- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|10
|AUDCAD
|6
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|NZDCAD
|6
|AUDCAD
|22
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|NZDCAD
|-664
|AUDCAD
|1.5K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.21 × 19
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 5
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.02 × 571
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.12 × 224
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.20 × 40
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.42 × 318
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.49 × 140
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|2.25 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.33 × 9
|
VTMarkets-Live
|2.48 × 144
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|2.51 × 171
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.75 × 28
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|3.43 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|3.58 × 1568
|
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
|4.29 × 153
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|4.60 × 43
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|5.48 × 239
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|5.50 × 38
Welcome to GH1FX Investment
Signal: GH1FX Signal
Weare excited to introduce our fully automated trading system, utilizing advanced strategies such as martingale, grid, and hedge elements.
Key Features:
- Currency Pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD
- Hard stop loss: 30% is set
- Monthly Profit Target: 3 to 6%
- Recommend Leverage: 1:500
- Minimum Deposit: 300$
- Account Types: Hedge, Raw Spread, or ECN (we recommend ROBOFOREX for optimal results).
Trading Strategy: Our system executes trades only when there is a high probability of success. It analyzes market conditions, trends, and key indicators before making any decisions.
- No Random Trades: We mitigate unnecessary risks by following strict trading criteria.
- Quality Over Quantity: We focus on fewer trades with higher success rates, prioritizing long-term growth and consistency.
Thank you for trusting us with your trading journey. If you have any questions or need assistance, please feel free to reach out.
Contact Us: https://linktr.ee/gh1fx
Recommended Broker: roboforex.com
How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773
Please note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.
USD
USD
USD