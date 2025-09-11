シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / GH1FX Signal
Danilo Ghilardi

GH1FX Signal

Danilo Ghilardi
レビュー0件
信頼性
13週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 20%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
77
利益トレード:
60 (77.92%)
損失トレード:
17 (22.08%)
ベストトレード:
19.63 USD
最悪のトレード:
-10.87 USD
総利益:
168.93 USD (15 361 pips)
総損失:
-54.92 USD (5 131 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
19 (35.92 USD)
最大連続利益:
36.77 USD (5)
シャープレシオ:
0.41
取引アクティビティ:
57.36%
最大入金額:
10.37%
最近のトレード:
5 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
4
平均保有時間:
3 日
リカバリーファクター:
7.41
長いトレード:
46 (59.74%)
短いトレード:
31 (40.26%)
プロフィットファクター:
3.08
期待されたペイオフ:
1.48 USD
平均利益:
2.82 USD
平均損失:
-3.23 USD
最大連続の負け:
2 (-15.35 USD)
最大連続損失:
-15.35 USD (2)
月間成長:
5.96%
年間予想:
72.33%
アルゴリズム取引:
96%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
1.90 USD
最大の:
15.38 USD (1.47%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
1.69% (5.38 USD)
エクイティによる:
16.67% (51.14 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
NZDCAD 42
AUDCAD 35
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
NZDCAD 53
AUDCAD 61
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
NZDCAD 5K
AUDCAD 5.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +19.63 USD
最悪のトレード: -11 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 5
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +35.92 USD
最大連続損失: -15.35 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboForex-ECN"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
xChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 2
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.21 × 19
FPMarkets-Live
0.40 × 5
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
1.03 × 818
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.44 × 433
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.44 × 140
PUPrime-Live2
1.54 × 319
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.61 × 707
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
GoMarkets-Live
1.98 × 247
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 4
Opogroup-Server1
2.21 × 43
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.25 × 12
Neomarkets-Live
2.28 × 83
82 より多く...
Welcome to GH1FX Investment 

Signal: GH1FX Signal

Weare excited to introduce our fully automated trading system, utilizing advanced strategies such as martingale, grid, and hedge elements.

Key Features:

  • Currency Pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD
  • Hard stop loss: 40% is set
  • Monthly Profit Target: 5 to 10% 
  • Recommend Leverage: 1:500
  • Minimum Deposit: 100$
  • Account Types: Hedge, Raw Spread, or ECN (we recommend ROBOFOREX for optimal results).

Trading Strategy: Our system executes trades only when there is a high probability of success. It analyzes market conditions, trends, and key indicators before making any decisions.

  • No Random Trades: We mitigate unnecessary risks by following strict trading criteria.
  • Quality Over Quantity: We focus on fewer trades with higher success rates, prioritizing long-term growth and consistency.

Thank you for trusting us with your trading journey. If you have any questions or need assistance, please feel free to reach out.

Contact Us: https://linktr.ee/gh1fx

Recommended Broker: roboforex.com

How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773

Please note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.


レビューなし
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.16 16:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.11 17:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.28 11:18
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.22 19:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 05:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.14 15:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.01 09:59
No swaps are charged
2025.10.01 09:59
No swaps are charged
2025.09.25 03:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.22 16:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.19 07:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.19 07:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.16 13:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 13:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 22:40
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.11 22:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.11 22:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
