Danilo Ghilardi

GH1FX Signal

Danilo Ghilardi
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 3%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
16
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
11 (68.75%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
5 (31.25%)
En iyi işlem:
19.63 USD
En kötü işlem:
-10.87 USD
Brüt kâr:
57.25 USD (2 691 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-29.11 USD (1 814 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (36.77 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
36.77 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.27
Alım-satım etkinliği:
83.50%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
2.74%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
8
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
1.83
Alış işlemleri:
14 (87.50%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 (12.50%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.97
Beklenen getiri:
1.76 USD
Ortalama kâr:
5.20 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-5.82 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-15.35 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-15.35 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
2.82%
Algo alım-satım:
93%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1.90 USD
Maksimum:
15.38 USD (1.47%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.48% (15.42 USD)
Varlığa göre:
5.59% (56.98 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
NZDCAD 10
AUDCAD 6
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
NZDCAD 6
AUDCAD 22
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
NZDCAD -664
AUDCAD 1.5K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +19.63 USD
En kötü işlem: -11 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +36.77 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -15.35 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 2
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.21 × 19
FPMarkets-Live
0.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
1.02 × 571
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.12 × 224
GoMarkets-Live
1.20 × 40
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.42 × 318
PUPrime-Live2
1.49 × 140
Exness-MT5Real8
2.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
2.33 × 9
VTMarkets-Live
2.48 × 144
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.51 × 171
Coinexx-Live
2.75 × 28
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.43 × 21
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.58 × 1568
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
4.29 × 153
FusionMarkets-Live
4.60 × 43
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
5.48 × 239
Exness-MT5Real12
5.50 × 38
33 daha fazla...
Welcome to GH1FX Investment 

Signal: GH1FX Signal

Weare excited to introduce our fully automated trading system, utilizing advanced strategies such as martingale, grid, and hedge elements.

Key Features:

  • Currency Pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD
  • Hard stop loss: 30% is set
  • Monthly Profit Target: 3 to 6% 
  • Recommend Leverage: 1:500
  • Minimum Deposit: 300$
  • Account Types: Hedge, Raw Spread, or ECN (we recommend ROBOFOREX for optimal results).

Trading Strategy: Our system executes trades only when there is a high probability of success. It analyzes market conditions, trends, and key indicators before making any decisions.

  • No Random Trades: We mitigate unnecessary risks by following strict trading criteria.
  • Quality Over Quantity: We focus on fewer trades with higher success rates, prioritizing long-term growth and consistency.

Thank you for trusting us with your trading journey. If you have any questions or need assistance, please feel free to reach out.

Contact Us: https://linktr.ee/gh1fx

Recommended Broker: roboforex.com

How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773

Please note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.01 09:59
No swaps are charged
2025.10.01 09:59
No swaps are charged
2025.09.25 03:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.22 16:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.19 07:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.19 07:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.16 13:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 13:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 22:40
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.11 22:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.11 22:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
