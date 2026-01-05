〇 Technical Analysis — January 5, 2026
—— “Broad Dollar Rebound / Gold Still the Strongest — Even on Dips”
💱 Multi-Timeframe Summary (Key Updates)
🔹 Dollar Pairs (sold off first — then normalized)
|Pair
|Short-term (5–15m)
|1-Hour
|Daily
|Status
|EUR/USD
|🟥 Sell
|🟥 Strong sell
|🟥 Strong sell
|⤵ Trend pausing
|GBP/USD
|🟩 Strong buy
|🟩 Buy
|🟩 Buy
|😀 Firm
|AUD/USD
|🟩 Strong buy
|🟩 Buy
|🟩 Buy
|😀 Uptrend intact
👉 The standout move was only EUR clearly breaking lower.
→ The market focused on “Dollar strong = Sell EUR”.
🔹 USD/JPY & Dollar Crosses (tracking the dollar rebound)
|Pair
|Short-term
|Daily
|Takeaway
|USD/JPY
|🟥 Strong sell
|🟩 Buy
|⚠️ Noise / countertrend
|USD/CAD
|🟥 Strong sell
|🟩 Buy
|🔁 Possible turn higher
|USD/CHF
|🟩 Buy
|🟩 Buy
|⭐ Following the upside
|USD/NZD
|🟥 Strong sell
|🟩 Buy
|🔁 Bias turning up
👉 Short-term charts are noisy,
but daily bias has tilted back toward dollar strength.
→ Closing dollar shorts and reassessing makes sense.
🔹 Yen Crosses (holding near highs without breaking)
|Pair
|Short-term
|Daily
|Comment
|EUR/JPY
|🟥
|⚪️
|⤵ Finally correcting
|GBP/JPY
|🟩
|🟩
|⭐ Strength continues
|AUD/JPY
|🟥
|🟩
|🔄 Pullback phase
|CAD/JPY
|🟥
|🟩
|🔄 Pullback phase
|CHF/JPY
|🟥
|⚪️
|😐 Taking a breather
👉 This is not a yen-bullish reversal —
it looks more like “a pause inside the yen-weak trend.”
🔹 Gold & BTC (two primary leaders)
|Asset
|View
|XAU/USD (Gold)
|🟩 Daily trend still “strongest” — dips are being bought
|BTC/USD
|🟩 Strong buy across all timeframes
👉 Gold continues to be bought quickly on any dip — even around 4,430.
👉 BTC is in a clean trend — buy pullbacks.
🧭 The “Big Picture”
🔺 Gold
🔺 BTC
🔁 Yen crosses (resting)
🔺 Dollar (recovering — short to medium term)
= A rare regime: “Dollar up — while risk assets stay strong.”
🎯 Strategy (Current Bias)
🟩 Preferred Longs
-
XAU/USD (Gold)
-
BTC/USD
-
GBP/JPY & AUD/JPY (buy pullbacks)
🟥 Preferred Shorts
-
EUR/USD (sell rallies)
-
EUR/JPY (short-term — sell rallies only)
⚠ Notes
-
USD/JPY: short-term vs daily are conflicting → don’t force trades.
-
Yen crosses are near highs → use smaller position sizes.
📝 One-line takeaway
The dollar has regained strength —
Gold and BTC remain the main leaders.
Time to pause on “test” dollar shorts and wait.