Danilo Ghilardi

GH1FX Signal

Danilo Ghilardi
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 20%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
77
Profit Trades:
60 (77.92%)
Loss Trades:
17 (22.08%)
Best trade:
19.63 USD
Worst trade:
-10.87 USD
Gross Profit:
168.93 USD (15 361 pips)
Gross Loss:
-54.92 USD (5 131 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (35.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
36.77 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.41
Trading activity:
55.59%
Max deposit load:
10.37%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
7.41
Long Trades:
46 (59.74%)
Short Trades:
31 (40.26%)
Profit Factor:
3.08
Expected Payoff:
1.48 USD
Average Profit:
2.82 USD
Average Loss:
-3.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-15.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15.35 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
5.96%
Annual Forecast:
72.33%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.90 USD
Maximal:
15.38 USD (1.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.69% (5.38 USD)
By Equity:
16.67% (51.14 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD 42
AUDCAD 35
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 53
AUDCAD 61
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 5K
AUDCAD 5.2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.63 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 2
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.21 × 19
FPMarkets-Live
0.40 × 5
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
1.04 × 815
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.42 × 12
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.45 × 430
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.46 × 137
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.63 × 702
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
GoMarkets-Live
1.98 × 244
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.25 × 12
Neomarkets-Live
2.33 × 80
Opogroup-Server1
2.39 × 41
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.48 × 2017
VTMarkets-Live
2.48 × 144
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.50 × 72
79 more...
Welcome to GH1FX Investment 

Signal: GH1FX Signal

Weare excited to introduce our fully automated trading system, utilizing advanced strategies such as martingale, grid, and hedge elements.

Key Features:

  • Currency Pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD
  • Hard stop loss: 40% is set
  • Monthly Profit Target: 5 to 10% 
  • Recommend Leverage: 1:500
  • Minimum Deposit: 100$
  • Account Types: Hedge, Raw Spread, or ECN (we recommend ROBOFOREX for optimal results).

Trading Strategy: Our system executes trades only when there is a high probability of success. It analyzes market conditions, trends, and key indicators before making any decisions.

  • No Random Trades: We mitigate unnecessary risks by following strict trading criteria.
  • Quality Over Quantity: We focus on fewer trades with higher success rates, prioritizing long-term growth and consistency.

Thank you for trusting us with your trading journey. If you have any questions or need assistance, please feel free to reach out.

Contact Us: https://linktr.ee/gh1fx

Recommended Broker: roboforex.com

How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773

Please note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.


2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.16 16:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.11 17:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.28 11:18
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.22 19:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 05:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.14 15:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.01 09:59
No swaps are charged
2025.10.01 09:59
No swaps are charged
2025.09.25 03:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.22 16:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.19 07:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.19 07:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.16 13:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 13:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 22:40
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.11 22:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.11 22:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GH1FX Signal
30 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
115
USD
13
96%
77
77%
56%
3.07
1.48
USD
17%
1:500
Copy

