Danilo Ghilardi

GH1FX Signal

Danilo Ghilardi
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 3%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
16
Profit Trade:
11 (68.75%)
Loss Trade:
5 (31.25%)
Best Trade:
19.63 USD
Worst Trade:
-10.87 USD
Profitto lordo:
57.25 USD (2 691 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-29.11 USD (1 814 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (36.77 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
36.77 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.27
Attività di trading:
83.50%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.74%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.83
Long Trade:
14 (87.50%)
Short Trade:
2 (12.50%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.97
Profitto previsto:
1.76 USD
Profitto medio:
5.20 USD
Perdita media:
-5.82 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-15.35 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-15.35 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
2.82%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.90 USD
Massimale:
15.38 USD (1.47%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.48% (15.42 USD)
Per equità:
5.59% (56.98 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NZDCAD 10
AUDCAD 6
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NZDCAD 6
AUDCAD 22
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NZDCAD -664
AUDCAD 1.5K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +19.63 USD
Worst Trade: -11 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +36.77 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -15.35 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 2
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.21 × 19
FPMarkets-Live
0.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
1.02 × 571
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.12 × 224
GoMarkets-Live
1.20 × 40
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.42 × 318
PUPrime-Live2
1.49 × 140
Exness-MT5Real8
2.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
2.33 × 9
VTMarkets-Live
2.48 × 144
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.51 × 171
Coinexx-Live
2.75 × 28
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.43 × 21
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.58 × 1568
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
4.29 × 153
FusionMarkets-Live
4.60 × 43
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
5.48 × 239
Exness-MT5Real12
5.50 × 38
33 più
Welcome to GH1FX Investment 

Signal: GH1FX Signal

Weare excited to introduce our fully automated trading system, utilizing advanced strategies such as martingale, grid, and hedge elements.

Key Features:

  • Currency Pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD
  • Hard stop loss: 30% is set
  • Monthly Profit Target: 3 to 6% 
  • Recommend Leverage: 1:500
  • Minimum Deposit: 300$
  • Account Types: Hedge, Raw Spread, or ECN (we recommend ROBOFOREX for optimal results).

Trading Strategy: Our system executes trades only when there is a high probability of success. It analyzes market conditions, trends, and key indicators before making any decisions.

  • No Random Trades: We mitigate unnecessary risks by following strict trading criteria.
  • Quality Over Quantity: We focus on fewer trades with higher success rates, prioritizing long-term growth and consistency.

Thank you for trusting us with your trading journey. If you have any questions or need assistance, please feel free to reach out.

Contact Us: https://linktr.ee/gh1fx

Recommended Broker: roboforex.com

How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773

Please note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.01 09:59
No swaps are charged
2025.10.01 09:59
No swaps are charged
2025.09.25 03:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.22 16:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.19 07:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.19 07:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.16 13:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 13:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 22:40
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.11 22:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.11 22:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
