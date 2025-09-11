- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|42
|AUDCAD
|35
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|NZDCAD
|53
|AUDCAD
|61
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|NZDCAD
|5K
|AUDCAD
|5.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboForex-ECN"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
xChief-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.21 × 19
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 5
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.00 × 12
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|1.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.03 × 818
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.17 × 41
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|1.27 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.44 × 433
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.44 × 140
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.54 × 319
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.61 × 707
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.75 × 4
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.98 × 247
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|2.00 × 4
|
Opogroup-Server1
|2.21 × 43
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|2.25 × 12
|
Neomarkets-Live
|2.28 × 83
Welcome to GH1FX Investment
Signal: GH1FX Signal
Weare excited to introduce our fully automated trading system, utilizing advanced strategies such as martingale, grid, and hedge elements.
Key Features:
- Currency Pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD
- Hard stop loss: 40% is set
- Monthly Profit Target: 5 to 10%
- Recommend Leverage: 1:500
- Minimum Deposit: 100$
- Account Types: Hedge, Raw Spread, or ECN (we recommend ROBOFOREX for optimal results).
Trading Strategy: Our system executes trades only when there is a high probability of success. It analyzes market conditions, trends, and key indicators before making any decisions.
- No Random Trades: We mitigate unnecessary risks by following strict trading criteria.
- Quality Over Quantity: We focus on fewer trades with higher success rates, prioritizing long-term growth and consistency.
Thank you for trusting us with your trading journey. If you have any questions or need assistance, please feel free to reach out.
Contact Us: https://linktr.ee/gh1fx
Recommended Broker: roboforex.com
How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773
Please note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.
