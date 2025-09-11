SignauxSections
Danilo Ghilardi

GH1FX Signal

Danilo Ghilardi
0 avis
Fiabilité
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 3%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
16
Bénéfice trades:
11 (68.75%)
Perte trades:
5 (31.25%)
Meilleure transaction:
19.63 USD
Pire transaction:
-10.87 USD
Bénéfice brut:
57.25 USD (2 691 pips)
Perte brute:
-29.11 USD (1 814 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
5 (36.77 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
36.77 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.27
Activité de trading:
83.50%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.74%
Dernier trade:
54 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
8
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
1.83
Longs trades:
14 (87.50%)
Courts trades:
2 (12.50%)
Facteur de profit:
1.97
Rendement attendu:
1.76 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.20 USD
Perte moyenne:
-5.82 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-15.35 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-15.35 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.82%
Algo trading:
93%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1.90 USD
Maximal:
15.38 USD (1.47%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.48% (15.42 USD)
Par fonds propres:
5.59% (56.98 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NZDCAD 10
AUDCAD 6
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 6
AUDCAD 22
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD -664
AUDCAD 1.5K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +19.63 USD
Pire transaction: -11 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +36.77 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -15.35 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 2
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.21 × 19
FPMarkets-Live
0.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
1.02 × 571
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.12 × 224
GoMarkets-Live
1.20 × 40
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.42 × 318
PUPrime-Live2
1.49 × 140
Exness-MT5Real8
2.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
2.33 × 9
VTMarkets-Live
2.48 × 144
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.51 × 171
Coinexx-Live
2.75 × 28
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.43 × 21
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.58 × 1568
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
4.29 × 153
FusionMarkets-Live
4.60 × 43
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
5.48 × 239
Exness-MT5Real12
5.50 × 38
33 plus...
Welcome to GH1FX Investment 

Signal: GH1FX Signal

Weare excited to introduce our fully automated trading system, utilizing advanced strategies such as martingale, grid, and hedge elements.

Key Features:

  • Currency Pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD
  • Hard stop loss: 30% is set
  • Monthly Profit Target: 3 to 6% 
  • Recommend Leverage: 1:500
  • Minimum Deposit: 300$
  • Account Types: Hedge, Raw Spread, or ECN (we recommend ROBOFOREX for optimal results).

Trading Strategy: Our system executes trades only when there is a high probability of success. It analyzes market conditions, trends, and key indicators before making any decisions.

  • No Random Trades: We mitigate unnecessary risks by following strict trading criteria.
  • Quality Over Quantity: We focus on fewer trades with higher success rates, prioritizing long-term growth and consistency.

Thank you for trusting us with your trading journey. If you have any questions or need assistance, please feel free to reach out.

Contact Us: https://linktr.ee/gh1fx

Recommended Broker: roboforex.com

How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773

Please note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.


Aucun avis
2025.10.01 09:59
No swaps are charged
2025.10.01 09:59
No swaps are charged
2025.09.25 03:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.22 16:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.19 07:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.19 07:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.16 13:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 13:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 22:40
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.11 22:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.11 22:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
GH1FX Signal
30 USD par mois
3%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
2
93%
16
68%
83%
1.96
1.76
USD
6%
1:500
