Danilo Ghilardi

GH1FX Signal

Danilo Ghilardi
0 리뷰
안정성
15
0 / 0 USD
다음 이후의 성장 2025 25%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
79
이익 거래:
62 (78.48%)
손실 거래:
17 (21.52%)
최고의 거래:
19.63 USD
최악의 거래:
-10.87 USD
총 수익:
173.22 USD (15 951 pips)
총 손실:
-55.10 USD (5 131 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
19 (35.92 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
36.77 USD (5)
샤프 비율:
0.42
거래 활동:
57.17%
최대 입금량:
31.41%
최근 거래:
9 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
8
평균 유지 시간:
3 일
회복 요인:
7.68
롱(주식매수):
46 (58.23%)
숏(주식차입매도):
33 (41.77%)
수익 요인:
3.14
기대수익:
1.50 USD
평균 이익:
2.79 USD
평균 손실:
-3.24 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-15.35 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-15.35 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
4.05%
연간 예측:
49.14%
Algo 트레이딩:
96%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
1.90 USD
최대한의:
15.38 USD (1.47%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
1.69% (5.38 USD)
자본금별:
53.26% (63.45 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
NZDCAD 42
AUDCAD 37
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
NZDCAD 53
AUDCAD 65
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
NZDCAD 5K
AUDCAD 5.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +19.63 USD
최악의 거래: -11 USD
연속 최대 이익: 5
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +35.92 USD
연속 최대 손실: -15.35 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-ECN"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 2
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.21 × 19
FPMarkets-Live
0.40 × 5
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
1.02 × 887
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.17 × 12
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.20 × 41
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.51 × 481
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.68 × 803
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.89 × 187
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 4
GoMarkets-Live
2.09 × 292
VantageInternational-Live 15
2.12 × 17
Opogroup-Server1
2.17 × 77
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.25 × 12
VTMarkets-Live
2.48 × 144
ZeroMarkets-1
2.49 × 194
90 더...
Welcome to GH1FX Investment 

Signal: GH1FX Signal

Weare excited to introduce our fully automated trading system, utilizing advanced strategies such as martingale, grid, and hedge elements.

Key Features:

  • Currency Pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD
  • Hard stop loss: 40% is set
  • Monthly Profit Target: 5 to 10% 
  • Recommend Leverage: 1:500
  • Minimum Deposit: 100$
  • Account Types: Hedge, Raw Spread, or ECN (we recommend ROBOFOREX for optimal results).

Trading Strategy: Our system executes trades only when there is a high probability of success. It analyzes market conditions, trends, and key indicators before making any decisions.

  • No Random Trades: We mitigate unnecessary risks by following strict trading criteria.
  • Quality Over Quantity: We focus on fewer trades with higher success rates, prioritizing long-term growth and consistency.

Thank you for trusting us with your trading journey. If you have any questions or need assistance, please feel free to reach out.

Contact Us: https://linktr.ee/gh1fx

Recommended Broker: roboforex.com

How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773

Please note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.07 04:41
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.05 04:58
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.16 16:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.11 17:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.28 11:18
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.22 19:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 05:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.14 15:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.01 09:59
No swaps are charged
2025.10.01 09:59
No swaps are charged
2025.09.25 03:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.22 16:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.19 07:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.19 07:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.16 13:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 13:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 22:40
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
