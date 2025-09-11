信号部分
可靠性
13
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 20%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
77
盈利交易:
60 (77.92%)
亏损交易:
17 (22.08%)
最好交易:
19.63 USD
最差交易:
-10.87 USD
毛利:
168.93 USD (15 361 pips)
毛利亏损:
-54.92 USD (5 131 pips)
最大连续赢利:
19 (35.92 USD)
最大连续盈利:
36.77 USD (5)
夏普比率:
0.41
交易活动:
55.59%
最大入金加载:
10.37%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
4
平均持有时间:
3 天
采收率:
7.41
长期交易:
46 (59.74%)
短期交易:
31 (40.26%)
利润因子:
3.08
预期回报:
1.48 USD
平均利润:
2.82 USD
平均损失:
-3.23 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-15.35 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-15.35 USD (2)
每月增长:
5.96%
年度预测:
72.33%
算法交易:
96%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
1.90 USD
最大值:
15.38 USD (1.47%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.69% (5.38 USD)
净值:
16.67% (51.14 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
NZDCAD 42
AUDCAD 35
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
NZDCAD 53
AUDCAD 61
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
NZDCAD 5K
AUDCAD 5.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +19.63 USD
最差交易: -11 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +35.92 USD
最大连续亏损: -15.35 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 2
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.21 × 19
FPMarkets-Live
0.40 × 5
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
1.04 × 815
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.42 × 12
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.45 × 430
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.46 × 137
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.63 × 702
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
GoMarkets-Live
1.98 × 244
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.25 × 12
Neomarkets-Live
2.33 × 80
Opogroup-Server1
2.39 × 41
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.48 × 2017
VTMarkets-Live
2.48 × 144
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.50 × 72
Welcome to GH1FX Investment 

Signal: GH1FX Signal

Weare excited to introduce our fully automated trading system, utilizing advanced strategies such as martingale, grid, and hedge elements.

Key Features:

  • Currency Pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD
  • Hard stop loss: 40% is set
  • Monthly Profit Target: 5 to 10% 
  • Recommend Leverage: 1:500
  • Minimum Deposit: 100$
  • Account Types: Hedge, Raw Spread, or ECN (we recommend ROBOFOREX for optimal results).

Trading Strategy: Our system executes trades only when there is a high probability of success. It analyzes market conditions, trends, and key indicators before making any decisions.

  • No Random Trades: We mitigate unnecessary risks by following strict trading criteria.
  • Quality Over Quantity: We focus on fewer trades with higher success rates, prioritizing long-term growth and consistency.

Thank you for trusting us with your trading journey. If you have any questions or need assistance, please feel free to reach out.

Contact Us: https://linktr.ee/gh1fx

Recommended Broker: roboforex.com

How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773

Please note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.


2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.16 16:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.11 17:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.28 11:18
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.22 19:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 05:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.14 15:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.01 09:59
No swaps are charged
2025.10.01 09:59
No swaps are charged
2025.09.25 03:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.22 16:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.19 07:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.19 07:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.16 13:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 13:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 22:40
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.11 22:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.11 22:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
