GBP/JPY & AUD/JPY (buy pullbacks)

🟥 Preferred Shorts

EUR/USD (sell rallies)

EUR/JPY (short-term — sell rallies only)

⚠ Notes

USD/JPY: short-term vs daily are conflicting → don’t force trades.

Yen crosses are near highs → use smaller position sizes.

📝 One-line takeaway