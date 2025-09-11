Welcome to GH1FX Investment

Signal: GH1FX Signal

Weare excited to introduce our fully automated trading system, utilizing advanced strategies such as martingale, grid, and hedge elements.

Key Features:

Currency Pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD

AUDCAD, NZDCAD Hard stop loss: 30% is set

30% is set Monthly Profit Target: 3 to 6%



Recommend Leverage: 1:500

1:500 Minimum Deposit: 300$

300$ Account Types: Hedge, Raw Spread, or ECN (we recommend ROBOFOREX for optimal results).

Trading Strategy: Our system executes trades only when there is a high probability of success. It analyzes market conditions, trends, and key indicators before making any decisions.

No Random Trades: We mitigate unnecessary risks by following strict trading criteria.

We mitigate unnecessary risks by following strict trading criteria. Quality Over Quantity: We focus on fewer trades with higher success rates, prioritizing long-term growth and consistency.

Thank you for trusting us with your trading journey. If you have any questions or need assistance, please feel free to reach out.

Contact Us: https://linktr.ee/gh1fx

Recommended Broker: roboforex.com

How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773

Please note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.



