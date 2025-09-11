- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|10
|AUDCAD
|6
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|6
|AUDCAD
|22
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|-664
|AUDCAD
|1.5K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.21 × 19
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 5
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.02 × 571
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.12 × 224
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.20 × 40
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.42 × 318
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.49 × 140
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|2.25 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.33 × 9
|
VTMarkets-Live
|2.48 × 144
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|2.51 × 171
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.75 × 28
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|3.43 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|3.58 × 1568
|
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
|4.29 × 153
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|4.60 × 43
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|5.48 × 239
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|5.50 × 38
Welcome to GH1FX Investment
Signal: GH1FX Signal
Weare excited to introduce our fully automated trading system, utilizing advanced strategies such as martingale, grid, and hedge elements.
Key Features:
- Currency Pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD
- Hard stop loss: 30% is set
- Monthly Profit Target: 3 to 6%
- Recommend Leverage: 1:500
- Minimum Deposit: 300$
- Account Types: Hedge, Raw Spread, or ECN (we recommend ROBOFOREX for optimal results).
Trading Strategy: Our system executes trades only when there is a high probability of success. It analyzes market conditions, trends, and key indicators before making any decisions.
- No Random Trades: We mitigate unnecessary risks by following strict trading criteria.
- Quality Over Quantity: We focus on fewer trades with higher success rates, prioritizing long-term growth and consistency.
Thank you for trusting us with your trading journey. If you have any questions or need assistance, please feel free to reach out.
Contact Us: https://linktr.ee/gh1fx
Recommended Broker: roboforex.com
How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773
Please note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.
