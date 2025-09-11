- 자본
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-ECN"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
Welcome to GH1FX Investment
Signal: GH1FX Signal
Weare excited to introduce our fully automated trading system, utilizing advanced strategies such as martingale, grid, and hedge elements.
Key Features:
- Currency Pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD
- Hard stop loss: 40% is set
- Monthly Profit Target: 5 to 10%
- Recommend Leverage: 1:500
- Minimum Deposit: 100$
- Account Types: Hedge, Raw Spread, or ECN (we recommend ROBOFOREX for optimal results).
Trading Strategy: Our system executes trades only when there is a high probability of success. It analyzes market conditions, trends, and key indicators before making any decisions.
- No Random Trades: We mitigate unnecessary risks by following strict trading criteria.
- Quality Over Quantity: We focus on fewer trades with higher success rates, prioritizing long-term growth and consistency.
Thank you for trusting us with your trading journey. If you have any questions or need assistance, please feel free to reach out.
Contact Us: https://linktr.ee/gh1fx
Recommended Broker: roboforex.com
How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773
Please note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.