Danilo Ghilardi

GH1FX Signal

Danilo Ghilardi
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
13 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 20%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
77
Negociações com lucro:
60 (77.92%)
Negociações com perda:
17 (22.08%)
Melhor negociação:
19.63 USD
Pior negociação:
-10.87 USD
Lucro bruto:
168.93 USD (15 361 pips)
Perda bruta:
-54.92 USD (5 131 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
19 (35.92 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
36.77 USD (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.41
Atividade de negociação:
57.36%
Depósito máximo carregado:
10.37%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
4
Tempo médio de espera:
3 dias
Fator de recuperação:
7.41
Negociações longas:
46 (59.74%)
Negociações curtas:
31 (40.26%)
Fator de lucro:
3.08
Valor esperado:
1.48 USD
Lucro médio:
2.82 USD
Perda média:
-3.23 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-15.35 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-15.35 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
5.96%
Previsão anual:
72.33%
Algotrading:
96%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
1.90 USD
Máximo:
15.38 USD (1.47%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
1.69% (5.38 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
16.67% (51.14 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
NZDCAD 42
AUDCAD 35
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
NZDCAD 53
AUDCAD 61
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
NZDCAD 5K
AUDCAD 5.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +19.63 USD
Pior negociação: -11 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +35.92 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -15.35 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RoboForex-ECN" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
xChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 2
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.21 × 19
FPMarkets-Live
0.40 × 5
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
1.03 × 818
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.44 × 433
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.44 × 140
PUPrime-Live2
1.54 × 319
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.61 × 707
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
GoMarkets-Live
1.98 × 247
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 4
Opogroup-Server1
2.21 × 43
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.25 × 12
Neomarkets-Live
2.28 × 83
82 mais ...
Welcome to GH1FX Investment 

Signal: GH1FX Signal

Weare excited to introduce our fully automated trading system, utilizing advanced strategies such as martingale, grid, and hedge elements.

Key Features:

  • Currency Pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD
  • Hard stop loss: 40% is set
  • Monthly Profit Target: 5 to 10% 
  • Recommend Leverage: 1:500
  • Minimum Deposit: 100$
  • Account Types: Hedge, Raw Spread, or ECN (we recommend ROBOFOREX for optimal results).

Trading Strategy: Our system executes trades only when there is a high probability of success. It analyzes market conditions, trends, and key indicators before making any decisions.

  • No Random Trades: We mitigate unnecessary risks by following strict trading criteria.
  • Quality Over Quantity: We focus on fewer trades with higher success rates, prioritizing long-term growth and consistency.

Thank you for trusting us with your trading journey. If you have any questions or need assistance, please feel free to reach out.

Contact Us: https://linktr.ee/gh1fx

Recommended Broker: roboforex.com

How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773

Please note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Sem comentários
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.16 16:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.11 17:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.28 11:18
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.22 19:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 05:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.14 15:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.01 09:59
No swaps are charged
2025.10.01 09:59
No swaps are charged
2025.09.25 03:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.22 16:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.19 07:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.19 07:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.16 13:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 13:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 22:40
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.11 22:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.11 22:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
GH1FX Signal
30 USD por mês
20%
0
0
USD
115
USD
13
96%
77
77%
57%
3.07
1.48
USD
17%
1:500
